Knife and Blade Recalls

L.L.Bean of Freeport, Maine, is recalling about 600 Allagash fixed blade hunting knives with sheaths.

The knife blade can cut through the protective leather sheath, posing a laceration hazard.

The company has received three reports of the knife cutting through the leather sheath, resulting in minor cuts to consumers’ hands.

This recall involves the Allagash fixed blade hunting knife with sheath.

The sheath measures 7 inches long by 2 inches wide, is made of brown leather and contains white stitching down one side.

The knife blade measures 3.55 inches long by 1 inch wide, is made of stainless steel and is attached to a light brown handle.

L.L.Bean is embossed on the brown leather sheath and engraved on the top of the knife blade near handle on one side.

The recalled knife with sheath has the product identification number 501794 printed on the green box in which the knife is packaged.

The knife with sheath, manufactured in China, was sold exclusively at L.L.Bean stores nationwide, L.L.Bean catalogs and online at llbean.com from August 2017, to February 2018, for about $90.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the knife with sheath, and cover and store in a safe area out of the reach of children. Contact L.L.Bean for a free replacement sheath. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may contact L.L.Bean at 800-555-9717 daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (ET) or online at www.llbean.com and click on Recall & Safety Info at the bottom of the page for more information.