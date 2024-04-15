Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Automotive Recalls

Dodge and Chrysler News and Recalls

Automotive Recalls

Chrysler recalls 285,000 Dodge Chargers and Chrysler 300s

Chrysler recalls 285,000 Dodge Chargers and Chrysler 300s

Featured Automotive Recalls photo

Chrysler is recalling 284,982 model year 2018-2021 Dodge Chargers and Chrysler 300s.

The right and left side curtain airbag inflators may rupture due to a manufacturing defect.

An inflator rupture may result in sharp metal fragments striking occupants, resulting in injury or death.

Dealers will replace both side curtain airbags free of charge.

Letters notifying owners of the recall are expected to be mailed May 3, 2024.

Owners may contact Chrysler customer service at (800) 8...

Read article
Featured Automotive Recalls photo

Latest Articles

  1. General Motors Recalling Buick Regal and Pontiac Grand Prix Models Due to Fire Risk
  2. Ariens Snowblower Recall

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about Dodge and Chrysler News and Recalls delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.