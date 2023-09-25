Write a review
  2. News
  3. Recalls of Sporting Goods and Equipment

Snowmobile Recalls

Recalls of Sporting Goods and Equipment

Polaris recalls nearly 23,000 MATRYX snowmobiles

The handlebar hooks on the snowmobiles pose a puncture hazard

Featured Recalls of Sporting Goods and Equipment photo

Polaris Industries of Medina, Minn., is recalling about 23,000 model year 2022-2023 MATRYX PRO RMK and MATRYX RMK KHAOS snowmobiles sold in the U.S and Canada.

The handlebar hooks on the snowmobiles pose a puncture hazard and risk of serious injury if the rider’s body hits the handlebar hook in a crash.

The firm has received four reports of puncture wounds caused by impact with the handlebar hooks.

This recall involves Polaris model year 2022-2023 MATRYX PRO RMK and MATRYX RMK KHAOS snowmobiles sold in black and custom color combinations.

“POLARIS” or “KHAOS” is stamped on the front side paneling of the vehicles. The VIN and Model Number are located on the right side of vehicle’s frame.

The snowmobiles, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from December 2019, through April 2023, for between $13,300 and $22,000.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Polaris or an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair.

Polaris is offering consumers free replacement handlebar hooks that can be self-installed or installed by an authorized Polaris dealer. Polaris is notifying all dealers and registered owners directly.

Consumers may contact Polaris Industries at (800) 765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if their vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls.

Polaris Industries of Medina, Minn., is recalling about 23,000 model year 2022-2023 MATRYX PRO RMK and MATRYX RMK KHAOS snowmobiles sold in the U.S and Canada.

The handlebar hooks on the snowmobiles pose a puncture hazard and risk of serious injury if the rider’s body hits the handlebar hook in a crash.

The firm has received four reports of puncture wounds caused by impact with the handlebar hooks.

This recall involves Polaris model year 2022-2023 MATRYX PRO RMK and MATRYX...

Read lessRead more
Featured Recalls of Sporting Goods and Equipment photo

Latest Articles

    Not sure how to choose?

    Get expert buying tips about Snowmobile Recalls delivered to your inbox.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      Thanks for subscribing.

      You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

      Recent Articles

      Newest
      • Newest
      • Oldest
      Article Image

      Ski-Doo Expedition snowmobiles recalled

      Fuel can leak from the fuel tank vent onto hot components

      BRP U.S. of Sturtevant, Wis., is recalling about 11,000 Ski-Doo snowmobiles sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      Fuel can leak from the fuel tank vent onto hot components when the snowmobiles are on a tilt or flipped over, posing a fire hazard.

      The company has received five reports of fires related to fuel leaking. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Ski-Doo 2020, 2021, and 2022 Expedition LE, SE, and SWT snowmobiles with a 900 ACE turbo engine sold in a variety of colors.

      Ski-Doo and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is on the decal located on the right-hand side of tunnel underneath the seat. A list of the recalled models may be found here.

      The snowmobiles, manufactured in Canada, were sold at Ski-Doo dealers nationwide from June 2019, through January 2022, for between $17,000 and $19,000.

      What to do

      Consumers should stop using the recalled snowmobiles immediately and contact a Ski-Doo dealer for a free repair.

      BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly to coordinate the free repair so dealers can change the routing and the exit location of the fuel tank vent. A protective plate will also be installed.

      Consumers may contact BRP toll-free at (888) 272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) Monday through Sunday or online for more information.

      BRP U.S. of Sturtevant, Wis., is recalling about 11,000 Ski-Doo snowmobiles sold in the U.S. and Canada.Fuel can leak from the fuel tank vent onto hot...

      Article Image

      BRP recalls Ski-Doo snowmobiles

      The snowmobile’s speedometer may display half of the vehicle’s true speed

      BRP U.S. of Sturtevant, Wisc., is recalling about 400 Ski-Doo snowmobiles.

      The snowmobile’s speedometer may display half of the vehicle’s true speed, which could result in loss of control that increases the risk of a crash.

      The firm has received four reports of the vehicle's speedometer not displaying the correct speed. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Ski-Doo 2022 Expedition, Grand Touring, Renegade, Skandic, and Tundra snowmobiles sold in a variety of colors. "Ski-Doo" and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is on the decal located on the right-hand side of the tunnel underneath the seat.

      A list of the recalled models may be found here.

      The snowmobiles, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Ski-Doo dealers nationwide from June 2021, through December 2021, for between $9,300 and $9,900.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact a Ski-Doo dealer for a free repair.

      BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly to coordinate the free repair with dealers to update the engine control module.

      Consumers may contact BRP toll-free at (888) 272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) Monday through Sunday or visit the company's online page here for more information.

      BRP U.S. of Sturtevant, Wisc., is recalling about 400 Ski-Doo snowmobiles.The snowmobile’s speedometer may display half of the vehicle’s true speed, wh...

      Article Image

      BRP recalls snowmobiles

      The muffler can overheat, causing the upper right-hand vent grill to melt

      BRP U.S. of Sturtevant, Wis., is recalling about 2,700 model year 2021-2022 Ski-Doo snowmobiles sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The snowmobile’s muffler can overheat and cause the upper right-hand vent grill to melt and drip plastic on the exhaust, posing a fire hazard.

      The firm has received ten reports of overheating mufflers, including three incidents that resulted in fires. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves model year 2021 and 2022 Ski-Doo Backcountry, Expedition, MXZ, Renegade, Skandic and Tundra snowmobiles equipped with a 600 EFI engine.

      The vehicles were sold in a variety of colors. Ski-Doo and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles.

      The vehicle identification number (VIN) is on the decal located on the right-hand side of tunnel.

      A list of the recalled models may be found here.

      The snowmobiles, manufactured in Canada were sold exclusively at Ski-Doo dealers nationwide from August 18, 2020, through March 18, 2021, for between $8,000 and $11,000.

      What to do

      Consumers should stop using their recalled vehicles immediately and contact a Ski-Doo dealer for a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact BRP toll-free at (888) 272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) Monday through Sunday, or online at www.ski-doo.com and click on “Owner Zone” on the left side of the page, and then “Safety Recalls” for more information.

      BRP U.S. of Sturtevant, Wis., is recalling about 2,700 model year 2021-2022 Ski-Doo snowmobiles sold in the U.S. and Canada. The snowmobile’s muffler ca...

      Article Image

      Polaris recalls model year 2015-2020 snowmobiles

      The fuel hose can be improperly secured, posing a fire hazard

      Polaris Industries of Medina, Minn., is recalling about 57,000 model year 2015-2020 AXYS Trail Performance and Crossover snowmobiles sold in the U.S. and Canada.

      The fuel hose can be improperly secured, posing a fire hazard.

      The firm has received 13 reports of improperly secured fuel hoses. No fires or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves all Model Year 2015-2020 600cc and 800cc AXYS Trail Performance and Crossover snowmobiles with the following model names:

      Model Year

      Model Name

      2015

      RUSH

      SWITCHBACK

      2016

      RUSH

      SWITCHBACK

      2017

      RMK

      RUSH

      SWITCHBACK

      VOYAGEUR

      2018

      RMK

      RUSH

      SWITCHBACK

      VOYAGEUR

      2019

      INDY

      RMK

      RUSH

      SWITCHBACK

      VOYAGEUR

      2020

      INDY

      RMK

      RUSH

      SWITCHBACK

      VOYAGEUR

      The model year and VIN are stamped on the right side of the tunnel. Polaris and the model name are printed on both sides of the hood and on the side panels of the vehicles.

      The snowmobiles, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from December 2013, through April 2020, for between $7,400 and $15,100.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free inspection and, if needed, a free repair. Polaris is notifying dealers and contacting registered owners directly.

      Consumers may contact Polaris at (800) 765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Product Safety Announcements” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Polaris Industries of Medina, Minn., is recalling about 57,000 model year 2015-2020 AXYS Trail Performance and Crossover snowmobiles sold in the U.S. and C...

      Article Image

      Camso recalls Yeti SnowMX conversion kits

      The brakes on the snow bike can fail after the conversion kit has been installed

      Camso of Canada is recalling about 380 Yeti SnowMX conversion kits.

      The brakes on the snow bike can fail after the conversion kit has been installed, posing a crash hazard to the user.

      The firm has received 12 incidents of the brakes failing. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves Yeti Snow MX kits used to convert dirt bike motorcycles into snow bikes for use in snow.

      The kit allows the replacement of the front wheel of a motorbike with a ski and rear suspension and wheels with a track system, and the addition of appropriate brakes with other components.

      The Yeti Snow MX kits have a serial number starting with YE3XXXX or 964XXXX located under the unit. The Yeti logo is printed on the side of the product.

      The model names and numbers of the kits are as follows:

      Model Year 2018:

      • Yeti SnowMx 120 Sport SS 
      • Yeti SnowMx 129 Freeride SS 
      • Yeti SnowMx 120 Sport 
      • Yeti SnowMx 129 Freeride 
      • Yeti SnowMx 137 Mountain lite 

      Model Year 2019:

      • Yeti SnowMx 120SS 
      • Yeti SnowMx 129SS 
      • Yeti SnowMx 129FR 
      • Yeti SnowMx 137MT 

      Model Year 2020:

      • Yeti SnowMx 120SS 

      The conversion kits, manufactured in Canada, were sold at authorized Yeti SnowMX dealers from October 2017, through February 2020, for about $8,600.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using snow bikes with the recalled conversion kits and contact an authorized Yeti SnowMX dealer to make an appointment for a free repair.

      Consumers may contact Camso toll-free at (877) 866-2275 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at yetisnowmx.ca and click on “News” at the top of the page then “Press Room” for more information.

      Camso of Canada is recalling about 380 Yeti SnowMX conversion kits. The brakes on the snow bike can fail after the conversion kit has been installed, po...

      Article Image

      BRP recalls Ski-Doo snowmobiles

      The vehicle can have a leak at the fuel injector

      BRP U.S. of Sturtevant, Wis., is recalling about 2,900 model year 2019 Ski-Doo snowmobiles equipped with an 850 E-TEC engine.

      The vehicle can have a leak at the fuel injector, posing a fire hazard.

      The firm has received 17 reports of broken/missing injector bolts, one report of fuel leaks and two reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves model year 2019 Ski-Doo Backcountry, Freeride, MXZ, Renegade and Summit snowmobiles equipped with an 850 E-TEC engine.

      The vehicles are sold in a variety of colors. Ski-Doo and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is on the decal located on the right hand side of tunnel.

      Consumers can contact BRP or an authorized dealer to verify if their VIN number is included in the recall.

      The following models are included in the recall:

      Models

      Colors

      BACKCOUNTRY 850 E-TEC

      Black; White/Black

      BACKCOUNTRY X 850 E-TEC

      Black; White/Black

      BACKCOUNTRY XRS 850 E-TEC

      Black; White/Black

      FREERIDE 850 E-TEC

      Blue

      MXZ BLIZZARD 850 E-ETC

      Black/Yellow

      MXZ TNT 850 E-TEC

      White/Black; Black

      MXZ X 850 E-TEC

      Black; Yellow; Yellow/Silver

      MXZ XRS 850 E-TEC

      Black; Yellow/Silver

      RENEGADE ADRENALINE 850 E-TEC

      White

      RENEGADE X 850 E-TEC

      Black; Red

      RENEGADE XRS 850 E-TEC

      Orange/Silver

      SUMMIT SP 850 E-TEC

      Black; Black/Blue

      SUMMIT X 850 E-TEC

      Black; Black/Blue

      The snowmobiles, manufactured in Canada, were sold at Ski-Doo dealers nationwide from June 2018, through July 2019, for between $12,600 and $16,200.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a BRP Snowmobile dealer for a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact BRP toll-free at (888) 272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) Monday through Sunday or online at https://www.ski-doo.com and click on “Community” at the top of the page and then “Safety” for more information.

      BRP U.S. of Sturtevant, Wis., is recalling about 2,900 model year 2019 Ski-Doo snowmobiles equipped with an 850 E-TEC engine.The vehicle can have a lea...

      Article Image

      BRP expands snowmobile recall

      The vehicle’s fuel delivery system can leak fuel

      BRP U.S. of Sturtevant, Wis., is expanding its earlier recall of model year 2017 Ski Doo MXZ, Summit and Renegade snowmobiles and model year 2018 MXZ and Renegade snowmobiles.

      The vehicle’s fuel delivery system can leak fuel, posing a fire hazard.

      The firm has received two additional reports of fuel leaks bringing the total to 15. There are two reports of fires. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves model year 2017 Ski-Doo MXZ, Summit, and Renegade snowmobiles and 2018 Ski-Doo MXZ and Renegade snowmobiles equipped with an 850 E-TEC engine.

      The vehicles are sold in a variety of colors. Ski-Doo and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles.

      The vehicle identification number (VIN) is on the decal located on the right hand side of tunnel.

      The following models are included in the recall:

      Models

      Colors

                                                              2017 Ski-Doo Models

      MXZ TNT 850 E-TEC

      White/Black; Black

      MXZ X 850 E-TEC

      Black; Yellow

      RENEGADE ADRENALINE 850 E-TEC

      White/Black; Black

      RENEGADE X 850 E-TEC

      Black; Orange

      SUMMIT SP 850 E-TEC

      Yellow/Black

      SUMMIT X 850 E-TEC

      Black; Orange/White

                                                             2018 Ski-Doo Models

      MXZ BLIZZARD 850 E-TEC

      Black/Yellow

      MXZ TNT 850 E-TEC

      Black;White

      MXZ X 850 E-TEC

      Black;Black/Yellow

      MXZ XRS 850 E-TEC

      Black;Silver/Yellow

      RENEGADE  ADRENALINE 850 E-TEC

      Black;White

      RENEGADE BC 850 E-TEC

      Black;White

      RENEGADE BCX 850 E-TEC

      Black;Black/Green

      RENEGADE X 850 E-TEC

      Black;Black/Green

      RENEGADE XRS 850 E-TEC

      Black;Black/Green;Silver/Green

      The snowmobiles, manufactured in Canada, were sold at Ski-Doo dealers nationwide from June 2016, through July 2019, for between $12,000 and $16,000.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a BRP Snowmobile dealer for a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact BRP toll-free at (888) 272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) Monday through Sunday or online at https://www.ski-doo.com and click on “Community” at the top of the page and then “Safety” for more information.

      BRP U.S. of Sturtevant, Wis., is expanding its earlier recall of model year 2017 Ski Doo MXZ, Summit and Renegade snowmobiles and model year 2018 MXZ and R...

      Article Image

      BRP recalls snowmobiles

      The vehicle’s fuel delivery system can leak

      BRP U.S., of Sturtevant, Wis., is recalling about 10,000 model year 2017 Ski Doo MXZ, Summit and Renegade snowmobiles.

      The vehicle’s fuel delivery system can leak, posing a fire hazard.

      The firm has received 13 reports of fuel leaks and two reports of fire. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves model year 2017 Ski-Doo MXZ, Summit and Renegade snowmobiles equipped with an 850 E-TEC engine sold in a variety of colors.

      Ski-Doo and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is on the decal located on the right hand side of tunnel.

      The following models are included in the recall:

      Models

      Colors

      MXZ TNT 850 E-TEC

      White/Black; Black

      MXZ X 850 E-TEC

      Black; Yellow

      RENEGADE ADRENALINE 850 E-TEC

      White/Black; Black

      RENEGADE X 850 E-TEC

      Black; Orange

      SUMMIT SP 850 E-TEC

      Yellow/Black

      SUMMIT X 850 E-TEC

      Black; Orange/White

      The snowmobiles, manufactured in Canada, were sold at Ski-Doo dealers nationwide from June 2016, through April 2019, for between $12,000 and $13,500.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a BRP Snowmobile dealer for a free repair. BRP is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact BRP toll-free at (888) 272-9222 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) Monday through Sunday or online at https://www.ski-doo.com and click on “Community” at the top of the page and then “Safety” for more information.

      BRP U.S., of Sturtevant, Wis., is recalling about 10,000 model year 2017 Ski Doo MXZ, Summit and Renegade snowmobiles.The vehicle’s fuel delivery syste...

      Article Image

      Arctic Cat recalls snowmobiles

      Exhaust can flame from the muffler outlet

      Arctic Cat of Thief River Falls, Minn., is recalling about 14,500 Arctic Cat snowmobiles sold in the U.S. And Canada.

      When the snowmobile is being operated, the exhaust can flame from the muffler outlet, posing a fire hazard.

      The firm has received 70 reports of melting plastic around the exhaust outlet area and four reports of the plastic catching fire. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves all model year 2018 and 2019 Arctic Cat snowmobile models M8000, XF8000, ZR8000, and Norseman X8000. The vehicles were produced in a variety of color combinations and track lengths.

      The vehicles all have 8000 on each side of the front hood/side panel area and ARCTIC CAT on the rear snow-flap.

      The vehicle identification number (VIN) is stamped on the right side of the snowmobile tunnel near the right foot rest.

