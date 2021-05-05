Write a review
Swimming Pools and Pool Safety

Home and Living News

Pentair recalls pool heaters

A connection in the heater can leak the combustible air-gas mixture

Pentair Water Pool and Spa of Sanford, N.C., is recalling about 4,700 StaRite and Mastertemp pool heaters.

A connection in the heater can leak the combustible air-gas mixture, posing a fire hazard.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.

This recall involves Pentair Water Pool and Spa StaRite and Mastertemp pool heaters sold in various styles and models with manufacturing dates between December 22, 2020 and January 6, 2021. A list of the model numbers may be found her...

    Recent Articles

    Delta ultra-violet generators for pools and spas recalled

    Water can leak within the generator, causing excessive heat build-up

    Neptune Benson of Warwick, R.I., is recalling about 4,650 Delta UV EA-4H-10 ultra-violet generators installed in swimming pools and swim spas.

    Water can leak within the generator, causing excessive heat build-up in the area where the power cord connects to the body of the generator unit, which can pose a fire hazard.

    The firm has received 92 reports of incidents involving overheating, melting or burning of the generators and the area around the generators. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Delta UV EA-4H-10 ultra-violet generators installed in swimming pools and swim spas to sanitize the water. The majority were installed in Endless Pools.

    The brand and model number can be identified from the manufacturing plate located on one end of the generator’s steel tube.

    They are silver and black in color and are 4 inches in diameter and 25 inches long.

    The generators, manufactured in the U.S., were sold by Neptune Benson to pool and spa commercial customers from August 2016, through February 2020, for about $320.

    Prior to August 2016, the generators were manufactured and sold by Delta UV Corporation to pool and spa commercial customers.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately unplug and discontinue use of the generator and contact Neptune Benson for a free inspection and repair or replacement.

    Consumers may contact Neptune Benson toll-free at (888) 847-8710 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.evoqua.com/en/brands/Neptune-Benson and click on “Register your recall” in the middle of the page for more information.

    Neptune Benson of Warwick, R.I., is recalling about 4,650 Delta UV EA-4H-10 ultra-violet generators installed in swimming pools and swim spas. Water can...

    Arena North America recalls swim snorkels

    The snorkels can release excess material from inside the tube or mouthpiece

    Arena North America of Portland, Ore., is recalling about 10,000 Arena Swim Snorkels Pro II and Swim Snorkels II sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

    The snorkels can release excess material from inside the tube or mouthpiece, posing a choking hazard.

    The firm has received one report of a small piece of the swim snorkel being inhaled.

    This recall involves the Arena Swim Snorkel Pro II (style 001969) sold in black, acid lime and pink and Swim Snorkel II (style 001970) sold in black and acid lime.

    Both styles have the “Arena” logo printed on the top of the tube. The style code and production date are printed on the tube above the mouthpiece along with EN 1972 Class A and Made in China.

    A list of the recalled styles may be found here.

    The snorkels, manufactured in China, were sold at Xtreme swim stores, Metro swim shops, Swim Suit West stores nationwide and online from arenasport.com and amazon.com from February 2018, through May 2020, for between $35 and $45.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snorkels and contact the firm for a free replacement tube or mouthpiece.

    Consumers may contact Arena North America toll-free at (888) 902-7362 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, by email at customerserviceUSA@arenawaterinstinct.com, or online at https://www.arenasport.com/en_us/ and click on “Snorkel recall campaign” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    Arena North America of Portland, Ore., is recalling about 10,000 Arena Swim Snorkels Pro II and Swim Snorkels II sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Th...

    CMP Group recalls dock ladders

    The edges on the side of the steps are sharp, posing a laceration hazard

    CMP Group of Canada is recalling about 750 Standoff and Wide dock ladders.

    The edges on the side of the steps are sharp, posing a laceration hazard.

    One incident is reported, including a laceration injury.

    This recall involves aluminum standoff and wide step dock ladders, and silver in color, sold in three sizes; three steps, four steps and five steps with the following models and UPC numbers:

    • Model DE2053F 3 and UPC 776113205303
    • Model DE2054F 4 and UPC 776113205402
    • Model DE2055F 5 and UPC 77611320550
    • Model DE2043F 3 and UPC 776113204306
    • Model DE2044F 4 and UPC 776113204405
    • Model DE2045F 5 and UPC 776113204504.

    The standoff ladders were sold online at Amazon.com and at Boat Hoist, CWR Electronics, and Global Industrial Distribution from September 2017, through July 2020.

    The wide step ladders were sold online at Amazon.com and at CWR Electronics and Global Industrial Distribution from June 2019, through July 2020.

    All ladders sold for between $150 and $250.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dock ladders and contact CMP Group to return them for a full refund or a free replacement ladder.

    Consumers may contact CMP Group at (800) 295-3625 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at vaughanwarranty@cmpgroup.net, or online at www.cmpgroup.net and click on “product notice” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    CMP Group of Canada is recalling about 750 Standoff and Wide dock ladders. The edges on the side of the steps are sharp, posing a laceration hazard. ...

