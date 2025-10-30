Don't lose control of your subscriptions

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird says unclear subscription terms are costing Iowans money.

Consumers often mistake recurring charges for one-time purchases or “free trials.”

Bird urges Iowans to read fine print, track renewal dates, and report suspected scams.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is warning consumers to be vigilant about subscription offers that may seem harmless at first glance but can lead to unexpected and recurring charges. Her office regularly hears from Iowans who find it difficult—or nearly impossible—to cancel online subscriptions ranging from streaming services to pet food deliveries.

“Subscriptions have become more common, but the terms are not always clear, leading to confusion and often financial loss,” Bird said in a statement. “I want Iowans to know how they can avoid or cancel any unwanted subscriptions and protect themselves from potential scams.”

The warning comes as subscription-based business models have exploded across industries. Analysts estimate that the average U.S. consumer now pays for 5–10 recurring services—many of which they’ve forgotten about. A C+R Research survey found that 42% of consumers have continued paying for a subscription they no longer use, costing the average person about $170 a month.

Free trials often come with strings attached

Bird cautioned that “free trials” requiring a credit card number are a major red flag. Unless canceled before the trial period ends, users are often charged automatically. She advised consumers to:

Read the terms and conditions carefully before signing up for any offer.

Set calendar reminders to cancel before the trial period ends.

Watch for hidden charges, such as shipping or “activation” fees that make “free” trials not truly free.

Spotting fake renewal notices and scams

Scammers have also exploited subscription confusion. Bird’s office says consumers should be wary of renewal notices that demand payment or personal information, especially if they don’t recall signing up for the service. “A legitimate renewal notice shouldn’t ask for your credit card number,” Bird’s office said.

Consumers should independently verify any notices by going directly to the company’s official website or app, rather than clicking on links or calling numbers in suspicious messages.

🔹 How to cancel safely

Before you sign up

If you must enter a credit card for a “free” offer, assume you’ll be billed later.

Look for how to cancel before you agree—legitimate companies make that clear.

While you’re subscribed

Set reminders for renewal dates and screenshot the terms of your agreement.

Watch for unexpected charges or small recurring fees—they can signal hidden subscriptions.

When you cancel