Consumer product safety recall roundup for Feb. 5, 2026

Wintergreen essential oil bottles recalled for lacking child-resistant packaging

GM Gumili Wintergreen Essential Oil sold on Amazon is being recalled due to the risk of child poisoning, as the bottles do not meet child-resistant packaging standards.

The essential oil contains methyl salicylate and was not sold in child-resistant packaging, posing a poisoning risk to children if swallowed.

About 2,970 bottles were sold on Amazon.com between October 2023 and November 2025 for around $8 each.

Consumers should stop using the oil and contact Gumili Beauty for a refund or replacement.

Guangzhou Feifan Kuajing Supply Chain Co., Ltd., doing business as Gumili Beauty, is recalling its GM Gumili Wintergreen Essential Oil bottles. The recall was issued because the essential oil was sold in bottles that do not meet mandatory child-resistant packaging requirements, creating a risk for children. The product was available on Amazon and is packaged in amber glass bottles with a dropper cap and a white label featuring the “GM” logo and a wintergreen plant image.

The hazard

The essential oil contains methyl salicylate, a substance that must be packaged in child-resistant containers under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The recalled bottles are not child resistant, posing a serious poisoning risk if young children swallow the contents. No injuries have been reported to date.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled essential oil immediately and place it out of the sight and reach of children. Contact Gumili Beauty for a refund or replacement. Do not continue to use the product in its current packaging.

Company contact

Contact Gumili Beauty toll-free at 800-343-1580 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email gumilius@outlook.com.

Source

Fixwal 7-drawer dressers recalled for tip-over and entrapment hazards

Fixwal 7-Drawer Dressers sold through Amazon are being recalled after failing stability standards, posing a risk of serious injury or death to children.

Dressers are unstable if not anchored to the wall, violating the STURDY Act and creating tip-over and entrapment hazards.

About 2,900 units sold on Amazon.com from September 2023 to December 2025 at around $100 each.

Consumers should stop using unanchored dressers and contact Momok for a full refund.

Changzhou Xunchuang Home Furnishing Co., Ltd., dba Momok, is recalling its Fixwal 7-Drawer Dressers, which were sold in black and white with metal frames and collapsable fabric drawers. The recall was prompted because these dressers do not meet the mandatory stability standards required for clothing storage units, putting children at risk. The affected dressers measure 55.1 inches long, 11.8 inches wide, and 31.5 inches tall.

The hazard

The dressers are unstable when not anchored to the wall, violating the STURDY Act. This instability presents a serious risk of tip-over and entrapment, which can lead to significant injury or even death, especially for young children. No incidents or injuries have been reported as of the recall date.

What to do

Immediately stop using the recalled dresser if it is not anchored to the wall, and move it to an area inaccessible to children. Contact Momok for a full refund.

Company contact

Email Momok at fixwaldresserrecall@outlook.com for refund details.

Source

Lotus Joy sweet birch essential oil bottles recalled due to poisoning risk

Zan International Trading is recalling Lotus Joy Organic Sweet Birch Essential Oil bottles sold on Amazon because the packaging is not child resistant and could lead to serious poisoning.

The bottle contains methyl salicylate and fails child-resistant packaging requirements, posing a poisoning risk if swallowed by children.

About 470 bottles were sold on Amazon.com from August 2025 through November 2025 for about $13 each.

Consumers should secure the product away from children and contact Zan International Trading for a refund.

Guangzhou Tenghui Fragrance & Flavor Co., Ltd. is recalling its Lotus Joy Organic Sweet Birch Essential Oil bottles distributed by Zan International Trading. The recall is due to the bottles not meeting the mandatory child-resistant packaging standards, thus posing a child poisoning risk. The essential oil was sold in small amber bottles with glass droppers and a distinctive white, orange, and black label.

The hazard

The product contains methyl salicylate, which must be secured in child-resistant packaging under the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The lack of compliant packaging means children could easily access the contents and ingest the oil, resulting in potentially fatal poisoning. No known injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should immediately store the recalled essential oil out of sight and reach of children. To receive a refund, pour the product contents into the trash, write “RECALLED” on the bottle, and send a photo of the disposed bottle to Zan International Trading at the provided email address.

Company contact

Contact Zan International Trading toll-free at 888-5739-288 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email zantradellc@hotmail.com.

Source

Dresbe LED Christmas headbands recalled for battery ingestion hazard

Dresbe LED Christmas Headbands are being recalled after it was found that the button cell batteries are easily accessible to children, creating a life-threatening ingestion hazard.

The headbands contain accessible button cell batteries and lack required safety warnings, risking serious injury if swallowed by children.

About 250 units sold on Amazon.com from March 2024 to June 2025 for around $13 per two-pack.

Consumers should stop using the headbands and contact Dresbe for a refund.

Wenxi Xuefeng Technology Co., Ltd., dba Dresbe, is recalling its LED Christmas Headbands sold as novelty two-packs, including red candy cane and green Christmas tree designs. The recall was issued because the headbands contain button cell batteries that children can easily access, and the products lack the safety warnings mandated under Reese’s Law.

The hazard

The accessible button cell batteries pose a serious ingestion hazard to children, risking severe internal injuries, chemical burns, or death if swallowed. The headbands and packaging also fail to carry legally required warnings for button cell battery products. No injuries have been reported so far.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled headbands and keep them away from children. Contact Dresbe for refund instructions.

Company contact

Contact Dresbe by email at dresberecall@shineprom.com for refund details.

Source

Cobelae Busy Books recalled due to choking hazard from small beads

Flyindream is recalling Cobelae Busy Books after discovering that beads can detach and pose a deadly choking hazard to children.

The apple-shaped beads on page eight of the book can loosen and detach, violating the small parts ban and creating a choking risk.

About 3,500 books sold on Amazon.com in October and November 2025 for around $26 each.

Consumers should stop using the product and contact Flyindream for a free replacement.

Shenzhenmengzhongfeikejiyouxiangongsi, doing business as Flyindream, is recalling its Cobelae Busy Book, model 2025-Q3-0702. The recall follows concerns that the string of beads in the apple on page eight can loosen and detach, posing a serious choking hazard. The book is easily recognized by a yellow and brown giraffe on the front cover.

The hazard

The beads can detach from the toy, creating a potential choking hazard for young children. This violates the federal small parts ban and could lead to injury or death if swallowed. No injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled busy book immediately. Write “RECALLED” on the front of the book with a permanent marker, dispose of the product, and email a photo of the discarded book to cobelaeservice@outlook.com to receive a free replacement.

Company contact

Email cobelaeservice@outlook.com for replacement instructions.

Source

Furnulem 5-drawer dressers recalled for tip-over and entrapment risk

Furnulem is recalling select 5-Drawer Dressers due to instability, which can result in serious injury or death if the dresser tips over and traps a child.

Dressers without feet extensions violate the STURDY Act and can tip over if not anchored, creating entrapment hazards.

About 50 white wooden dressers sold on Amazon.com in July 2025 for about $140 each.

Consumers should stop using and dispose of the dresser, then contact Furnulem for a full refund.

Shanghai Taiye Furniture Co., Ltd., doing business as Furnulem, is recalling its five-drawer dressers (model “HK-DS-017-CL-5D-1-W”) that did not come with feet extensions. The white wooden dresser, sold exclusively on Amazon, has a top with recessed power outlets and round pull knobs on each drawer. The recall addresses the risk that these dressers can tip over if not properly anchored.

The hazard

If the dresser is not anchored to the wall, it can tip over, violating the mandatory stability standard under the STURDY Act. This poses tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in serious injuries or even death to children. No injuries have been reported so far.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled dresser immediately, make sure it is out of reach of children, and contact Furnulem for disposal instructions. Consumers must send a photo demonstrating the dresser’s disposal to receive a full refund.

Company contact

Call Furnulem collect at 310-227-9560 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email support@furnulem.com, or visit furnulem.com/pages/voluntary-safety-recall for more details.

Source

Little Cow Company 9 oz candles recalled for fire and laceration hazards

Little Cow Company is recalling its 9 oz candles in glass jars after reports that the jars can crack or break during use, posing risks of fire, burns, and cuts.

The glass jar can break or crack, leading to fire, burn, and laceration hazards.

About 1,140 candles sold nationwide at New Seasons Market and Town and Country stores between December 2025 and January 2026 for about $25 each.

Consumers should stop using the candle and contact Little Cow Company for a full refund.

Little Cow Company LLC, based in Portland, Oregon, is recalling its “Little Cow Co.” branded 9 oz candles in glass jars. The recall follows two reports of the glass jars breaking during use, which could potentially cause fire, burns, or lacerations. The affected candles have a sticker with the brand name and state “100% natural soy wax candle, laced with organic butter.”

The hazard

The glass jars used for these candles can break or crack while burning, posing fire and burn hazards as well as the risk of cuts from broken glass. Although two incidents of jar breakage have been reported, there have been no injuries so far.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled candles immediately. To obtain a refund, draw an ‘X’ on the glass container with a permanent marker, cut the wicks, and email a photo of the marked jar and cut wicks to Little Cow Company.

Company contact

Email info@littlecowco.com or visit littlecowco.com/pages/recall and click on “Recalls” for more information.

Source

PurSteam travel steamers recalled for serious burn risk

Aterian is recalling PurSteam Elite Travel Steamers and Mighty Lil Steamers due to reports of hot water expelling from the nozzle, resulting in dozens of burn injuries.

The steamers can expel hot water during use, creating a serious burn hazard.

About 75,400 PurSteam Elite and 119,000 Mighty Lil Steamers sold online from December 2020 through April 2025.

Consumers should stop use immediately and follow recall instructions to receive a full refund.

Aterian, Inc. of Summit, New Jersey, is recalling its PurSteam Elite Travel Steamers (model PS-510) and PurSteam Mighty Lil Steamers (model PS-550), which were sold online through Pursteam.com, Amazon, and Walmart. The recall comes after hundreds of reports of hot water being expelled from the steam nozzle, resulting in dozens of burn injuries. The affected steamers are white and can be identified by model number and date code labels on the bottom.

The hazard

Both steamer models can unexpectedly expel hot water from the nozzle during use, posing a risk of serious burns. There have been 80 reports (including 14 burns) associated with the PS-510 model and 392 reports (including 40 burns, two second-degree) with the PS-550. Additional incidents were reported before Aterian acquired PurSteam in 2020.

What to do

Stop using the recalled steamers right away. Visit recall.pursteam.com to submit a recall request. Consumers will need to provide contact information, cut the steamer’s cord, and upload a photo of the device with the cord cut to receive a full refund. Hold onto the steamer until receiving a refund, as some consumers may need to return the product using a prepaid mailer.

Company contact

Call Aterian toll-free at 833-910-6095 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email recall@pursteam.com, or visit pursteam.com and click “Product Recall” for more information.

Source

Lancaster Table & Seating powder-coated outdoor chairs and barstools recalled for fall hazard

Clark Associates is recalling three models of Lancaster Table & Seating Powder-Coated Aluminum Outdoor Chairs and Barstools after multiple reports of legs bending or breaking, resulting in falls and injuries.

The legs of the chairs and barstools can bend or break during use, presenting a fall risk.

About 158,486 units sold nationwide and online from April 2020 through October 2025 for $55 to $133.

Consumers should stop using the affected chairs and barstools and contact Clark Associates for a refund.

Clark Core Services LLC, dba Clark Associates, is recalling three models of its Lancaster Table & Seating Powder-Coated Aluminum Outdoor Chairs and Barstools. The affected items include arm chairs, side chairs, and barstools sold under 180 item numbers, available at Clark Pro, Clark National Accounts, and through several online vendors.

The hazard

The legs of these chairs and barstools can bend or break while in use, creating a significant risk of falls. The company has received 36 reports of broken or bent legs, resulting in four falls and three injuries.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled chairs and barstools immediately and contact Clark Associates to arrange for a refund.

Company contact

Call Clark Associates toll-free at 800-285-8172 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email pcachairsandbarstools@lancastertableandseating.com. Visit lancastertableandseating.com/recalls/powder-coated-aluminum-chairs for more information.

