Knife and Blade Recalls

Norwex USA of Coppell, Texas, is recalling about 42,500 Norwex Ceramic Knives that were distributed in the U.S. and Canada.

The handle on the knives can break during use, posing a laceration hazard.

The firm has received 188 reports of incidents, including 158 reports of the handle breaking and 30 reports of damage to the knives during shipping. No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves Norwex Ceramic Knives with a ceramic blade and bamboo handle. The knife measures about eight inches long with a four-inch blade and a four-inch handle. Norwex is printed on the handle.

The knives, manufactured in China, were distributed by Norwex USA and Norwex Canada as a promotional product from January 2022, through February 2022, for free.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ceramic knives and contact Norwex USA for information on how to obtain a free replacement and to request a return kit that includes a pre-paid return shipping label.

Consumers may contact Norwex toll-free at (833) 882-5569 from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday and 9 a.m to 5 p.m (CT) Saturday, by email at USNorwexservice@Norwex.com, or online.