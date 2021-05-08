Dehumidifier Recalls

LG Electronics is urging consumers to check if they have recalled Goldstar or Comfort-Aire dehumidifiers.

The firm is re-announcing the recall of about 98,000 of the dangerous dehumidifiers that pose a serious fire and burn hazard, and are believed to be responsible for more than one million dollars in property damage.

The power connector for the dehumidifier’s compressor can short circuit, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers and their property.

The dehumidifiers were first recalled in December 2009 following eleven incidents, including four significant fires. Since that time, the company has received sixteen additional incident reports of arcing, smoke and fire associated with the dehumidifiers, including nine significant fires. No injuries have been reported. Fires are reported to have caused more than $1 million in property damage including:

$500,000 in damage to a home in Gibsonia, Pa.

$200,000 in damage to a home in New Brighton, Minn.

$183,000 in damage to a home in Hudson, Mass.

$192,000 in damage to a home in Valparaiso, Ind.

$139,000 in damage to a home in Salem, Ohio

$129,000 in damage to a home in Brielle, N.J.

$ 95,000 in damage to a home in Philadelphia, Pa.

Because of the severity of the risks, CPSC and LG Electronics are concerned with the lack of consumer response to the recall. Only two percent of the 98,000 consumers who purchased these units have received a free repair, which means that consumers and their property remain at serious risk.

Anyone who has the recalled dehumidifiers is strongly encouraged to immediately stop using them, unplug them, and contact LG Electronics for the free repair.

The recall involves the 30 pint portable dehumidifiers sold under the Goldstar and Comfort-Aire brands. The dehumidifiers are white with a red shut-off button, controls for fan speed and humidity control, and a front-loading water bucket. “Goldstar” or “Comfort-Aire” is printed on the front. Model and serial number ranges included in this recall are listed in the table below. The model and serial numbers are located on the interior of the dehumidifier, and can be seen when the water bucket is removed.

Brand Model No. Serial Number Range Sold at Goldstar GHD30Y7 611TAxx00001 through 08400

611TAxx08401 through 40600

612TAxx00001 through 20400

612TAxx21001 through 30600 Home Depot Goldstar DH305Y7 612TAxx00001 through 00600

701TAxx00001 through 16800

702TAxx00001 through 03000 Walmart Comfort-Aire BHD-301-C 611TA000001 through 001697

612TA000001 through 004200

701TA000001 through 000578

710TA000001 through 000599 Various retailers, including Ace

Hardware, Do It Best and Orgill Inc.

The recalled dehumidifiers were sold at The Home Depot, Walmart, Ace Hardware, Do It Best, Orgill Inc., and other retailers nationwide from January 2007 through June 2008 for between $140 and $150. They were manufactured in China.

For additional information about the recall and for the location of an authorized service center for the repair, contact LG toll free at (877) 220-0479 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, and between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, or visit the firm’s website at www.30pintdehumidifierrecall.com