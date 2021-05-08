Write a review
Dehumidifier Recalls

Recalls of Household Products

New Widetech recalls 2.3 million dehumidifiers with well-known brand names

The dehumidifiers can overheat and catch fire

New Widetech is recalling about 2.3 million dehumidifiers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The dehumidifiers can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

The firm is aware of 107 incidents of the dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves 25-, 30-, 35-, 45-, 50-, 60-, 65-, 70-, and 74-pint dehumidifiers with the brand names including AeonAir, Amana...

    LG to pay $1.8 million for failing to report dehumidifier defects

    The appliance maker was charged with failure to report a defect

    LG Electronics will pay a maximum $1,825,000 civil penalty, settling charges by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) staff charges that the firm knowingly failed to report to CPSC a defect and an unreasonable risk of serious injury with several models of dehumidifiers.

    Fires caused by the defective dehumidifiers resulted in millions of dollars of property damage.

    Defective dehumidifiers

    Due to a defective fan, the dehumidifiers overheated, smoked, melted or caught fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers. Federal law required LG to report to CPSC immediately about a consumer product containing a defect that could create a substantial product hazard or presenting a risk of serious injury or death.

    Starting in 2003, LG received dozens of reports of the dehumidifiers catching fire and causing extensive property damage to consumers’ homes. By the time the dehumidifiers were recalled in 2012, LG was aware of 107 reports of incidents, with more than $7 million in property damage and three reports of smoke inhalation.

    LG manufactured and imported about 795,000 of the defective dehumidifiers under the Kenmore brand name. The dehumidifiers were recalled in 2012 and the recall was reannounced in July 2013.

    Settlement terms

    LG’s conduct occurred before August 2009, at a time when a maximum civil penalty was $1.825 million. In addition to paying a civil penalty, LG has agreed to maintain a compliance program designed to ensure compliance with the Consumer Product Safety Act. Additionally, the firm has agreed to maintain a related series of internal controls and procedures.

    The compliance program requires written standards, policies and procedures, including those designed to ensure that information that may relate to or impact CPSC compliance is conveyed effectively to personnel responsible for CPSC compliance.

    The compliance program also must address:

    • Confidential employee reporting of compliance concerns to a senior manager with authority to act;
    • Effective communication of compliance policies and procedures, including training;
    • Senior management and responsibility for, and general board oversight of, compliance; and
    • Requirements for record retention.

    LG does not admit to CPSC staff’s charges.

    GE brand dehumidifiers recalled

    A component in the dehumidifier’s compressor can short circuit

    GE Appliances & Lighting of Louisville, Ky., is recalling about 15,500 GE brand dehumidifiers.

    A component in the dehumidifier’s compressor can short circuit, posing a fire hazard.

    There4has been 1 report of a fire contained within the dehumidifier unit. No other property damage or injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves 30-pint portable GE brand dehumidifiers. The dehumidifiers are white plastic and measure about 19 inches tall, 13 inches wide and 9 inches deep with a front-loading water bucket.

    “GE” and digital controls are located on top of the dehumidifier. Model, serial and manufacture dates are located on a label on the back of the dehumidifier. The model, serial and manufacture dates included in the recall are:

    Model Number

    Serial Number Begins with:

    Manufacture Date

    ADKW30LN

    AT1, DT1, FT1 or GT1

    2010/01 through 2010/04

    (for January 2010 through April 2010)

    The dehumidifiers, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide from March 2010, to December 2010, for about $170.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dehumidifiers, unplug them and contact Midea for instructions on returning their recalled dehumidifier for a free repair. Consumers should not return the recalled dehumidifiers to the retailer where purchased.

    Consumers may contact Midea toll-free at (855) 861-2799 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

    Gree once again expands dehumidifier recall

    GE brand dehumidifiers are now included

    Gree Electric Appliances is expanding an earlier recall of dehumidifiers to include 352,700 in the U.S. and Canada with the GE brand name. The company previously recalled 2.2 million dehumidifiers under 12 other brand names.

