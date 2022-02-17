Write a review
Space Heater and Water Heater Recalls

Recalls of Household Products

Shop LC recalls electric space heaters

The space heaters can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards

Shop LC of Austin, Texas, is recalling about 4,500 personal electric space heaters.

The space heaters can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

The company has received two reports of the electric heaters overheating. No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves Shop LC personal electric space heaters that come in black or white with a gold grill. The products were sold individually or in sets of two.

The heaters, sold individually, have a dome-shaped top and a ca...

    H.E. Industrial recalls electric garage heaters

    The heating element can overheat, posing a fire hazard

    H.E. Industrial is recalling about 8,500 electric garage heaters.

    The heating element can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported in the U.S.

    This recall involves the Profusion Heat electric garage heaters with model number HA22-48M.

    The heaters are red, have a grill on the front and a handle on the top, a measure about 13 inches high and 10 inches wide.

    The label, located on the back of the heater, contains the model number. The thermostat control is located at the bottom of the heater on the back.

    The heaters, manufactured in China, were sold at Menards and Northern Tool stores and online at www.menards.com and www.northerntool.com from August 2014, through March 2019, for about $100.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters. Contact H.E. Industrial to get a full refund or return the heaters to a Northern Tool store for a full refund or a gift certificate for heaters purchased at Northern Tool stores. For heaters purchased at Menards, contact H.E. Industrial for a full refund.

    Consumers may contact H.E. Industrial toll-free at (888) 538-0082 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET), by email at service@hena.ca or online at https://www.home-easy.ca/ and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

    Amazon recalls AmazonBasics ceramic space heaters

    The heater can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

    Amazon of Seattle, Wash., is recalling about 399,000 AmazonBasics 1500 watt ceramic space heaters sold in the U.S, Canada and Mexico.

    The heater can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

    The company has received 25 reports in the U.S. and five in Canada of the ceramic heater overheating, burning, or sparking. Two of those reports included minor damage to power outlets. There were no injuries associated with the incidents.

    No incidents were reported in Mexico.

    This recall involves AmazonBasics 1500 watt ceramic space heaters.

    Two models (ASIN B074MR2HGM and ASIN B074MWRLZM) have oscillating fans and the others (ASIN B074MX8VNR and ASIN B074MWKSLX) do not.

    The heaters were sold in black and silver with the AmazonBasics logo printed on the front of the units.

    The following ID numbers are printed on the label on the back of the units: B074MWKSLX, B074MX8VNR, B074MR2HGM, B074MWRLZM.

    The heaters, manufactured in China, were sold online at Amazon.com, Amazon.ca, Amazon.com.mx from October 2017, through March 2019 for between $25 and $35.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters. All known purchasers are being contacted directly by Amazon at the email address associated with the Amazon account that purchased the product with full instructions on how to receive a full refund.

    Consumers may contact Amazon at amazonspaceheaterrecall@amazon.com or toll-free at (888) 280-4331.

    Heat Hero recalls portable plug-in heaters

    The heater can overheat, smoke and catch fire

    Heat Hero of Irvine, Calif., is recalling about 20,000 portable mini heaters sold in the U.S. and Canada.

    The heater can overheat, smoke and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

    The firm has received 117 reports of overheating, including 47 units smoking and 10 catching fire, with two resulting in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Heat Hero portable mini heaters.

    The 350W plug-in ceramic space heaters are black and measure about 10 inches tall and 5 inches wide. They have at the top an LED digital screen that displays the temperature and four control buttons, a front grill, a red on/off button on the right side, a three-prong plug on the back and a vent on the bottom.

    The Heat Hero logo is printed on the product packaging.

    The heaters, manufactured in China, were sold online at Shop.buyheathero.com from October 2018, through March 2019, for between $35 and $45.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Heat Hero for a free replacement unit, including shipping. Heat Hero is contacting all known purchasers directly

    Consumers may contact Heat Hero toll-free at (877) 479-9172 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday or online at https://shop.buyheathero.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    Vornado reannounces electric space heater recall

    The appliance can overheat when in use, posing fire and burn hazards.

    Vornado Air of Andover, Kan., is reannouncing its April 2018 recall of about350,000 VH101 Personal Vortex electric space heaters.

    The electric space heater can overheat when in use, posing fire and burn hazards.

    In December 2017, a 90-year-old man in Chanhassen, Minn., died as a result of a fire involving the recalled heater. Vornado has received a total of 19 reports of the heaters catching fire.

    This recall involves Vornado VH101 Personal Vortex electric space heaters sold in black, coral orange, grayed jade, cinnamon, fig, ice white and red.

    The heaters measure about 7.2 inches long by 7.8 inches wide by 7.10 inches high and have two heat settings (low and high) and a fan only/no heat setting. “Vornado” with a “V” behind it is printed on the front of the unit.

    The model/type “VH101,” serial number and ETL mark are printed on a silver rating label on the bottom of the unit.

    The heaters, manufactured in China, were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, Menards, Orchard Supply, Target and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Target.com, Vornado.com and other websites from August 2009, through March 2018, for about $30.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Vornado for instructions on how to receive a full refund or a free replacement unit.

    Consumers may contact Vornado toll-free at (855) 215-5131 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at www.vornado.com and click on “Recalls” in the lower right corner of the homepage or www.vornado.com/recalls and click on the VH101 Personal Heater recall button for more information.

    Vornado Air recalls electric space heaters

    The space heater can overheat when in use, posing fire and burn hazards

    Vornado Air of Andover, Kan., is recalling about 350,000 VH101 Personal Vortex electric space heaters.

    The space heater can overheat when in use, posing fire and burn hazards.

    The firm has received 15 reports of the heaters catching fire.

    This recall involves Vornado VH101 Personal Vortex electric space heaters sold in black, coral orange, grayed jade, cinnamon, fig, ice white and red.

    The heaters measure about 7.2 inches long by 7.8 inches wide by 7.10 inches high and have two heat settings (low and high) and a fan only/no heat setting. “Vornado” with a “V” behind it is printed on the front of the unit.

    The model/type “VH101,” serial number and ETL mark are printed on a silver rating label on the bottom of the unit.

    The heaters, manufactured in China, were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, Menards, Orchard Supply, Target and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Target.com, Vornado.com and other websites from August 2009, through March 2018, for about $30.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Vornado for instructions on how to receive a full refund or a free replacement unit, including free shipping.

    Consumers may contact Vornado toll-free at 855-215-5131 from 8 a.m. to 5p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, or online at www.vornado.com and click on “Recalls” in the lower right corner of the homepage.

    Vornado Air recalls cribside space heaters

    The electric heating element may come in contact with the interior plastic materials

    Vornado Air of Andover, Kan., is recalling about 5,100 Vornado Sunny CS nursery heaters sold in the U.S. and Canada.

    A broken motor mount can allow the electric heating element to come in contact with the interior plastic materials and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.

    The company has received five reports of the electric heaters catching on fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

    This recall involves Vornado Sunny CS (cribside) model EH1-0090 electric space heaters sold in white with an accent of melon and gray colors.

    The heaters measure approximately 12 inches high, 8 inches deep and 11 inches at the base. The controls are mounted in a soft touch panel on the top of the unit with a multi-color display in the center of the control panel. “Vornadobaby” is printed on the side of the heater.

    The Vornado logo is printed on the front center of the unit. The model/type “SUNNY CS EH1-0090” and serial number are printed on a silver decal on the bottom of the unit under the elastic cord wrap.

    The recalled heaters have the numbers 1 and 7 as the fourth and fifth digits of the serial number (XXX17-XXXXXX).

    The heaters, manufactured in China, were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy Baby and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Target.com, Vornado.com and other websites from October 2017, through December 2017, for about $100.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled space heaters, unplug them and contact Vornado for instructions on how to receive a free replacement unit, including free shipping.

    Consumers may contact Vornado toll-free at 844-202-7978 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at www.vornado.com and click on Recalls in the lower right corner of the homepage for more information.

    Top Fin plastic aquarium heaters recalled

    An electrical problem poses a risk of fire or electrical shock

    PetSmart Phoenix, Ariz., is recalling about 117,000 Top Fin plastic aquarium heaters in the U.S. and Canada. Some 33,000 heaters were recalled in August 2014.

    An electrical problem with the aquarium heaters poses a risk of fire or electrical shock to the consumer.

    The firm has received 13 reports of incidents, including 4 reports of minor shock, 7 reports of the water tanks overheating and 1 report of property damage from an electrical shortage resulting in fire.

    This recall involves all 50-, 100-, 150-, 200- and 250-watt Top Fin brand plastic aquarium heaters sold between August 2014 and April 2015 with model numbers: HT50, HT100, HT150, HT200 or HT250.

    The black cylindrical-shaped heaters are about 1.5 inches in diameter and about 13 inches tall. “Top Fin Premium Aquarium Heater,” the model number and the heater's wattage are printed on the side of the heater near the top.

    The lot number is printed beneath the words “Made in China.” All lot numbers are included in this recall.

    The heaters, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at PetSmart stores nationwide from August 2014, to April 2015, for between $25 and $40.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and return them to any PetSmart store for a full refund.

    Consumers may contact PetSmart toll-free at (888) 839-9638 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday.

    John Wood oil-fired water heaters recalled

    Combustible material near the outside of the water heater can catch fire

    A.O. Smith Corp., of Milwaukee, Wis., is recalling about 250 John Wood oil-fired water heaters.

    The water heater’s combustion chamber can be misaligned and heat the exterior walls of the water heater instead of the water. Combustible material near the outside of the water heater can catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves John Wood brand 50- and 70-gallon oil-fired water heaters. The 50-gallon water heaters have model number JW517 and serial numbers from 1349A021678 through 1503A016643. The 70-gallon water heaters have model number JW717 and serial numbers from 1421M001517 through 436M000040.

    The water heaters are gray with “John Wood” printed in blue and white near the top. The model number, size and serial numbers are printed on the rating plate near the top of the tank. Only oil-fired water heaters are included in this recall.

    The water heaters, manufactured in the U.S., were sold by John Wood sales representatives to plumbers and consumers from January 2014, through March 2015, for about $1,500 to $2,500.

    Consumers should immediately turn off and stop using the recalled water heaters and contact A.O. Smith for a free inspection and free replacement of misaligned water heaters.

    Consumers may contact A.O. Smith toll free at (866) 880-4661 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., ET, Monday through Friday.

    Giant Factories recalls water heaters

    The flame arrestor or flame arrestor plate can fail

    Giant Factories of Canada is recalling about 240 gas water heaters.

    On units with a space between the bottom of the water tank and the combustion chamber, the flame arrestor or flame arrestor plate can fail, posing a risk of fire or explosion if flammable liquids or gases are nearby.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves atmospherically vented propane and natural gas water heaters in 30, 40, 50 and 60 gallon capacities. The recalled water heaters are white with a red “Giant” logo decal on the front. The water heaters have a nameplate near the gas valve with the model number, date of manufacture and serial number.

    Recalled water heaters have the following model number and a serial number within the following ranges:

    ModelSerial Number Range
    UG30‐30MF‐N2U‐USA7093000, A7176930 to A7176932
    UG40‐32LF‐P1U‐US
    A7125009 to A7125069
    A7129350 to A7129373
    A7136418 to A7136422
    A7170513 to A7170522
    A7170524 to A7170527
    A7177431
    A7182196 to A 7182283
    UG50‐36LF‐P1U‐USA 7120387
    UG50‐40LF‐N1U‐US
    A7120400 to A7120417
    A7121718 to A7121722
    A7147644 to A7147651
    A7181128 to A7181133

    The water heaters, manufactured in Canada, were sold at independent distributors in Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania from April 2014, through October 2014, for between $340 and $830.

    Consumers should immediately ensure there are no combustible materials near the water heater and contact Giant for a free inspection. If the water heater has a space between the bottom of the water tank and the combustion chamber, Giant will replace the water heater free of charge.

    Consumers may contact Giant at (800) 363-9354 anytime.  

    Lifesmart recalls Lifepro portable mini space heaters

    The back plate can detach when removing the heater from the outlet

    Lifesmart of Plano, Texas, is recalling about 17,000 Lifepro portable space heaters.

    The screws used to attach the back plate to the heater are too short and allow the back plate to detach when removing the heater from the outlet, posing an electrical shock hazard to the user.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    This recall is for Lifepro brand portable infrared quartz space heater models LS-IQH-DMICRO and LS-IQH-MICRO. The recalled heaters are about 6 1/2 inches tall x 5 inches wide x 3 3/4 inches deep and made of black plastic. They have a three-prong plug built into the back to allow them to be plugged directly into an electrical outlet. The Lifepro logo is molded into the front bottom of the heaters.

    Model LS-IQH-DMICRO is a 400-watt heater with digital display on the top. Model LS-IQH-MICRO is a 450-watt heater with no display. The model name and wattage are printed on a label on the back of each heater below the plug.

    The heaters, manufactured in China, were sold at Meijer stores, Northern Tool stores, QCI Direct stores and Tuesday Morning stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, BJs.com, HomeDepot.com, QCIDirect.com, Samsclub.com, Walmart.com and Wayfair.com from January 2014, through December 2014, for between $40 and $50.

    Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled space heaters and contact Lifesmart to receive either a free repair kit consisting of 4 longer screws with instructions on how to install them; a free replacement heater with the modified screws; or a full refund.

    Consumers may contact Lifesmart at (866) 484-2066 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

    Holmes oil filled heaters recalled

    The oil-filled heaters can spray heated oil

    Sunbeam Products of Boca Raton, Fla., is recalling about 34,000 Holmes oil-filled heaters.

    The oil-filled heaters can spray heated oil, posing a scald hazard.

    The firm has received approximately 40 reports of units that unexpectedly sprayed heated oil, resulting in reports of property damage involving damaged carpet and fabrics. No injuries are reported.

    This recall involves Holmes brand oil-filled heaters that are black or white in color. The recalled heaters are about 23 inches tall, 6 inches deep and 12 inches wide, and have model number HOH3000 or HOH3000B printed on a label on the bottom of the product. The “Holmes” logo is near the power switch and temperature control.

    The recalled products have a code on the heater plug blade within the following range: G192 through G298. No other codes are affected.

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heater, unplug it and contact Sunbeam for instructions on how to obtain a full refund.

    Consumers may contact Sunbeam Products at (800) 515-4715 anytime.

    Vornado Air recalls electric space heaters

    The heater can overheat and cause the units to melt

    Vornado Air of Andover, Kan., is recalling about 79,000 electric space heaters.

    The heater can overheat and cause the units to melt, catch fire and ignite nearby items, posing a fire and burn hazard to consumers.

    The company has received 29 reports of units overheating and melting, including 7 reports of heaters catching fire, resulting in 1 report of smoke inhalation and 1 report of property damage caused by soot and smoke.

    This recall involves Vornado VH110 Whole Room Vortex electric space heaters sold in two colors -- black and white. The heaters measure about 10.5 inches high, 9 inches deep and 10.5 inches at the base growing narrower at the top.

    The on/off switch and the high/low heat settings are located on top of the unit. The Vornado logo appears with a gray “V” on the front of the unit. Recalled heaters have the numbers 1 and 3 as the fourth and fifth digits of the serial number. The model and serial numbers appear on a silver decal located on the bottom of the unit.

    The space heaters, manufactured in China, were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, Menards, Orchard Supply, Target and other retailers nationwide and online at Vornado.com and Amazon.com from June 2013, through May 2014, for about $60.

    Owners should immediately turn off and unplug the electric space heater and contact Vornado for instructions on how to receive a free replacement unit, including free shipping.

    Consumers may contact Vornado toll-free at (844) 205-7978 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

