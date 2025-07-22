Nine deaths lead to recall of more than 5 million swimming pools

Massive Pool Recall Due to Safety Risk: More than 5 million above-ground pools from Bestway, Intex, and Polygroup are being recalled in the U.S. and Canada due to a design flaw that allows children to climb into the pool using exterior compression straps.



Drowning Hazard Identified: The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that these compression straps can act as footholds, leading to unauthorized pool access by children and posing a serious drowning risk.



Tragic Consequences and Historical Incidents: CPSC has linked the design to nine drowning deaths of toddlers aged 22 months to 3 years between 2007 and 2022, and is aware of at least three other nonfatal incidents where children used the straps to enter the pool.

Bestway, Intex, and Polygroup are recalling more than 5 million above-ground swimming pools sold in the U.S. and Canada. The recall includes 48-inch and taller above-ground pools with compression straps running on the outside and over the vertical support legs.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the compression strap that surrounds the outside of the pool legs may create a foothold, allowing a child access to the pool, posing a drowning risk.

CPSC believes that nine children between the ages of 22 months and 3 years old have drowned after gaining access to the pools via the footholds. The incidents occurred in California, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin and Missouri between 2007 and 2022.

CPSC is also aware of three other incidents in 2011 and 2012 where children who gained access to the recalled pools were reported to have previously used the compression strap to gain entry to the pool.

The pool brand names and model numbers are printed on the pool liner on the outside of the pool. Pool models of 48 inches and taller that are included in this recall are listed below:

Bestway and Coleman Models Sold 2008 to 2024 Intex Models Sold 2002 to 2012 Intex Models (Sold only at Intexcorp.com and Walmart, 2024 to 2025) (266 pools) Polygroup Models Sold 2006 to 2025 Power Steel Metal Frame Pools Prism Frame Pool Summer Waves (2015-2025) Steel Pro Ultra Frame Pools Ultra XTR Frame Pool Summer Escapes (2006-2015) Coleman Power Steel Funsicle (2023-2025) Sand n Sun (2008-2011) Blue Wave (2014-2025)

The recalled above-ground pools have been sold since 2002 at stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target, Sears, Lowe’s, Kmart, Toys “R” Us, Sam’s Club, The Home Depot, Big Lots, Costco and BJ’s (among others), as well as online at Amazon.com, Wayfair.com and Bestway USA, Intex, Funsicle and Summer Waves websites.

Consumers should contact Bestway, Intex or Polygroup to request a repair kit. In the interim, consumers should ensure that children cannot access the pool unattended or, alternatively, drain the pool until the repair can be installed.

