Infant Formula Recalls

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is putting the finishing touches on a rule that sets standards for manufacturers of infant formula.

In light of comments received after the interim rule published last February, the final rule provides some modifications and clarifications, and sets a date of September 8, 2014, for manufacturer compliance.

Formula standards

Under the final rule, standards include:

Current good manufacturing practices specifically designed for infant formula -- including required testing for the harmful pathogens (disease-causing bacteria) Salmonella and Cronobacter.

A requirement that manufacturers demonstrate that the infant formulas they produce support normal physical growth.

A requirement that infant formulas be tested for nutrient content in the final product stage, before entering the market, and at the end of the products’ shelf life.

“FDA sets high quality standards for the safety and nutritional quality of infant formulas during this critical time of development,” says Stephen Ostroff, M.D., FDA’s acting chief scientist.

The final rule applies only to infant formulas intended for use by healthy infants without unusual medical or dietary problems. The agency notes that many companies now manufacturing infant formula for the U.S. market have been producing safe products and have voluntarily applied many of the current good manufacturing practices and quality control procedures included in the final rule.

But this rule will set in place federally enforceable requirements for the safety and quality of infant formula.

FDA does not approve infant formulas before they can be marketed. However, all formulas marketed in the U.S. must meet federal nutrient requirements, which are not changed by the new rule. Infant formula manufacturers are required to register with FDA and provide the agency with a notification prior to marketing a new formula.

FDA conducts yearly inspections of all facilities that manufacture infant formula and collects and analyzes product samples. FDA also inspects new facilities. If FDA determines that an infant formula presents a risk to human health, the manufacturer of the formula must conduct a recall.

Products on the market

While breastfeeding is strongly recommended and many mothers hope to breastfeed their infants, most infants in the U.S. rely on infant formula for some portion of their nutrition. An estimated 1 million infants in the United States are fed formula from birth, and by the time they are 3 months old, about 2.7 million rely on formula for at least part of their nutrition.

Infant formula comes in three forms:

Powder -- the least expensive of the infant formulas. It must be mixed with water before feeding.

Liquid concentrate -- must be mixed with an equal amount of water.

Ready-to-feed -- the most expensive form of formula that requires no mixing.

The protein source varies among different types of infant formula.

FDA’s nutrient specifications for infant formulas are set at levels to meet the nutritional needs of infants. In addition, formula manufacturers set nutrient levels that are generally above the FDA minimum requirements. Thus, babies fed infant formulas do not need additional nutrients unless they are fed a low-iron formula.

The infant formulas currently available in the United States are either “iron-fortified”—with approximately 12 milligrams of iron per liter—or “low iron”—with approximately 2 milligrams of iron per liter. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that formula-fed infants receive an iron-fortified formula as a way of reducing the prevalence of iron-deficiency anemia.

Safety issues

Here are some simple steps caregivers can take to make sure their formula is safe: