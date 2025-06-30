How to prioritize safety for teen drivers this summer

Summer is the most dangerous time for teen drivers, with increased free time, social gatherings, and traffic contributing to higher accident risk.

With the summer months upon us, and kids and teens having more free time than usual, many parents may start to worry – especially when their teens are of driving age.

To help parents ensure their teen drivers are safe this summer, ConsumerAffairs talked to experts in the field who offered their best insights. They share why summer is a high-risk time for teen drivers, how parents can encourage safety, and the benefits of implementing and practicing good driving habits.

Why is summer a high-risk time for teen drivers?

Experts say there are several reasons why summer is riskier for teens to get behind the wheel. One such reason: increased driving time.

“Many individuals don’t realize that the most dangerous 100 days of driving is between Memorial Day and Labor Day,” Dr. Mandy Neeble Diamond, a Licensed Clinical Forensic Psychologist, told ConsumerAffairs.

“This also means more social gatherings, and more passengers since teens are usually with their friends, and with more passengers comes more distractions. Also, during the summer months there is an increase in traffic in most places. Combine those factors with inexperienced teen drivers and more accidents tend to happen.”

William Pemberton, personal injury attorney at Pemberton PI Law Firm, shared similar thoughts.

“When school is out for summer, teen drivers have more free time to explore while their parents are at work,” he explained. “With less supervision and more ability to drive around, especially at night, these school-free days are prime time for greater dangers.”

Keeping teens safe on the road

Diamond shared a few options for parents who are working to keep their teen drivers safe this summer.

“Two steps that parents can take that immediately come to mind are: one getting the app Life360 and making it mandatory that it has to always be on; and two, getting the SOBRsure bracelet,” she said.

“The two items together set your teen up for success and safety. Most teens experiment with drinking, and during the summer there are more social gatherings, more parties, and more alcohol use. SOBRsure allows parents to know with 100% certainty if their teen has had anything to drink before they drive. It provides a piece of mind and security that all teens and their parents need.”

Encouraging open dialogue

Communication is key, and parents are encouraged to talk with their teens regularly about safe driving habits.

“One important thing you can do is talk to teens before they leave the home about their plans, and how they will be getting around to ensure it is safe,” Indiana University School of Medicine resident Indigo D. Yeager said in a news release.

“We want to encourage these behaviors for our teens and part of this is planning ahead by discussing your options. Having a back-up plan for a parent or experienced and trusted driver to pick someone up if they ever feel uncomfortable driving or uncomfortable riding with someone else is also an option.”

Setting a good example

Similarly, Pemberton encourages parents to practice what they preach when they’re driving with their teens.

“The key is to make sure they are encouraged to be open and honest with you about driving while also setting a good example yourself when you’re driving with your teen,” Pemberton said. “Rules are also important, and sitting down ahead of summer to not only detail these rules but also lay out the consequences for breaking them can go a long way in keeping your teen driver safe.

“Make sure they understand that the choices they make behind the wheel, such as using their phone or driving fast to impress friends, can have far-reaching consequences that span well into their futures. Above all, every teen should know they can call their parents when they feel unsafe without fear of judgment or getting into trouble,” he said.