    The dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

    The firm has received 16 reports of incidents with the recalled GE-brand dehumidifiers, including 11 reports of overheating with no property damage beyond the units, and 5 reports of fires beyond the units which were associated with about $430,000 reported in property damage. This is in addition to more than 71 fires and $2,725,000 in property damage reported with other brands of Gree-manufactured dehumidifiers in the previous recall. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves 30, 40, 50, 65-pint dehumidifiers with the GE brand name. The brand name, model number, pint capacity and manufacture date are printed on the nameplate sticker on the back of the dehumidifier. The dehumidifiers are light gray plastic and measure between 19 and 23 inches tall, 13 and 15 inches wide, and 9 and 11 inches deep.

    Recalled model numbers are listed below.

    Model Number

    Capacity

    Manufacture Date

    ADER30LN

    30 pint

    1/08 through 12/10 

    (for January 2008 through December 2010)

    ADEW30LN

    30 pint

    AHR30LL

    30 pint

    AHR30LM

    30 pint

    AHW30LM

    30 pint

    ADER40LN

    40 pint

    AHH40LL

    40 pint

    AHR40LL

    40 pint

    AHR40LM

    40 pint

    ADEH50LN

    50 pint

    ADER50LN

    50 pint

    ADEW50LN

    50 pint

    AHH50LM

    50 pint

    AHR50LL

    50 pint

    AHR50LM

    50 pint

    AHW50LM

    50 pint

    ADER65LN

    65 pint

    ADEW65LN

    65 pint

    AHR65LL

    65 pint

    AHR65LM

    65 pint

    AHW65LM

    65 pint

    The dehumidifiers, manufactured in China, were sold at Sam’s Club, Walmart and other stores nationwide and in Canada, and online at Amazon.com and Ebay.com, from April 2008, through December 2011, for between $180 and $270.

    Consumers should immediately turn off and unplug the dehumidifiers and contact Gree to receive a refund.

    Consumers may contact Gree toll-free at (866) 853-2802 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

    Gree expands dehumidifier recall

    The dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke and catch fire

    Gree Electric Appliances is recalling about About 2.2 million dehumidifiers in the U.S. and Canada, adding four models of SoleusAir dehumidifiers, and expanding several date code ranges to the recall issued in September 2013.

    The dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers. There have been 325 incidents, including 71 fires and $2.725 million in property damage.

    This recall involves 20, 25, 30, 40, 45, 50, 65 and 70-pint dehumidifiers with brand names Danby, De'Longhi, Fedders, Fellini, Frigidaire, Gree, Kenmore, Norpole, Premiere, Seabreeze, SoleusAir and SuperClima. Recalled model numbers and date codes are listed below:

    Danby or Premiere

    Model number

     Capacity 

    Date code range   

    DDR3011 

    30-pint 

    All units

    DDR30P 

    30-pint 

    All units

    DDR4511 

    45-pint 

    All units

    DDR45P 

    45-pint 

    All units

    DDR6511 

    65-pint 

    All units

    DDR65CHP 

    65-pint 

    All units

    De'Longhi or SuperClima

    Model number 

    Capacity 

    Date code range

    DDSE30 

    30-pint

    All units

    DDSE40 

    40-pint 

    All units

    DG50 

    50-pint 

    All units

    Fedders

    Model number 

    Capacity 

    Date code range

    FEDH-MAH030-C15 

    30-pint 

    All units

    FEDH-MAH070-C15 

    70-pint 

    All units

    Fellini

    Model number 

    Capacity 

    Date code range

    13-06030 

    50-pint 

    All units

    13-06031 

    70-pint

    All units

    Frigidaire

    Model number 

    Pint capacity 

    Date code range

    FDB30R1 

    30-pint 

    01/07 through 09/08

    FDB50R1 

    50-pint 

    01/07 through 09/08

    FDB70R1 

    70-pint 

    01/07 through 09/08

    FDD25S1 

    25-pint 

    01/07 through 09/08

    FDF50S1 

    50-pint 

    01/07 through 09/08

    FDF70S1 

    70-pint 

    01/07 through 09/08

    FDL30R1 

    30-pint 

    01/07 through 09/08

    FDL50R1 

    50-pint 

    01/07 through 09/08

    FDL50S1 

    50-pint 

    01/07 through 09/08

    FDL70R1 

    70-pint 

    01/07 through 09/08

    FDL70S1 

    70-pint 

    01/07 through 09/08

    FDM30R1 

    30-pint 

    01/07 through 09/08

    FDR30S1 

    30-pint 

    01/07 through 09/08

    Gree

    Model number 

    Capacity 

    Date code range   

    13-06090 

    30-pint 

    All units

    13-06091 

    45-pint 

    All units

    13-06092 

    50-pint 

    All units

    13-06093 

    70-pint 

    All units

    GDN20AH-K4EAB1A 

    20-pint 

    All units

    GDN20AH-K5EBB3A 

    20-pint 

    All units

    GDN30AE-A3EBA8A 

    30-pint 

    All units

    GDN30AH-A4EBB1A 

    30-pint 

    All units

    GDN40AH-A4EBB1A 

    40-pint 

    All units

    GDN45AH-A3EBB2A 

    45-pint 

    All units

    GDN50AF-A3EBA8A 

    50-pint 

    All units 

    GDN50AF-A3EBA8B 

    50-pint 

    All units

    GDN70AF-A3EBA8A 

    70-pint 

    All units

    GDN70AF-A3EBB3A 

    70-pint 

    All units

    GDN70AI-A3EBB2A 

    70-pint 

    All units

    GDNE30AEBA1A8A 

    30-pint 

    All units

    GDNE40AEBA1A8A 

    40-Pint 

    All units

    GDNE50AFBA1A8A 

    50-pint 

    All units

    GDNE65AFBA1A8A 

    65-pint 

    All units

    Kenmore

    Model number 

    Capacity 

    Date code range        

    407.52301210

    30-pint 

    2012-04 through 2012-09       

    407.52501210

    50-pint 

    2012-04 through 2012-09

    407.52701210

    70-pint 

    2012-04 through 2012-09       

    407.52702210

    70-pint 

    2012-04 through 2012-08       

    Norpole

    Model number 

    Capacity 

    Date code range

    NPDH30PG 

    30-pint 

    All units

    Seabreeze

    Model number 

    Capacity 

    Date code range

    DH450S 

    50-pint 

    All units

    DH470S 

    70-pint 

    All units

    SoleusAir

    Model Number 

    Capacity 

    Date code range

    CFM-25E 

    25-pint 

    All units

    CFM-40E 

    40-pint 

    All units

    DP1-30-03 

    30-pint 

    All units

    DP1-40-03 

    40-pint 

    All units

    DP1-50-03 

    50-pint 

    All units

    DP1-50-03A 

    50-pint 

    All units           

    DP1-70-03 

    70-pint 

    All units

    GL-DEH-30-1 

    30-pint 

    1211 through 0612      

    GL-DEH-45-2 

    45-pint 

    1211 through 0612

    GL-DEH-50-2L2 

    50-pint 

    1211 through 0612

    GL-DEH-50-2Q2 

    50-pint 

    1211 through 0612

    GL-DEH-70-2S2 

    70-pint 

    1211 through 0612

    GL-DEH-70P-2S2 

    70-pint 

    0112 through 0612

    GM-DEH-30M-1L2 

    30-pint 

    010512 through 061412

    GM-DEH-30M-1R2 

    30-pint 

    010512 through 061412

