Ford Firestorm Returns — Auto Safety Recall Derby, Week of Oct. 20, 2025

Each week, NHTSA recalls roll in, and we round them up in one place. Here’s the latest batch for the week of October 20, 2025.
Grabber Recall of the Week
Ford Explorer, Maverick, Mustang, Lincoln Corsair (2025–2026)
A newly identified engine oil leak may ignite, prompting a sweeping multi-model recall. This defect is documented under NHTSA Recall 25V828 . Ford’s ongoing fire problems reclaim the spotlight — and push the brand closer to an unshakable lead on the Recall Leaderboard.
Other Notable Mentions
- 🚨 Wheel-Off Crisis: Volkswagen recalls Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, and ID.4 after reports that wheels may detach ( NHTSA 25V835 ).
- ⚡ EV Fire Trouble: VW ID.4 also faces a separate recall for a high-voltage battery fire risk ( NHTSA 25V836 ).
- 🛑 Sudden Braking Shock: Genesis G90 recalled for unexpected automatic braking ( NHTSA 25V833 ).
- 🔌 Bentley Battery Overheating: Bentayga Hybrid recalled for high-voltage battery overheating ( NHTSA 25V811 ) — marking Bentley’s second high-profile safety recall in as many weeks.
- 🔧 Altec Reappears: Multiple equipment issues including an emergency stop that may not work and improperly formed shear plate lockbolts ( NHTSA 25V810 , 25V820 ), making Altec a recurring player in safety equipment recalls.
This Week’s Tally
(Grouped by primary risk category.)
- 🔥 Fire hazards: Bentley battery, Ford oil leak, VW ID.4 battery fire, and related overheating risks
- 🚛 Trucks & commercial vehicles: Multiple RAM, International, Altec, and Virnig equipment recalls
- ⚡ EV / high-voltage battery defects: Bentley Bentayga Hybrid, VW ID.4, Rivian EDV
- 🪑 Seat/weld/structural failures: Newell, Foretravel, Volvo XC60 seat issues
- 📘 Labeling/manual compliance: Tiffin, nüCamp trailers, Chevy Silverado, Cadillac Vistiq
- 💡 Lighting/display issues: Lincoln Navigator lightbar, RAM instrument panel display
- 🚙 Driver-assist/ECU/ADAS faults: Genesis G90 unintended braking, International ECU problems
- 🛞 Wheel & attachment failures: VW wheel detach, Virnig bearing lock nut failures
Full Recall Roundup
Fire Hazards
- Ford Explorer, Maverick, Mustang, Lincoln Corsair (2025–26): Engine oil leak — fire risk ( NHTSA 25V828 ).
- Volkswagen ID.4 (2023–24): High-voltage battery may catch fire — high-voltage fire risk ( NHTSA 25V836 ).
- Bentley Bentayga Hybrid (2023): High-voltage battery may overheat — fire risk ( NHTSA 25V811 ).
- Nova Bus LFS (2025): Cooling pump failure may cause loss of drive power and potential overheating ( NHTSA 25V822 ).
Trucks, Commercial & Heavy Vehicles
- Altec AT Series (2019–24): Emergency stop may not function — safety system inoperative ( NHTSA 25V810 ).
- International 8600, HV, HX, Lonestar, LT, MV, RH (2016–26): ECU malfunction may impair safety systems — safety impairment ( NHTSA 25V817 ).
- RAM 1500/2500/3500 (2019–20): Side curtain air bag inflators may rupture — injury risk ( NHTSA 25V824 ).
- Rivian EDV (2022–25): Driver seat belt pretensioner cable may become damaged — reduced restraint performance ( NHTSA 25V816 ).
- Virnig TR-HDD-1414, TR-RHDD-1409 (2025): Bearing lock nut failure can cause tire detachment ( NHTSA 25V832 ).
EV / Hybrid / High-Voltage Battery
- Volkswagen ID.4 (2023–24): High-voltage battery may catch fire — high-voltage fire risk ( NHTSA 25V836 ).
- Volkswagen ID.4 (2026): Wheel may detach — vehicle instability ( NHTSA 25V835 ).
- Bentley Bentayga Hybrid (2023): High-voltage battery overheating — fire risk ( NHTSA 25V811 ).
- Rivian EDV (2022–25): Seat belt pretensioner cable defect — restraint fault in EV delivery vans ( NHTSA 25V816 ).
Structural, Seating & Weld Failures
- Newell P50 (2022): Incorrect weld may cause seat failure — FMVSS 207/210 noncompliance ( NHTSA 25V812 ).
- Foretravel Realm (2020–22), Realm 450 (2022): Incorrect weld may cause seat failure — FMVSS 207/210 noncompliance ( NHTSA 25V813 ).
- Volvo XC60 (2018, 2025); XC60 MHEV (2026): Loose front seats — occupant injury risk ( NHTSA 25V818 ).
- Altec LR8 Series (2025): Improperly formed shear plate lockbolts — structural failure risk ( NHTSA 25V820 ).
Labeling, Manuals & Weight Compliance
- Tiffin Open Trail (2026): Incorrect Cargo Carrying Capacity on OCCC label — FMVSS 120 noncompliance ( NHTSA 25V799 ).
- nüCamp TAB 320 / TAB 360 / TAB 400 / TAG (2025–26): Incorrect weight listed on CCC and Tire and Loading information labels — loading misrepresentation ( NHTSA 25V814 ).
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500/2500/3500 (2026): Missing owner’s manual — FMVSS 225 noncompliance ( NHTSA 25V815 ).
- Cadillac Vistiq (2026): Missing owner’s manual — FMVSS 225 noncompliance ( NHTSA 25V819 ).
Lighting, Displays & Instrumentation
- Lincoln Navigator (2025): Inoperative rear lightbar — FMVSS 108 violation ( NHTSA 25V831 ).
- RAM 1500/2500/3500/4500/5500 (2025–26): Instrument panel display failure — FMVSS 102/105/135 noncompliance ( NHTSA 25V826 ).
Driver-Assist, ECU & Braking
- Genesis G90 (2023–26): Sudden unintended braking — crash risk ( NHTSA 25V833 ).
- International 8600, HV, HX, Lonestar, LT, MV, RH (2016–26): ECU may impair safety systems — reduced crash protection ( NHTSA 25V817 ).
Wheels, Tires & Attachment Failures
- Volkswagen Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, ID.4 (2026): Wheel may detach from vehicle — loss of control ( NHTSA 25V835 ).
- Virnig TR-HDD-1414, TR-RHDD-1409 (2025): Bearing lock nut may fail — tire detachment risk ( NHTSA 25V832 ).
Recall Leaderboard (as of Oct. 20, 2025)
🥇 Ford (6) 🥈 BMW (2) 🥉 Porsche (2) 🏁 Contenders: Hyundai (2), Bentley (2), Altec (2), Volkswagen (2)
New debut this week: Volkswagen joins the standings with two major safety recalls — one for wheel detachment and another for EV battery fire risk.
Takeaway
Ford’s engine fires return with force, pushing the automaker far ahead of the field. Volkswagen suffers a tough week with both wheel detachments and EV battery fires, while Hyundai and Bentley continue their streak as rising recall contenders. With sudden braking, loose seats, missing manuals, and structural weld failures across RVs and luxury brands, this week’s Derby brings a wide—and worrying—range of safety faults.
Owners should check their VIN at the NHTSA Recall Look-up Tool to confirm whether their vehicle is affected.