      The snowmobiles, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Arctic Cat dealers nationwide from January 2017, through February 2019, for between about $13,800 and $18,000

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Arctic Cat to schedule a free repair. Arctic Cat is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact Arctic Cat at (800) 279-6851 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at https://arcticcat.txtsv.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Arctic Cat of Thief River Falls, Minn., is recalling about 14,500 Arctic Cat snowmobiles sold in the U.S. And Canada.When the snowmobile is being opera...

      Article Image

      Yamaha recalls SRVenture DX snowmobiles

      The passenger handgrips can come loose during operation

      Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A., of Cypress, Calif., is recalling about 120 SRVenture DX snowmobiles.

      The passenger handgrips can come loose during operation, increasing the risk that a passenger could lose balance and fall, resulting in severe injury.

      No incidents or injuries are reported.

      This recall involves 2018 model SRVenture DX (SRT1NJ) snowmobiles.

      The recalled snowmobiles were sold in a gray and blue color and have a vehicle identification number (VIN) between 4UF8MU107JT000101 and 4UF8MU106JT000364. The model name can be found on the left and right sides of the front cowling.

      The vehicle identification number (VIN) and the model name/code are stamped on the frame (tunnel) near the right foot well of the snowmobile.

      The snowmobiles, manufactured in the U.S., were sold exclusively at Yamaha snowmobile dealers nationwide from October 2017, through June 2018, for about $14,600.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact a Yamaha snowmobile dealer to schedule a free repair. Yamaha is contacting all registered owners directly.

      Consumers may contact Yamaha at (800) 962-7926 anytime or online at www.yamahamotorsports.com and click on the “Product Recalls” tab at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Yamaha Motor Corporation U.S.A., of Cypress, Calif., is recalling about 120 SRVenture DX snowmobiles.The passenger handgrips can come loose during oper...

      Article Image

      Arctic Cat recalls snowmobiles

      The handgrip can break, posing an injury hazard

      Arctic Cat of Thief River Falls, Minn, is recalling about 255 Arctic Cat snowmobiles.

      The handgrip can break, posing an injury hazard to the rider.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves all model year 2018 Pantera models including the Pantera 3000s, Pantera 6000s, and Pantera 7000s.

      Also included are 2019 Pantera 3000, 6000 and 7000 model snowmobiles within the VIN range of 100529 through 100848 located on the side of the tunnel near the right footrest area..

      The snowmobiles have “PANTERA,” “ARCTIC CAT” and the model number printed on each side of the engine cowling, and were sold in a variety of colors.

      The snowmobiles, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Arctic Cat and Textron Off-Road dealers nationwide from July 2017, through May 2018, for between $10,500 and $15,500.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact Arctic Cat to schedule a free repair. Arctic Cat is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact Arctic Cat at (800) 279-6851 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at www.arcticcat.com.

      Arctic Cat of Thief River Falls, Minn, is recalling about 255 Arctic Cat snowmobiles.The handgrip can break, posing an injury hazard to the rider.N...

      Article Image

      Polaris recalls RMK and SKS snowmobiles

      The vehicle could suffer loss of steering control

      Polaris Industries of Medina, Minn., is recalling about 6,000 RMK and SKS snowmobiles.

      A weld on the steering post can separate, resulting in loss of steering control, posing a crash hazard.

      The company has received 13 reports of a steering post weld separation. No injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves model year 2017 Polaris RMK, PRO-RMK, SKS, and RMK snowmobiles.

      “Polaris” is printed on the seat and “RMK,” “PRO,” “SKS,” or “ASSAULT” printed on the side body panel. The snowmobiles were sold in several colors.

      The model number and VIN are displayed on the right side of the tunnel. To check for recalled vehicles by VIN, visit www.polaris.com.

