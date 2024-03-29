Write a review
Nissan recalls 12,000 Pathfinders and Infiniti QX60s

An unsecured lap belt pretensioner will not restrain an occupant properly

Nissan North America is recalling 12,019 model year 2024 Pathfinders and Infiniti QX60s.

The lap belt pretensioner in the left-side front seat belt assembly may be improperly secured, due to a missing bolt.

An unsecured lap belt pretensioner will not properly restrain an occupant during a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Dealers will inspect and replace the left-side front lap seat belt pretensioner assemblies -- as necessary -- free of charge.

Owner notification lette...

