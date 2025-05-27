Write a review
  2. News
  3. Food Recalls

Made-to-order sandwiches recalled due to Salmonella risk

Big Y Foods has recalled subs, wraps, and paninis due to potential Salmonella contamination from tainted cucumbers - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

It’s yet another recall linked to tainted cucumbers

  • Big Y Foods is recalling made-to-order subs, wraps and paninis

  • The sandwiches may have tainted cucumbers

  • The sandwiches were sold at Big Y stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut

Big Y Foods of Springfield, MA is voluntarily recalling some Made-To-Order Subs, Wraps and Paninis sold between 5/20 and 5/21 in some Massachusetts and Connecticut retail stores (listed below), because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. 

This recall includes any Made-To-Order small sub, large sub, 30” super sub, wrap or panini purchased on 5/20 or 5/21 sold in the following Big Y Stores:

Address

City 

State

Zip

1090 St. James Avenue

Springfield

MA

01104

79 Stonington Rd.

Mystic

CT

06355

136 North King Street Rt. 5

Northampton

MA

01060

10 College Highway Rt. 10

Southampton

MA

01073

802 Williams Street

Longmeadow

MA

01106

441 N Main St.

E. Longmeadow

MA

01028

772 North Main St.

West Hartford

CT

06117

148 West St.

Ware

MA

01082

200 West St.

Pittsfield

MA

01201

45 Veterans Memorial Drive

North Adams

MA

01247

224 Salem Turnpike

Norwich

CT

06360

141B Storrs Road

Mansfield

CT

06250

1040 Elm Street

Rocky Hill

CT

06067

234 Tolland Turnpike

Manchester

CT

06040

175 University Drive

Amherst

MA

01002

65 Palomba Drive

Enfield

CT

06082

1 Kent Road

New Milford

CT

06776

22 Spencer Plan Rd.

Old Saybrook

CT

06475

995 Poquonnock Road

Groton

CT

06340

237 Mohawk Trail, Route 2

Greenfield

MA

01301

300 Cooley Street

Springfield

MA

01128

135 West Rd.

Elington

CT

06029

355 Hawley Lane

Stratford

CT

06614

2035 Boston Rd.

Wilbraham

MA

01095

405 Bridgeport Ave.

Shelton

CT

06484

1313 Hopmeadow St.

Slimsbury

CT

06070

7 East Hampton Rd. Route 66

Marlborough

CT

06447

23 Killingworth Turnpike

Clinton

CT

06413

150 Boston Post Rd.

Milford

CT

06460

434 Walpole St.

Norwood

MA

02062

Big Y Foods was notified by Smartcuts that the sliced cucumber distributed to Big Y Foods was impacted by the ongoing Bedner Growers Inc. Cucumber Outbreak investigation. The Smartcuts sliced cucumber is provided as an ingredient option for customers to order when ordering a sub, wrap, or panini at the sandwich service line within the retail Kitchen Department. Big Y Foods ceased operation in all stores listed above, discarded product within the sub, wrap, and panini service line, then thoroughly cleaned and sanitized the service line.

What to do

All Made-To-Order subs, wraps and paninis were produced within the Kitchen Department upon customer request. The subs, wraps and paninis impacted by the cucumber recall were provided for sale to consumers May 20, 2025, and May 21, 2025. These subs, wraps and paninis were not prepackaged for customer self-service.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased Made-To-Order subs, wraps and paninis are urged to return the product or show a receipt to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Big Y Foods at wecare@bigy.com, call Big Y Foods at 1-800-828-2688 select Option #7, Monday through Friday from 7 am – 4 pm, or contact the Smartcuts company at 1-860-525-3237, Monday through Friday from 8 am – 5 pm.

Get the news you need delivered right to you!

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.