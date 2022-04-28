Write a review
Knife and Blade Recalls

Recalls of Sporting Goods and Equipment

Norwex USA recalls ceramic knives

The knife's handle can break during use

Norwex USA of Coppell, Texas, is recalling about 42,500 Norwex Ceramic Knives that were distributed in the U.S. and Canada.

The handle on the knives can break during use, posing a laceration hazard.

The firm has received 188 reports of incidents, including 158 reports of the handle breaking and 30 reports of damage to the knives during shipping. No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves Norwex Ceramic Knives with a ceramic blade and bamboo handle. The knife meas...

      L.L.Bean recalls knife with sheath

      The knife blade can cut through the protective leather sheath

      L.L.Bean of Freeport, Maine, is recalling about 600 Allagash fixed blade hunting knives with sheaths.

      The knife blade can cut through the protective leather sheath, posing a laceration hazard.

      The company has received three reports of the knife cutting through the leather sheath, resulting in minor cuts to consumers’ hands.

      This recall involves the Allagash fixed blade hunting knife with sheath.

      The sheath measures 7 inches long by 2 inches wide, is made of brown leather and contains white stitching down one side.

      The knife blade measures 3.55 inches long by 1 inch wide, is made of stainless steel and is attached to a light brown handle.

      L.L.Bean is embossed on the brown leather sheath and engraved on the top of the knife blade near handle on one side.

      The recalled knife with sheath has the product identification number 501794 printed on the green box in which the knife is packaged.

      The knife with sheath, manufactured in China, was sold exclusively at L.L.Bean stores nationwide, L.L.Bean catalogs and online at llbean.com from August 2017, to February 2018, for about $90.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the knife with sheath, and cover and store in a safe area out of the reach of children. Contact L.L.Bean for a free replacement sheath. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact L.L.Bean at 800-555-9717 daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (ET) or online at www.llbean.com and click on Recall & Safety Info at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Calphalon recalls cutlery knives

      The blade on Contemporary Cutlery knives can break during use

      Calphalon Corp., of Atlanta, Ga., is recalling about 2 million Contemporary Cutlery knives sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The blade on knives can break during use, posing a laceration hazard.

      The company has received 27 reports of finger or hand lacerations including four injuries requiring stitches. In addition, the firm has received about 3,150 reports of broken knives.

      This recall involves Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery carving, chef, paring, santoku and utility knives sold individually and in sets made between August 2008, and March 2016.

      The following models are included in the recall:

      Product

      Item

      Item Number

      Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery

      4.5" Parer

      KNR10045C

      Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery

      7" Santoku

      KNR0007C

      Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery

      Contemporary Paring Knife Set

      1821332

      Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery

      5" Santoku

      KNR0005C

      Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery

      8" Chef Knife

      KNR4008C

      Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery

      Fruit/Vegetable Set - 3.5" parer & 6" utility

      KNSR002C

      Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery

      Carving Set - 6" fork & 8" slicer

      KNSR0102C

      Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 21-piece set

      3½" parer, 5" boning knife, 5" santoku, 5½" tomato/bagel knife, 6" fork, 6" utility, 7" santoku, 8" bread, 8" chef’s knife, 8" slicer, 10" steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives, and knife block

      1808009

      Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 17-piece set

      4½" parer, 6" utility, 7" santoku, 8" bread, 8" chef’s knife, 8" slicer, 10" steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives, and knife block

      1808008

      Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 14-piece set

      4.5" Parer, 6" Utility, 8" Bread, 8" Chef's Knife, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block

      1922890

      Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 15-piece set

      4.5" Parer, 6" Utility, 7" Santoku, 8" Bread, 8" Chef's Knife, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block

      1922971

      Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 18-piece set

      4.5" Parer, 5" Boning, 5.5" Tomato, 6" Utility, 7" Santoku, 8" Bread, 8" Chef's Knife, 8" Slicer, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block

      1932810

      Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 20-piece set

      4.5" Parer, 5" Boning, 5" Santoku, 5.5" Tomato, 6" Fork, 6" Utility, 7" Santoku, 8" Bread, 8" Chef's Knife, 8" Slicer, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block

      1922976

      The knives, manufactured in China, were sold at J.C. Penney, Kohl’s, Macy’s and other stores nationwide and online at www.Amazon.com from September 2008, through December 2016, for $25 for a single knife to $300 for a knife block set.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cutlery and contact Calphalon for a replacement cutlery product.

      Consumers may contact Calphalon at 800-809-7267 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.calphalon.com and click on “Customer Support” at the bottom of the page then “Recalls” for more information.

      Liberty Mountain and STUBAI recall ice axes

      The knife in the axe handle can detach, posing a laceration hazard

      Liberty Mountain of Sandy, Utah, and STUBAI ZMV GmbH, of Austria, are recalling about 20 STUBAI Tour Lite Telescope ice axes.

      The knife in the axe handle can detach, posing a laceration or impact hazard to the user or bystanders.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves the STUBAI Tour Lite Telescope ice axe. The red and black axe ranges about 20 to 35 inches long with an aluminum head that is 9 inches long and 1 inch wide. “STUBAI” is printed on the top side of the axe above the black gripper. The axe weighs about one pound and can be adjusted from about 23 to 37 inches.

      The batch number is printed on the head and on the top of the shaft on the axe. The batch numbers included in this recall are: 865 on the head and 870 on the shaft.

      The ice axes, manufactured in Austria, were sold at Hansen Mountaineering, International Rocky Trade, Mount Hunt Supplies and online at www.campsaver.com and from June 2015, through June 2016, for about $200.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ice axe and contact Liberty Mountan or STUBAI for instructions on receiving a free replacement axe.

      Consumers may contact Liberty Mountain at 800-366-2666 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at http://www.libertymountain.com or http://www.stubai-sports.com/ for more information.

      L.L. Bean recalls knives with sheath

      The knife can cut through the sheath

      L.L. Bean of Freeport, Maine, is recalling about 300 hunting knives with sheaths.

      The knife can cut through the sheath, posing a laceration hazard.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      The recall includes the L.L. Bean GTO Hunting Knife with Sheath with product identification number 296435 printed on the product’s packaging. The knife measures eight inches long including a four-inch blade. The handle is made of G10 synthetic. L.L. Bean is printed on the blade and an outline of a mountain is printed on the blade. The sheath is made of black ballistic cloth, embroidered with “L.L. Bean” and an outline of mountains.

      The knives, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at L.L. Bean retail stores nationwide, catalog and online at www.LLBean.com from June 2015, through September 2015, for about $90.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the knife sheath and contact the firm to receive a free replacement sheath.

      Consumers may contact L.L. Bean at 800-555-9717 daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (ET) or online at www.llbean.com for more information.  

      Panasonic recalls metal cutter saws

      The lower blade guard can get stuck in the fully retracted position

      Panasonic Corporation of North America of Newark, N.J., is recalling about 165 Metal Cutter Saw Kits and Metal Cutter Combo Kits.

      The lower blade guard can get stuck in the fully retracted position and not automatically release to cover the blade. The exposed blade poses a laceration hazard and risk of injury.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves the EY3530NQMKW 15.6V Cordless Metal Cutter Kit and the EYC136NQK 15.6V Cordless Metal Cutter Combo Kit.

      The model EY3530 metal cutter saw is a circular metal cutting saw in black with yellow accents. “Panasonic” is printed in white letters on the upper wrap around blade guard. “15.6 V” and “Metal Cutter Saw” are printed in black letters with yellow highlights on the blade guard. The recalled metal cutters are about 13 inches long and 6.7 pounds.

      The model EY136 combo kit includes the EY3530 circular metal cutting saw and also includes a drill and other accessories. The model number and date code are located on the bottom of the lower support, between the battery and the blade. The first number in the date code is the year, the second and the third are the month and the last four digits are the production number.

       Date Codes
       3120001 through 3120030
       4010001 through 4010030
       4030001 through 4030030
       4080001 through 4080060
       5010001 through 5010060

      The saws, manufactured in China and Japan, were sold at industrial distributors nationwide from April 2014, through June 2015, for about $400 for the saw kit and $500 for the combo kit.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled saws and contact Panasonic to receive a return prepaid shipping label. Panasonic will replace the safety guard and return the saws to the consumer.

