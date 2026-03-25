Ford recalling 267,000 vehicles to address multiple issues

Ford is recalling more than 260,000 vehicles due to a software issue that can disable rearview cameras and key driver-assistance features.

A separate recall affects over 7,000 Super Duty trucks with faulty fuel pumps that can lead to sudden loss of power.

Both recalls will be fixed free of charge, with owner notifications beginning March 30, 2026.

Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 260,000 vehicles across two separate safety campaigns, addressing issues that could increase the risk of a crash.

The larger recall covers an estimated 254,640 vehicles, including certain models of the 2022–2025 Lincoln Navigator, 2024–2025 Lincoln Nautilus, and 2025 Lincoln Aviator and Ford Explorer.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a software problem in the vehicles’ Image Processing Module A (IPMA) may cause the system to reset unexpectedly.

If that happens, drivers could lose the rearview camera image along with several advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including pre-collision assist, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring. The loss of these features can reduce a driver’s ability to detect hazards, increasing crash risk.

Ford plans to fix the issue with a software update that can be installed at dealerships or delivered over the air (OTA). Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by March 30, 2026.

F-Series trucks being recalled

In a separate recall, Ford is also addressing a problem affecting 7,105 heavy-duty trucks, including certain 2020–2022 F-250 through F-550 Super Duty models, 2021–2022 F-600 trucks, and 2022 F-750 vehicles.

These trucks were previously repaired under an earlier recall but may still have defective high-pressure fuel pumps. NHTSA says biodiesel deposits can form on internal pump components, potentially causing the pump to fail. If that occurs, the vehicle could lose drive power, raising the likelihood of a crash.

To fix the issue, dealers will update the powertrain control module (PCM) software at no cost to owners. Notification letters for this recall are also expected to be sent March 30, 2026.

Consumers can check whether their vehicle is included in either recall by searching their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the NHTSA website. Ford customer service can be reached at 1-866-436-7332 for additional information.