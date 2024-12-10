Frozen hushpuppies recalled due to undeclared allergen

Atkinson Milling Company is recalling a variety of Hushpuppies due to an undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

During an internal review of the label, the firm discovered that it did not have milk listed in the “ingredients” or “contains” sections. Upon this discovery, and out of an abundance of caution, the firm decided to report this labeling error to North Carolina Department of Agriculture and the Food & Drug Administration.

No illnesses have been reported to date. The affected products are listed below:

PRODUCT SIZE LOT/MFG CODES UPC USE BY DATE Hushpuppies With Onions 1 lb All lot codes 0 72119 20718 2 All Sell By Dates Before 7/24/2026 Hushpuppies With Onions 2 lb 8 oz All lot codes 0 72119 20305 4 All Sell By Dates Before 11/11/2026 Hushpuppies 2 lb 8 oz All lot codes 0 72119 20304 7 All Sell By Dates Before 10/16/2026

The products were distributed with the incorrect labeling up to December 2, 2024. The Sell By Date is located on the back of the package below the ingredient statement for the 2lb 8oz bags and embossed on the end of the bag for the 1lb bag.

These products were packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in retail and wholesale stores in Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

“Atkinson’s takes allergies and food safety seriously,” the company said in a statement. “We are sorry for this oversight and will continue to make strides to prevent this from ever happening again. We are deeply appreciative of each and every one of our customers.”

What to do

Consumers who have purchased these affected products may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company’s Consumer Department at 1-800-948-5707 Monday – Friday 7:00 am – 5:00 pm EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.