      Consumers may contact Panasonic Corporation of North America at 800-743-2335 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) on Saturday and Sunday, or online at www.panasonic.com and click on Product Recall for more information.

      Gerber recalls Cohort knives

      The locking mechanism can fail to hold the blade

      Gerber Legendary Blades of Portland, Ore., is recalling about 161,000 Cohort folding knives.

      The locking mechanism can fail to hold the blade, posing a laceration hazard.

      The company has received 6 reports of laceration injuries, 2 of which required stitches.

      The Cohort is an open frame folding clip knife with either a black or dark gray anodized aluminum handle. The tail end of the handle includes a lanyard hole. When the knife blade is fully extended, it is held in the open position with a liner lock function. When fully extended, the overall length of the knife is about 7 inches. When closed, the knife measures about 4 inches.

      The knife blade is 3 inches long, weighs less than 3 ounces and has the Gerber “sword and shield” trademark in silver on the non-clip side of the blade. The Gerber name appears on the knife clip.

      The following models are being recalled:

      Gerber Model Numbers
      30-000645N31-002488NDIP
      31-001714N31-002722HDN
      31-001714NDIP31-002885HDN
      31-001715N31-002885HDQP
      31-002488N
      Home Depot SKU Numbers
      10000442111000246978

      Model numbers can be found underneath the UPC barcode on the lower right corner on the rear of the hanging blister packaging. For box packaging, the model number is found on the bottom of the box.

      A product date code appears on the blade, beneath the thumb stud, on the clip side of the knife. The last figure in the code is a letter, and the recall applies to all Cohort knives with the letters “E” and “F.”

      The knives, manufactured in China, were sold at Bass Pro Shops, Cabela’s, Home Depot, other retailers nationwide and online at www.gerbergear.com and other online sporting goods stores from January 2013, through March 2015, for about $30.

      Consumers should stop using the knife and contact Gerber for a replacement.

      Consumers may contact Gerber Legendary Blades toll free at (877) 314-9130 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

      Leatherman recalls children’s multi-tool

      The lock mechanism on the optional knife blade can inadvertently release the blade

      Leatherman Tool Group of Portland, Ore., is recalling about 8,400 Leatherman Leap multi-tools in the U.S. and Canada.

      The lock mechanism on the optional knife blade can inadvertently release the blade, posing a laceration hazard.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves the Leatherman Leap multi-purpose tool that was designed for users age 9 and up. The multi-tool has a green, blue or red plastic casing with two screws, one on each handle of the tool. It consists of combination needlenose and regular pliers, wire cutters, wood saw, ruler, tweezers, soda bottle opener, optional 420HC (high carbon stainless steel) knife blade, scissors, phillips screwdriver, and small and medium slotted screwdrivers. The words Leatherman and Leap appear on one side of the multi-tool.

      The multi-purpose tool, manufactured in the U.S., was sold at Bass Pro Shop, Cabela’s and retailers nationwide, including knife and sporting goods online stores, from August 2014, through September 2014, for about $54.

      Consumers should not install the optional knife blade or should immediately stop using the multi-tool with the installed optional knife. Consumers should contact Leatherman for a free replacement multi-tool, including shipping.

      Consumers may contact Leatherman toll-free at (888) 212-2438 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

      Master Cutlery recalls neck knives

      The sheath does not hold the knife securely

      Master Cutlery of Secaucus, N.J., is recalling about 4,000 MTech USA Karambit neck knife and sheath sets.

      The sheath does not hold the knife securely, allowing the knife to fall out unexpectedly. This poses a risk of laceration to the consumer.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves the Karambit neck knife and sheath. The half-moon shaped knife measures 7 inches in length and was sold in an urban camo print. “MTech USA” is laser printed on the blade. Model number MT-664UC-SO is marked on the back of the knife.

      The knife fits into an unmarked molded black sheath that is about 4.5 inches in length. The sheath has a snap clip on the back and also comes with a beaded lanyard chain. Replacement sheaths have “MTech USA” laser printed on the back.

      The knife and sheath sets, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Big 5 Sporting Goods stores from March 2014, through May 2014, for about $20.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled knife and sheath, store them in a safe area and contact Master Cutlery for instructions on obtaining a free replacement sheath.