    GM-DEH-45-1 

    45-pint 

    122511 through 062112          

    GM-DEH-70-1S2 

    70-pint 

    010512 through 062112

    SG-DEH-25-4 

    25-pint 

    032711 through 081712

    SG-DEH-30-2 

    30-pint 

    032711 through 050712

    SG-DEH-30B-1 

    30-pint 

    011210 through 041310

    SG-DEH-30M-1 

    30-pint 

    010210 through 071512

    SG-DEH-30M-1A 

    30-pint 

    121510 through 111011

    SG-DEH-30M-1L2 

    30-pint 

    010510 through 071512

    SG-DEH-30M-1R2 

    30-pint 

    010510 through 071512

    SG-DEH-45-1 

    45-pint 

    010210 through 071512

    SG-DEH-45-1A 

    45-pint 

    121510 through 111011

    SG-DEH-45-2 

    45-pint 

    032711 through 050712

    SG-DEH-50-2 

    50-pint 

    010712 through 010712

    SG-DEH-70-1 

    70-pint 

    010210 through 071512

    SG-DEH-70-1A 

    70-pint 

    121510 through 111011

    SG-DEH-70-2 

    70-pint 

    032711 through 050712

    SG-DEH-70-2S2 

    70-pint 

    032711 through 050712

    The brand name and the pint capacity are printed on the front of the dehumidifier. The model number and date code are printed on a sticker on the back, front or side of the unit. The dehumidifiers are white, beige, gray or black plastic and measure between 19 and 24 inches tall, 13 and 15 inches wide, and 9 and 11 inches deep.

    The dehumidifiers, manufactured in China, were sold at AAFES, HH Gregg, Home Depot, Kmart, Lowe's, Menards, Mills Fleet Farm, Sam's Club, Sears and other stores nationwide and in Canada, and online at Amazon.com and Ebay.com, from January 2005, through August 2013, for between $110 and $400.

    Consumers should immediately turn off and unplug the dehumidifiers and contact Gree to receive a full refund.

    Consumers may contact Gree toll-free at (866) 853-2802 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET.  

    Sears reissues recall of Kenmore dehumidifiers

    A low consumer response rate is one of the factors in the decision

    Sears, Roebuck and Co., and Kmart Corporation, of Hoffman Estates, Ill are reissuing a recall first published in August 2012 for about 795,000 Kenmore dehumidifiers.

    The dehumidifiers can overheat, smoke, melt and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

    In addition to a low consumer response rate, Sears says there have been seven additional incident reports of shorting and fire associated with the dehumidifiers. Incidents involved a severe burn to a consumer’s foot, and three fires resulting in more than $300,000 of property damage.

    This recall involves Kenmore brand 35-, 50- and 70-pint dehumidifiers made by LG and manufactured between 2003 and 2005. The dehumidifiers are made of white plastic and are between 21 and 24 inches tall, about 15 inches wide and about 13.5 inches deep. They have a fan, humidity controls and a Kenmore logo on their top front panels. They come with front-loading water buckets. Some models include remote controls. The model number can be found on the right side of the interior of the unit once the bucket has been removed. Recalled units have the following model numbers:

    • 35-pint (2004) - 580.54351400
    • 50-pint (2003) - 580.53509300
    • 70-pint (2003) - 580.53701300
    • 70-pint (2004) - 580.54701400
    • 70-pint (2005) - 580.54701500

    The dehumidifiers, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Sears and Kmart stores nationwide and Sears.com and Kmart.com from 2003 to 2009 for between $140 and $220.

    Consumers should immediately turn off and unplug the dehumidifiers and contact the Recall Fulfillment Center to receive a Sears gift card for either $75, $80, $90 or $100, which may be used at any Sears or Kmart store or at Sears.com or Kmart.com. The gift card amount will depend on the capacity and year of the dehumidifier. In lieu of a gift card, consumers may request a check for the refund amount. All consumers with recalled units will also receive a $25 coupon that may be used at Sears Department Stores or Sears.com toward the purchase of a new Kenmore dehumidifier.

