Audi PHEV vehicles recalled

Warning! Do not charge your car if it is included in this recall until the recall has been performed.
Volkswagen is recalling 4,616 2022-2023 Audi Q5 PHEV and 2022 Audi A7 PHEV vehicles. The high-voltage battery may overheat.
Remedy
Dealers will install advanced diagnostic software as the final remedy, anticipated to be available in the second quarter of 2025. Volkswagen will monitor available online vehicle data and contact owners as necessary, to advise them not to charge the vehicle until the battery can be replaced.
For vehicles in which online data is unavailable, owners are advised not to charge their batteries until the final remedy becomes available. Repairs will be performed free of charge.
Interim letters, notifying owners of the safety risk, are expected to be mailed January 24, 2025. A second notice will be sent once the final remedy is available. Owners may contact Volkswagen Audi customer service at 1-800-253-2834. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 93AA.
Vehicles
|MAKE
|MODEL
|YEAR
|AUDI
|A7
|2022
|AUDI
|Q5
|2022-2023