      The following models are included in the recall:

      Polaris Model Year 2017 Snowmobiles

      S17EFK8PS

      800 PRO-RMK 155 SC SELECT

      S17EFK6PS

      600 PRO-RMK 155 SC SELECT

      S17EFK6PSL

      600 PRO-RMK 155 ES

      S17EFK8PSA

      800 PRO-RMK 155

      S17EGK8PS

      800 PRO-RMK 163 SC SELECT

      S17EGM8PS

      800 PRO-RMK 163 3" SC SELECT

      S17EFS8PS

      800 SKS 155 SC SELECT

      S17EGP8PS

      800 PRO-RMK LE 163 3" SC SELECT

      S17EFP8PS

      800 PRO-RMK 155 LE SC SELECT

      S17EFT8PS

      800 RMK ASSAULT 155 SC SELECT

      S17EFS8PSL

      800 SKS 155 ES

      S17EGK8PSL

      800 PRO-RMK 163 ES

      S17EFK6PSA

      600 PRO-RMK 155

      S17EGK8PSA

      800 PRO-RMK 163

      S17EFT8PSP

      800 RMK ASSAULT 155 POWDER ES

      S17EFT8PSD

      800 RMK ASSAULT 155 POWDER

      S17EFT8PSA

      800 RMK ASSAULT 155

      S17EFM8PS

      800 PRO-RMK 155 3" SC SELECT

      S17EFK8PSL

      800 PRO-RMK 155 ES

      S17EFN8PS

      800 RMK ASSAULT 155 3" SC SELECT

      S17EHP8PS

      800 PRO-RMK LE 174 3” SC SELECT

      The snowmobiles, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from May 2016, through March 2017, for between $12,000 and $15,200.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.

      Consumers may contact Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Product Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

      Polaris Industries of Medina, Minn., is recalling about 6,000 RMK and SKS snowmobiles.A weld on the steering post can separate, resulting in loss of st...

      Article Image

      Arctic Cat recalls snowmobiles

      The fuel tank can crack and leak fuel

      Arctic Cat of Thief River Falls, Minn., is recalling about 20,700 snowmobiles.

      The fuel tank can crack and fuel can leak into the engine compartment, posing a fire hazard.

      The company has received reports of 918 incidents, including six reports of fires, with the snowmobiles. No injuries have been reported.

      The recall involves model year 2007, 2008, and 2009 Arctic Cat snowmobiles, including F models, Jaguar and Jaguar Z1 1100 models, Bearcat Z1 XT models, T500 and T570 models, TZ1 and TZ1 Turbo models, and Z1 1100 and Z1 1100 Turbo models.

      These snowmobiles were produced in a variety of color combinations. “Arctic Cat” is printed on the sides of the vehicle and on the back snow-flap area. The model name is on the side of the vehicle. The model number is printed in the owner’s manual.

      The snowmobiles, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Arctic Cat dealerships nationwide from June 2006, through December 2016, for between $11,500 and $14,300.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact an Arctic Cat snowmobile dealer to schedule a free repair. Registered owners have been notified by mail.

      Consumers may contact Arctic Cat at 800-279-6851 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at https://www.arcticcat.com/customer-care/ then “Product Recall” and then “List of Safety Bulletins” for more information.

      Arctic Cat of Thief River Falls, Minn., is recalling about 20,700 snowmobiles.The fuel tank can crack and fuel can leak into the engine compartment, po...

      Article Image

      Arctic Cat recalls snowmobiles

      The brakes can fail, posing a risk of injury or death

      Arctic Cat of Thief River Falls, Minn., is recalling about 1,600 turbo 9000 snowmobiles.

      The brakes can fail, posing a risk of injury or death.

      No incidents or injuries have been reported.

      This recall involves all model year 2016 Arctic Cat turbo 9000 snowmobiles. Recalled models include the M 9000, XF 9000, XF9000 Cross Trek and ZR 9000 snowmobiles. The recalled snowmobiles were sold in black, green, orange and white.

      The model name is on a decal on the top of the chassis between the seat and the rear bumper. The name Arctic Cat is on each side of the snowmobiles. The letter G in the 10th position of the vehicle identification number (VIN) indicates that the unit was made in the 2016 model year. The VIN is stamped into the chassis near the right foot rest.

      The snowmobiles, manufactured in the U.S., were sold exclusively at Arctic Cat dealers nationwide from June 2015, through January 2016, for between $14,000 and $16,000.

      What to do

      Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact an Arctic Cat dealer to schedule a free repair. Arctic Cat is contacting its customers directly.

      Consumers may contact Arctic Cat at 800-279-6851 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at www.arcticcat.com and click on Customer Care, then Product Recall and then List of Safety Bulletins for more information.

      Arctic Cat of Thief River Falls, Minn., is recalling about 1,600 turbo 9000 snowmobiles. The brakes can fail, posing a risk of injury or death....

      Get the news you need delivered to you

      Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

      By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

      You’re signed up

      We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.