    Consumers may contact the LG Recall Fulfillment Center, toll-free, at (855) 400-4641 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday and between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. CT Saturday.   

    Kenmore Dehumidifiers Recalled

    A fire hazard with the products has caused $7 million in damage

    Sears, Roebuck and Co. and Kmart Corporation, of Hoffman Estates, IL, are recalling nearly 800,000 Kenmore dehumidifiers. 

    The dehumidifiers, made BY LG Electronics, of Tianjin, China, can overheat, smoke, melt and catch on fire, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers. There have been 107 reports of incidents, with more than $7 million in property damage and three reports of smoke inhalation injuries. 

    The recall involves 35-, 50- and 70-pint dehumidifiers with a Kenmore logo on the front top of the unit, manufactured between 2003 and 2005. The dehumidifiers are made of white plastic and are between 21 and 24 inches tall, about 15 inches wide and about 13.5 inches in depth. They have fan and humidity controls on their top front panels and some models include remote controls. They come with front-loading water buckets. The model number can be found on the right side of the interior of the unit once the bucket has been removed. Recalled units have the following model numbers:

    35-pint (2004) - 580.54351400
    50-pint (2003) - 580.53509300
    70-pint (2003) - 580.53701300
    70-pint (2004) - 580.54701400
    70-pint (2005) - 580.54701500

    The products were sold exclusively at Sears and Kmart stores nationwide and Sears.com and Kmart.com from 2003 to 2009 for between $140 and $220. 

    Consumers should turn off and unplug the dehumidifiers immediately and contact the firm to receive a Sears gift card for $75, $80, $90 or $100, which may be used at any Sears or Kmart store or at Sears.com or Kmart.com. 

    The gift card amount will depend on the capacity and year of the dehumidifier. In lieu of a gift card, consumers may request a check for the refund amount. All consumers with recalled units will also receive a $25 coupon that may be used at Sears Department Stores or Sears.com toward the purchase of a new Kenmore dehumidifier. 

    For additional information, contact the Recall Fulfillment Center toll-free at (855) 400-4641 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday and between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. CT Saturday, or go here.

    Goldstar, Comfort-Aire Dehumidifiers Pose Serious Fire Risk

    Over $1 million iin property damage linked to the recalled units

    Fire damage at this home in Valparaiso, Ind., was blamed on a dehumidifier.

    LG Electronics is urging consumers to check if they have recalled Goldstar or Comfort-Aire dehumidifiers.

    The firm is re-announcing the recall of about 98,000 of the dangerous dehumidifiers that pose a serious fire and burn hazard, and are believed to be responsible for more than one million dollars in property damage.

    The power connector for the dehumidifier’s compressor can short circuit, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers and their property.

    The dehumidifiers were first recalled in December 2009 following eleven incidents, including four significant fires. Since that time, the company has received sixteen additional incident reports of arcing, smoke and fire associated with the dehumidifiers, including nine significant fires. No injuries have been reported. Fires are reported to have caused more than $1 million in property damage including:

    • $500,000 in damage to a home in Gibsonia, Pa.
    • $200,000 in damage to a home in New Brighton, Minn.
    • $183,000 in damage to a home in Hudson, Mass.
    • $192,000 in damage to a home in Valparaiso, Ind.
    • $139,000 in damage to a home in Salem, Ohio
    • $129,000 in damage to a home in Brielle, N.J.
    • $ 95,000 in damage to a home in Philadelphia, Pa.

    Because of the severity of the risks, CPSC and LG Electronics are concerned with the lack of consumer response to the recall. Only two percent of the 98,000 consumers who purchased these units have received a free repair, which means that consumers and their property remain at serious risk.

    Anyone who has the recalled dehumidifiers is strongly encouraged to immediately stop using them, unplug them, and contact LG Electronics for the free repair.

