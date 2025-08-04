Write a review
USDA issues public health alert for mislabeled tortellini

The Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for a mislabeled product initially identified as pork and beef tortellini - Image via FSIS

The product was sold at Schnucks stores in four states

  • Soy and sesame, undeclared allergens, are in the product

  • The product was distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Wisconsin

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for a mislabeled frozen product initially identified as "pork and beef tortellini." The alert warns that the product may actually contain pork and beef toasted ravioli, which includes soy and sesame, allergens that are not declared on the packaging.

The affected item is a 16-ounce bag labeled as:

“Schnucks Tortellini PORK & BEEF” with a best by date of 05/27/2026 printed at the top of the bag.

The product was produced on May 27, 2025, and bears the establishment number EST. 13051 within the USDA mark of inspection. These mislabeled bags were shipped to a Schnucks distribution center in Missouri and subsequently distributed to retail locations across Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

Discovery and risk

The labeling error was identified when the manufacturer reported a consumer complaint: a bag labeled as tortellini contained ravioli instead. Since the ravioli contains allergens not listed on the label, FSIS is alerting consumers, particularly those with soy or sesame allergies, not to consume the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions. However, consumers concerned about a possible allergic reaction should consult a healthcare provider immediately.

What to do

Although a recall was not requested as the product is no longer available for sale, FSIS said that some packages may still be in home freezers. Consumers who purchased the affected product should:

  • Not consume it

  • Dispose of it properly or

  • Return it to the place of purchase

For more details about the public health alert, consumers and media can contact: Jessica Fazio, plant manager,  (314) 645-6239 ext. 230 (email)  jessica@faziosbakery.com.

For general food safety questions, reach out to the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov.

Stay informed

