Snowmobile Recalls

Polaris Industries of Medina, Minn., is recalling about 23,000 model year 2022-2023 MATRYX PRO RMK and MATRYX RMK KHAOS snowmobiles sold in the U.S and Canada.

The handlebar hooks on the snowmobiles pose a puncture hazard and risk of serious injury if the rider’s body hits the handlebar hook in a crash.

The firm has received four reports of puncture wounds caused by impact with the handlebar hooks.

This recall involves Polaris model year 2022-2023 MATRYX PRO RMK and MATRYX RMK KHAOS snowmobiles sold in black and custom color combinations.

“POLARIS” or “KHAOS” is stamped on the front side paneling of the vehicles. The VIN and Model Number are located on the right side of vehicle’s frame.

The snowmobiles, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from December 2019, through April 2023, for between $13,300 and $22,000.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Polaris or an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair.

Polaris is offering consumers free replacement handlebar hooks that can be self-installed or installed by an authorized Polaris dealer. Polaris is notifying all dealers and registered owners directly.

Consumers may contact Polaris Industries at (800) 765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if their vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls.