Snowmobile Recalls

Polaris Industries of Medina, Minn., is recalling about 57,000 model year 2015-2020 AXYS Trail Performance and Crossover snowmobiles sold in the U.S. and Canada.
The fuel hose can be improperly secured, posing a fire hazard.
The firm has received 13 reports of improperly secured fuel hoses. No fires or injuries have been reported.
This recall involves all Model Year 2015-2020 600cc and 800cc AXYS Trail Performance and Crossover snowmobiles with the following model names:
Model Year
Model Name
2015
RUSH
SWITCHBACK
2016
RUSH
SWITCHBACK
2017
RMK
RUSH
SWITCHBACK
VOYAGEUR
2018
RMK
RUSH
SWITCHBACK
VOYAGEUR
2019
INDY
RMK
RUSH
SWITCHBACK
VOYAGEUR
2020
INDY
RMK
RUSH
SWITCHBACK
VOYAGEUR
The model year and VIN are stamped on the right side of the tunnel. Polaris and the model name are printed on both sides of the hood and on the side panels of the vehicles.
The snowmobiles, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from December 2013, through April 2020, for between $7,400 and $15,100.
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and, if needed, a free repair. Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting registered owners directly.
Consumers may contact Polaris at (800) 765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Product Safety Announcements” at the bottom of the page for more information.