    Custom Molded Products recalls valve caps sold with hot tubs/swim spas

    The valve cover can pop off and strike a bystander, posing an impact hazard

    Custom Molded Products of Newnan, Ga., is recalling about 16,000 diverter valve caps sold with Master Spas (an Authorized Partner) hot tubs and swim spas.

    The valve cap can become loose, pop off and strike a bystander, posing an impact hazard.

    The firm has received 112 reports of the valve caps popping off including four reports of consumers being struck by the cap. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves 2-inch diverter valve caps sold with certain Master Spas (an Authorized Partner) “Twilight Series,” “H2X Swim Spa,” and “MP Signature Deep Swim Spa” hot tubs/swim spas.

    The model names are printed on the control panel covers.

    The clear valve caps are included as a component part and are located under the diverter handle on the upper deck of the hot tub/spa above the water line.

    The valve caps, manufactured in China, were sold at Master Spas (an Authorized Partner) hot tub/spa distributors from December 2017, through May 2019, for between about $5000 and $45,000 and about $2 for the valve caps.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the hot tubs and swim spas with the recalled valve cap and contact Custom Molded Products to arrange for a free replacement cap from their hot tub/swim spa manufacturer.

    Consumers may contact Custom Molded Products at (800) 733-9060 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) daily or online at www.c-m-p.com and click on “Valve Cap Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    Master Spas (an Authorized Partner) customers may enter their spa serial number on the Master Spas (an Authorized Partner) website at http://wsr.masterspasportal.com/divreplacement.asp to determine if their spa is covered by the recall and order replacement parts.

    Custom Molded Products of Newnan, Ga., is recalling about 16,000 diverter valve caps sold with Master Spas hot tubs and swim spas.The valve cap can bec...

    Hayward Industries recalls pool heater vent kits

    The kits can allow carbon monoxide to leak, posing a CO poisoning hazard

    Hayward Industries of Nashville, Tenn., is recalling about 300 Hayward Vent Kits sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

    The recalled vent kits installed on gas pool heaters are not the proper size and can allow carbon monoxide to leak, posing a CO poisoning hazard.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves the Hayward UHXNEGVT15001 Negative Pressure 6-inch Vent Kit for pool heaters.

    The vent kit is used exclusively on the Hayward H500FD Gas Heaters and includes one vent pipe adapter for negative pressure galvanized vent pipe, one flue cover plate with hole for vent, #10 sheet metal screws, vent pressure switches, vent pressure switch tubing and vent pressure switch jumper wire.

    Only Hayward H500FD Gas Heaters that are installed indoors and use 6-inch negative pressure galvanized vent piping are affected by this recall.

    The name Hayward is stamped into the furnace housing above the water pipes. The model and serial number H500FD is located to the left of the water pipes.

    The vent kits, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at pool equipment distributors nationwide and online at poolsupply4less.com and tcpoolequipment.com from March 2015, through April 2019, for about $265.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately turn off the pool heater and contact Hayward for free replacement and installation of a new vent kit and not use the pool heater until a new vent kit is installed.

    Consumers may contact Hayward Industries toll-free at (888) 847-8717 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online at http://www.recallrtr.com/haywardventkit for more information.

    Hayward Industries of Nashville, Tenn., is recalling about 300 Hayward Vent Kits sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.The recalled vent kits installed o...

    Confer Plastics recalls pool step systems

    Children’s limbs can become entrapped in the systems' side openings

    Confer Plastics of North Tonawanda, N.Y., is recalling about 102,100 curve in-pool step systems sold in the U.S. and Canada.

    Children’s limbs can become entrapped in the side openings of the step systems, posing a drowning hazard.

    The firm has received two reports of children’s arms becoming entrapped in the side panel openings of the step systems, including reports of minor abrasions. No drownings have been reported.

    This recall involves three models of in-pool step systems with curved steps for in-ground and above-ground pools. The steps and handrails are made of gray and beige plastic.

    The manufacturing/date code is located on the side walls of each step.

    Model

    Product Description

    Manufacturing/Date Code Range

    #CCX-AG

    Confer Curve base (staircase) 4-step for aboveground pool

    All 2013-2018

    #CCX-IG

    Confer Curve base (staircase) 3-step for in-ground pool

    All 2013-2018

    #CCX-ADD

    Curve add-on unit for either in-ground or aboveground stairs

    All 2013-2018

    The pool step systems, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at Champion Pool Distributors, Cinderella, EMSCO Distributors, Leisure Living, Leslie's, Superior Pool Products, Water Warehouse stores and other stores nationwide and online at www.conferplastics.com from January 2013, through July 2018, for between $200 and $400.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pool step systems and contact Confer Plastics for a free repair kit. The repair kit will include additional panels to prevent entrapment and installation instructions.

    Consumers may contact Confer Plastics at (800) 635-3213 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.conferplastics.com and click on “Curve Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

    Confer Plastics of North Tonawanda, N.Y., is recalling about 102,100 curve in-pool step systems sold in the U.S. and Canada.Children’s limbs can become...

