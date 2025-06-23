Ford leads the recall derby with safety issues affecting over half a million vehicles

Ford Motor Company is at the forefront of this week’s recall roundup, issuing safety recalls affecting more than 500,000 vehicles across its lineup. From electric Mustangs to heavy-duty trucks, the automaker is facing a diverse array of issues that could endanger drivers and passengers. Here's a breakdown of the most significant recalls:

Mustang Mach-E: Back Seat Entrapment Risk

Units Affected: 197,432 (Model Years 2021–2025)

Ford is recalling certain Mustang Mach-E vehicles due to a risk that back seat occupants—particularly children—could become trapped if the vehicle’s 12V battery is low. In that situation, electronic door latches may remain locked after the driver exits, disabling the rear inside door handles.

Remedy: A software update for the Powertrain Control Module (PCM) and Secondary On-Board Diagnostic Control Module (SOBDMC) will be installed by dealers free of charge. Interim owner notifications begin June 23, 2025, with a final remedy expected by September 29.

Heavy-Duty Truck Brake Failure: Do Not Drive

Units Affected: 2,345 (2025 F-250 to F-550 Super Duty trucks)

In one of the most urgent recalls, Ford has advised owners not to drive their 2025 Super Duty trucks due to the risk of complete brake failure. A missing pushrod retaining spring could cause the brake pedal to disconnect, resulting in a sudden and total loss of braking ability.

Remedy: Owners are urged to stop driving affected vehicles immediately. Repairs will be conducted at no cost. Notifications were scheduled to begin June 18, 2025.

Massive Seat Defect in Explorers and Aviators

Units Affected: 304,662 (2020–2025 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator)

Second-row seats may unexpectedly unlatch, fold, or slide due to a faulty easy-entry seat switch. This defect could compromise passenger restraint during a crash.

Remedy: Dealers will inspect and replace switch bezels as needed. Initial safety notices begin June 23, 2025, with follow-ups once the fix is available.

Mustang Mach-E Rollaway Risk

Units Affected: 276 (2025 Mustang Mach-E)

A faulty transmission park rod may prevent the vehicle from engaging the park position, increasing the risk of rollaway incidents.

Remedy: Dealers will replace the transmission park rod assembly. Notifications begin September 22, 2025.

Other Notable Recalls

Lincoln Navigator (2022, 8 units): Faulty headlight control module could disable side marker and running lights. Software update remedy.

Ford Ranger (2025, 45 units): Misconfigured instrument panel may fail to display safety-critical alerts. Software update required.

Ford F-150 (2025, 40 units): Wire harness may chafe against the coolant hose, leading to engine stall. Hose relocation and harness replacement planned.

Ford Bronco (2025): Child Safety Lock Issue: Rear door may open even when child lock is engaged. Airbag Deployment Defect: Passenger airbag may be blocked from deploying due to a vent flap obstruction. Combined, these issues affect several thousand vehicles.



What Owners Should Do

All repairs will be provided free of charge at authorized dealerships. Ford will contact owners by mail beginning in late June, with staggered notifications continuing into September. Owners with affected vehicles should contact Ford at 1-866-436-7332 and reference the appropriate recall numbers listed above.

Bottom Line: Ford’s wide-reaching recalls touch nearly every vehicle class—from EVs to work trucks—and underscore the critical importance of prompt compliance with recall repairs. Stay informed and act quickly if your vehicle is on the list.

Check the federal database of all recalled vehicles here.