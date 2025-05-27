Made-to-order sandwiches recalled due to Salmonella risk

Big Y Foods is recalling made-to-order subs, wraps and paninis
The sandwiches may have tainted cucumbers
The sandwiches were sold at Big Y stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut
Big Y Foods of Springfield, MA is voluntarily recalling some Made-To-Order Subs, Wraps and Paninis sold between 5/20 and 5/21 in some Massachusetts and Connecticut retail stores (listed below), because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.
This recall includes any Made-To-Order small sub, large sub, 30” super sub, wrap or panini purchased on 5/20 or 5/21 sold in the following Big Y Stores:
Address
City
State
Zip
1090 St. James Avenue
Springfield
MA
01104
79 Stonington Rd.
Mystic
CT
06355
136 North King Street Rt. 5
Northampton
MA
01060
10 College Highway Rt. 10
Southampton
MA
01073
802 Williams Street
Longmeadow
MA
01106
441 N Main St.
E. Longmeadow
MA
01028
772 North Main St.
West Hartford
CT
06117
148 West St.
Ware
MA
01082
200 West St.
Pittsfield
MA
01201
45 Veterans Memorial Drive
North Adams
MA
01247
224 Salem Turnpike
Norwich
CT
06360
141B Storrs Road
Mansfield
CT
06250
1040 Elm Street
Rocky Hill
CT
06067
234 Tolland Turnpike
Manchester
CT
06040
175 University Drive
Amherst
MA
01002
65 Palomba Drive
Enfield
CT
06082
1 Kent Road
New Milford
CT
06776
22 Spencer Plan Rd.
Old Saybrook
CT
06475
995 Poquonnock Road
Groton
CT
06340
237 Mohawk Trail, Route 2
Greenfield
MA
01301
300 Cooley Street
Springfield
MA
01128
135 West Rd.
Elington
CT
06029
355 Hawley Lane
Stratford
CT
06614
2035 Boston Rd.
Wilbraham
MA
01095
405 Bridgeport Ave.
Shelton
CT
06484
1313 Hopmeadow St.
Slimsbury
CT
06070
7 East Hampton Rd. Route 66
Marlborough
CT
06447
23 Killingworth Turnpike
Clinton
CT
06413
150 Boston Post Rd.
Milford
CT
06460
434 Walpole St.
Norwood
MA
02062
Big Y Foods was notified by Smartcuts that the sliced cucumber distributed to Big Y Foods was impacted by the ongoing Bedner Growers Inc. Cucumber Outbreak investigation. The Smartcuts sliced cucumber is provided as an ingredient option for customers to order when ordering a sub, wrap, or panini at the sandwich service line within the retail Kitchen Department. Big Y Foods ceased operation in all stores listed above, discarded product within the sub, wrap, and panini service line, then thoroughly cleaned and sanitized the service line.
What to do
All Made-To-Order subs, wraps and paninis were produced within the Kitchen Department upon customer request. The subs, wraps and paninis impacted by the cucumber recall were provided for sale to consumers May 20, 2025, and May 21, 2025. These subs, wraps and paninis were not prepackaged for customer self-service.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
Consumers who have purchased Made-To-Order subs, wraps and paninis are urged to return the product or show a receipt to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Big Y Foods at wecare@bigy.com, call Big Y Foods at 1-800-828-2688 select Option #7, Monday through Friday from 7 am – 4 pm, or contact the Smartcuts company at 1-860-525-3237, Monday through Friday from 8 am – 5 pm.