    The recall involves the 30 pint portable dehumidifiers sold under the Goldstar and Comfort-Aire brands. The dehumidifiers are white with a red shut-off button, controls for fan speed and humidity control, and a front-loading water bucket. “Goldstar” or “Comfort-Aire” is printed on the front. Model and serial number ranges included in this recall are listed in the table below. The model and serial numbers are located on the interior of the dehumidifier, and can be seen when the water bucket is removed.

    Brand Model No. Serial Number Range Sold at
    Goldstar GHD30Y7 611TAxx00001 through 08400
    611TAxx08401 through 40600
    612TAxx00001 through 20400
    612TAxx21001 through 30600     		Home Depot
    Goldstar DH305Y7 612TAxx00001 through 00600
    701TAxx00001 through 16800
    702TAxx00001 through 03000     		Walmart
    Comfort-Aire BHD-301-C 611TA000001 through 001697
    612TA000001 through 004200
    701TA000001 through 000578
    710TA000001 through 000599     		Various retailers, including Ace
    Hardware, Do It Best and Orgill Inc.

    The recalled dehumidifiers were sold at The Home Depot, Walmart, Ace Hardware, Do It Best, Orgill Inc., and other retailers nationwide from January 2007 through June 2008 for between $140 and $150. They were manufactured in China.

    For additional information about the recall and for the location of an authorized service center for the repair, contact LG toll free at (877) 220-0479 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, and between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. CT on Saturday, or visit the firm’s website at www.30pintdehumidifierrecall.com

    GE, Professional Series Brand Dehumidifiers Recalled

    Short circuit creates a fire hazard

    About 198,000 GE and Professional Series brand dehumidifiers are being recalled. A component in the dehumidifier's compressor can short circuit, posing a fire hazard to consumers.

    Midea and GE have received a total of 14 reports of incidents involving smoke and fumes emitting from the unit and eight reports of fires. In six of the reported fire incidents, property damage extended beyond the unit. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves 30-pint and 40-pint portable dehumidifiers manufactured between November 2006 and August 2007, and during April 2008. The dehumidifiers are white with a front-loading water bucket. "GE" or "Professional Series" and digital controls are located on top of the dehumidifier. Model and serial numbers are located on the back of the dehumidifiers. Model and serial numbers included in the recall are:

    Brand

    Model Number Begins With:

    Serial Number Begins With:

    GE

    AHK30LK, AHW30LK, AHM30LK,
    AHK40LK, AHH40LK, and AHM40LK

    VL1, ZL1, AM1, DM1, FM1,
    GM1, HM1, LM1, MM1, RM1

    CEM "Professional Series"

    PS78303

    from C10102336010841 4100001
    to C10102336010841 5103037

    Walmart, Sam's Club, Home Depot, Menards and other retail stores sold the dehumidifers nationwide from February 2007 through June 2009 for between $140 and $180. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dehumidifiers and contact Midea to determine if their product is included in the recall. Consumers with recalled dehumidifiers will return their product to an authorized service center for a free repair. Consumers should not return the recalled dehumidifiers to the place of purchase.

    For additional information, contact Midea toll-free at (877) 593-8721 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or visit the firm's website at www.recallverification.com

    Goldstar, Comfort-Aire Dehumidifier Recall Repeated


    LG Electronics is repeating an earlier recall of Goldstar and Comfort-Aire dehumidifiers. The power connector for the dehumidifier's compressor can short circuit, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

    The company said it has received reports of four additional fires, including one that caused significant damage to a home, since its previous recall in December 2009.

    This recall involves 30-pint portable dehumidifiers sold under the brand names in the chart below. The dehumidifiers are white with a red shut-off button, controls for fan speed and humidity control and a front-loading water bucket. "Goldstar" or "Comfort-Aire" is printed on the front. The model and serial numbers are printed on the interior of the dehumidifiers and can be viewed after the water bucket is removed.