Source

YITA recalls multiple brands of 16-drawer dressers for tip-over hazard

Yita LLC is recalling five different brands of 16-drawer dressers after finding they can tip over if not anchored, posing risks of serious injury or death to children.

The dressers violate the STURDY Act and can tip over if unanchored, creating tip-over and entrapment hazards.

About 6,800 dressers sold on Amazon.com and Walmart.com from September 2023 through August 2025 for $75-$100 each.

Consumers should stop use, disassemble and dispose of the dresser, then contact YITA for a refund.

Yita LLC, doing business as Yitahome, Uforic, Dextrus, Yintatech, and ModFusion, is recalling several brands of 16-drawer dressers. The affected dressers are available in gray, black, white, pink, and brown, with collapsable fabric drawers and metal frames. The recall affects dressers sold online between September 2023 and August 2025.

The hazard

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, violating the mandatory standard required by the STURDY Act. This instability can lead to tip-overs and entrapment, posing significant injury or death risks to children. No injuries have been reported so far.

What to do

Stop using the recalled dressers immediately. Move them out of areas accessible to children. Disassemble and dispose of the dresser, write “RECALL” on it with permanent marker, and provide a photo of the disposed product to YITA to receive a full refund.

Company contact

Call YITA toll-free at 877-672-0878 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email yitamotor@outlook.com, or see yitahome.com/article/voluntary-safety-recall-16-drawer-dresser-fabric-dresser.html?aid=152 for full instructions.

Source

Warning: Creative Dice Lighters pose fire and burn risks

The CPSC warns consumers to stop using Creative Dice Lighters, which resemble stacked dice, because they lack required child-resistant features and pose a serious fire hazard.

The lighters do not have child-resistant mechanisms, violating federal standards and increasing fire and burn risks.

Sold on Amazon.com from May 2024 to November 2025 for about $16; may also be available from other sellers.

Consumers should stop use immediately and dispose of the lighter per local regulations.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using Creative Dice Lighters. These novelty lighters, shaped like stacked dice in various colors, do not include the child-resistant mechanisms required by federal law, creating a risk of serious injury or death from fire or burns. The lighters were primarily sold on Amazon but may be available from other third-party sellers.

The hazard

Creative Dice Lighters violate the mandatory standard for cigarette lighters by lacking child-resistant safety mechanisms. This makes it easier for children to operate the lighter, increasing the risk of accidental fires and burns. No specific incidents have been reported, but the risk is considered severe.

What to do

Consumers should stop using these lighters immediately and dispose of them according to local regulations. Do not sell or give away these hazardous products.

Company contact

Report any incidents involving injury or product defects to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Source

Mays Chemical Company recalls imported frozen pork loins in Puerto Rico

Mays Chemical Company of Puerto Rico is recalling frozen, raw pork boneless loins imported from Canada without required reinspection, posing a high food safety risk.

The products were imported without the benefit of import reinspection, violating food safety regulations and creating a Class I health risk.

The recall affects items marked with “Cert. No. Cert 336662” and Canada establishment “Canada 12,” distributed in Puerto Rico.

Consumers and businesses should throw away or return affected products to the place of purchase.

Mays Chemical Company of Puerto Rico is recalling its frozen, raw pork boneless loins after it was discovered the products were imported from Canada without the necessary U.S. import reinspection. These pork loins were distributed to various institutions, restaurants, and federal establishments across Puerto Rico and can be identified by an export mark stating “Cert. No. Cert 336662” and establishment “Canada 12.”

The hazard

Because the pork was imported without the required FSIS reinspection, there is a heightened risk that the product could pose a food safety threat. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated this recall as Class I, indicating a high or medium risk to health. No illnesses have been reported to date, but consumption of uninspected meat can lead to serious health consequences.

What to do

Distributors, institutions, restaurants, and federal establishments should not serve, sell, or consume the affected pork loins. The products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase as soon as possible.

Company contact

Contact Mr. Julio Westerband, Purchasing-Inventory Control, Mays Ochoa at (787) 340-1327 or Julio.Westerband@maysochoa.com, or Ms. Dora Chevres, Traffic Manager, Mays Ochoa at (787) 479-2109 or Dora.Chevres@maysochoa.com for more information.

Source