      Consumers may contact Master Cutlery toll-free at (888) 271-7229 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

      Festool recalls plunge cut circular saws

      The blade can remain exposed from the housing, posing a laceration hazard

      Festool USA of Lebanon, Ind, is recalling about 5,700 TS 55 REQ plunge cut circular saws in the U.S. and Canada.

      The plunge lock can engage when not intended, causing the saw blade to remain exposed from the housing following completion of the plunge cut and posing a laceration hazard. The firm has received no reports of injuries and one report of property damage.

      The TS 55 REQ is a small, portable, circular saw for woodcutting with a 160 mm saw blade, aluminum guide rails and a plunge cut feature. It is 12 inches long and has a gray blade housing and a midnight blue motor housing with a soft hand grip and green accents. The date code and serial number are found on a rating plate on the saw’s motor housing under the main handle. Recalled saws include date codes ranging from 02/13 to 05/13 and serial numbers 40033594 through 40074108.

      The saws, manufactured in Germany, were sold at at hardware stores, woodworking stores and other independent retailers, as well as online retailers from May 2013, to July 2013, for approximately $585.

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled saws and contact Festool USA for details on how to get a free repair or replacement product, or how to receive a refund.

      Consumers may contact Festool USA toll-free at (855) 784-9727 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.

      Vitamix recalls 64-ounce low profile blender container

      The blade can break, creating a laceration hazard

      Vita-Mix Corporation of Cleveland, Ohio, is recalling about 169,000 Vitamix 64-ounce low profile blender containers in the U.S and Canada.

      The blade can break, creating a laceration hazard to consumers. The company has received 18 reports of blades breaking.  No injuries have been reported.

      The recall involves Vitamix 64-ounce Low-Profile containers with blade part number 103208 A and blade date codes 03-12 (March 2012) through 07-13 (July 2013). The blade part number and date code are laser etched onto the top of the blade at the bottom of the container.  The clear, plastic, 64-ounce container with black plastic handle and lid was sold with Vitamix blender models 7500, Professional Series 300, Professional Series 750 and individually.  Replacement blades with part number 104602 A are not affected.

      The containers, manufactured in the U.S, were sold at major retailers nationwide and online at vitamix.com from April 2012, to August 2013, for about $529 to $749 with different model base or $149 for the container alone.  Products were also sold through show demonstrators, who demonstrate products at retail outlets, consumer shows, fairs and other venues.

      Consumers should stop using the recalled container immediately and contact Vitamix for instructions on how to send back the container (without the lid or any accessories) to the firm for a free repair.  
      Consumers may contact Vitamix toll-free at (888) 350-4386 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturdays.

      Gerber recalls Uppercut Knife and Sheath sets

      The sheath does not hold the knife securely

      Gerber Legendary Blades, of Portland, Ore., is recalling about 2,900 Uppercut Fixed Blade Knife and Sheath sets.

      The Uppercut sheath does not hold the knife securely, allowing the knife to come out of the sheath unexpectedly, posing a laceration hazard. The company has received one report of a laceration to a consumer that required medical attention, but no stitches.

      All Uppercut Knife and Sheath sets include a black nylon sheath with an engraved Gerber sword and shield logo printed on the front and “GERBER” engraved on the snap clip on the back. The sheaths are approximately 2.25-inches long and 1.25-inches wide at the top, tapering down to 0.5-inch at the base.

      The knife sold with the sheath is a T-handled knife with an overall length of 4-inches and a 2-inch double-edged blade that snaps into the molded sheath. The knife has a laser marked white sword and shield logo on the front and a white alphanumeric code on the back tang of the knife.

      The Uppercut sets that were sold in a box have model number 30-000650 printed on the box. Sets sold in blister pack packaging have model number 31-001727 printed on the packaging.

      The sets, manufactured in China, were sold at sporting goods stores nationwide and online from March 2013, through June 2013 for about $60 per knife and sheath set.

      Consumers should immediately cover and store the Uppercut knife in a safe area out of the reach of children. Contact Gerber Legendary Blades for instructions on returning the sheath for a free replacement sheath.

      Consumers may contact Gerber Legendary Blades toll-free at (800) 289-4560 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday.

