DR Power recalls battery-powered chainsaws due to fire and burn hazards

DR Power Equipment has issued a recall for over 7,000 battery-powered chainsaws sold in the United States, citing a serious fire risk caused by overheating components. The voluntary recall, conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), affects chainsaws sold between June 2018 and July 2024.

Hazard: Motor controller overheating

The recall was triggered by reports that the chainsaw’s motor controller can overheat during use, posing fire and burn hazards. DR Power has received 20 incident reports involving smoke, sparks, or fire originating from the affected chainsaws. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported to date.

Affected products

The recall includes DR Power Equipment lithium-ion battery-powered chainsaws with the following model numbers:

414170

414181

41418

414170R

These chainsaws feature a black handle with orange buttons and are labeled “DR Pulse 62V.” The model and serial numbers are located on a white label on the right side of the chainsaw handle.

Approximately 7,180 units were sold in the U.S., along with 21 units in Canada.

Consumer Remedy: Stop use and get refund

DR Power urges consumers to stop using the recalled chainsaws immediately and contact the company to receive a pro-rated refund, calculated based on the age of the chainsaw.

To obtain a refund, consumers must:

Follow destruction instructions posted online at drpower.com/BPC-recall

Submit photo proof of destruction

Complete the recall form on the company’s website

Note on Battery Disposal: Consumers should not discard the lithium-ion battery in household trash or regular recycling bins. These batteries pose a heightened fire risk and must be disposed of via a municipal hazardous waste collection center. Contact your local HHW office before dropping off a battery to confirm that they accept lithium-ion types.

Product distribution and manufacturer details

Sold At: Independent power equipment stores and online at drpower.com

Price Range: $200 to $350

Manufactured In: China

Importer: Generac Power Systems Inc., Waukesha, Wisconsin

Customer support and additional information

This is a Fast Track Recall, indicating accelerated cooperation between DR Power and safety regulators. Consumers experiencing difficulties with the refund process can file a complaint with the CPSC at www.cpsc.gov.

Safety First: If you own a DR Power chainsaw matching the recalled models, act now to eliminate potential hazards in your home or garage.