    BrandModel No.Serial Number RangeSold at
    GoldstarGHD30Y7611TAxx00001~08400
    611TAxx08401~40600
    612TAxx00001~20400
    612TAxx21001~30600    		Home Depot
    GoldstarDH305Y7612TAxx00001~00600
    701TAxx00001~16800
    702TAxx00001~03000    		Walmart
    Comfort-AireBHD-301-C611TA000001~001697
    612TA000001~004200
    701TA000001~000578
    710TA000001~000599    		Heat Controller Inc.

    The appliances, made in China, were sold by The Home Depot, Walmart and Heat Controller Inc. nationwide from January 2007 through June 2008 for between $140 and $150.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dehumidifier, contact LG to determine if it is included in the recall and return it to an authorized LG service center for a free repair.

    For additional information, contact LG toll-free at (877) 220-0479 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday and between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. CT on Saturday for the location of an authorized LG service center for the repair, or visit the firm's website at www.30pintdehumidifierrecall.com

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    LG Recalls Portable Dehumidifiers

    December 30, 2009
    LG Electronics is recalling about 98,000 portable dehumidifiers. The power connector for the dehumidifiers compressor can short circuit, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

    LG has received 11 reports of property damage incidents involving arcing, heat, smoke, including four fires that spread to the building structure and involved significant smoke/water damage. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves 30-pint portable dehumidifiers sold under the brand names in the chart below. The dehumidifiers are white with a red shut-off button, controls for fan speed and humidity control and a front-loading water bucket. Goldstar or Comfort-Aire is printed on the front. The model and serial numbers are printed on the interior of the dehumidifiers and can be viewed after the water bucket is removed.

    BrandModel No.Serial Number RangeSold at
    GoldstarGHD30Y7611TAxx00001~08400
    611TAxx08401~40600
    612TAxx00001~20400
    612TAxx21001~30600    		Home Depot
    GoldstarDH305Y7612TAxx00001~00600
    701TAxx00001~16800
    702TAxx00001~03000    		Wal-Mart
    Comfort-AireBHD-301-C611TAxx00001~01697
    612TAxx00001~04200
    701TAxx00001~00578
    710TAxx00001~00599    		Heat Controller Inc.

    The dehumidifiers were sold at The Home Depot, Walmart and Heat Controller Inc. nationwide from January 2007 through June 2008 for between $140 and $150. They were made in China.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dehumidifier, contact LG to determine if it is included in the recall and return it to an authorized LG service center for a free repair.

    For additional information, contact LG toll-free at (877) 220-0479 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday and between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. CT on Saturday for the location of an authorized LG service center for the repair, or visit the firms Web site at www.30pintdehumidifierrecall.com

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    Goldstar, Sears, General Electric Dehumidifiers Recalled

    WASHINGTON, April 19, 2001 -- LG Electronics Inc., of Seoul, South Korea, is voluntarily recalling about 100,000 Goldstar, General Electric, and Sears Kenmore portable dehumidifiers. These dehumidifiers have an internal electrical connection that can overheat, presenting a potential fire hazard to consumers.

    LG Electronics has received seven reports of dehumidifiers overheating, including four reports of fire within the units, with smoke damage to surrounding objects. No injuries have been reported.

    The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

    The recalled dehumidifiers are white, with a red auto shut off button, and regulators for fan speed and humidity control. The dehumidifiers were manufactured between November 1998 and May 1999, and have the following brand names and model numbers: Goldstar DH2510, DH4010 and DH5010; General Electric AHG25LAG1, AHG40LAG1 and AHG50LAG1; and Sears Kenmore 580.59600890 (60-pint model only). The brand name is located to the left of the control unit. The model number is located behind the condensate bucket, on a sticker on the left hand side.

    Mass merchandise and department stores nationwide sold the dehumidifiers from January 1999 through December 1999 for between $100 and $200.

    Consumers should stop using the dehumidifiers immediately and call LG Electronics toll-free (800) 651-1602 anytime for a free repair. Consumers also can log on the company's website at www.easyrecalldehumidifier.com.