    Nidec Motor recalls swimming pool motors

    The pump control cover can be improperly grounded, posing an electrical shock hazard

    Nidec Motor Corp., of St. Louis, Mo., is recalling about 16,000 swimming pool motors sold in the U.S. and Canada.

    The pump control cover can be improperly grounded, posing an electrical shock hazard.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves variable speed swimming pool motors with a programmable user interface on the top.

    “Emerson” or “EcoTech EZ” is printed on top of the control box and the model number is printed on the rating plate located on the side of the pump.

    The following model numbers are included in this recall:

    Model Numbers

    M63PWBLE-0121

    M63PWBLM-0128

    M63PWBLR-0131

    M63PWBLS-0132

    M63PWBLV-0135

    M63PWBLW-0136

    M63XZBMA-0139

    M63PWBMB-0140

    M63PWBMC-0141

    M63PWBMD-0142

    M63PWBME-0143

    M63PWBMF-0144

    M63PWBMG-0145

    M63PWBSC-0229

    The motors, manufactured in Mexico, were sold at Leslie’s Pool Supply and other retail stores, wholesale pool suppliers including Pool Builders Supply, Pool Corp., Pool & Electrical Products, and United Aqua Group from September 2010, through October 2016, for between $400 and $500.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled swimming pool motors and contact Nidec Motor Corp. (NMC) to schedule a free repair by a qualified technician to install an external ground lead.

    Consumers may contact NMC toll-free at 877-282-0223 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (EST) Monday through Friday or online at www.nidec-motor.com and click on “RECALL” for more information.

    Nidec Motor Corp., of St. Louis, Mo., is recalling about 16,000 swimming pool motors sold in the U.S. and Canada.The pump control cover can be improper...

    Hazardous chemicals found on many pool toys and swimming aids

    A study finds that some distinctive smells can tip off consumers about whether a product is safe

    Summertime is fast approaching, and for many consumers that means plenty of quality family time at the pool. But are your pool toys and swimming aids safe for you and your loved ones?

    A new study finds that many inflatable toys and swimming aids, like bathing rings and arm bands, may be treated with a range of chemicals that can be hazardous to your health. Researchers say that chemical compounds such as cyclohexanone, phenol, and isophorone may be present in especially high concentrations on children’s toys.

    "Modern products such as toys and children's products are sourced from a wide variety of chemical and physical manufacturing processes, and this complexity often makes it difficult for us to identify those containing contaminants and unwanted substances, and to determine their causes," said researcher Christoph Wiedmer.

    Follow your nose

    Wiedmer explains that many of the chemical substances are dangerous because they have unstable structures. This can result in a host of problems, “such as irriation, smell nuisance, or other physiological and psychosomatic effects,” he said. Cyclohexanone and phenol are known to be harmful when inhaled, and isophorone has been classified as a category 2 carcinogen.

    However, the researchers point out that there is a way for consumers to detect these chemicals. All you have to do, they say, is follow your nose. “We found that in a number of cases our noses can guide us to ‘sniff out’ problematic products,” said Wiedmer.

    So, which smells should tip you off? Wiedmer and fellow researcher Andrea Buettner tested the molecular make-up of the “distinctive smells” that came from various pool toys and found that between 32 and 46 odors were detected from each sample, with 13 being described as "intense." A panel of volunteers set to smelling each product to see what each product odor reminded them of.

    Participants reported that three of the products reminded them of almonds, plastic, and rubber, while a fourth product reminded them of glue or nail polish. Consumers that experience these or other suspicious odors would be wise to research their products to make sure they are safe to use.

    The team's full study has been published in Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry.

    Summertime is fast approaching, and for many consumers that means plenty of quality family time at the pool. But are your pool toys and swimming aids safe...

    Majority of public pools fail at least one safety test, CDC finds

    Some cases warranted immediate closure

    As warmer weather approaches, public swimming pools will inevitably begin to repopulate. But while taking a dip may be a fun way to beat the heat, the activity may not be as sanitary as you might hope.

    A three-year CDC investigation found that 78.9% of swimming pools failed at least one safety test. The study, which began in 2013, inspected swimming pools in five states including Arizona, California, New York, Florida, and Texas.

    pH levels and safety equipment

    The results of 12.3% of these examinations -- which also included spas and hot tubs -- led to the immediate closure of the area.

    Women’s Health reports that in 14.9% of cases, irritating pH levels were cause for concern; another 12.7% of pools had safety equipment violations that could increase the risk of drowning.

    Pool chemical-associated health events land many swimmers in the emergency room each year, while drowning remains the second-leading cause of injury deaths in children aged 1 to 4.

    The CDC notes that approximately half of fatal drownings in this age group happen in swimming pools. Pools with fences can help reduce the risk of a child drowning, as can teaching children how to swim before the age of 5.

    Additionally, there are a few steps adults can take to ensure that the pool water itself is safe. 

    What to do

    The report notes that “only 68% of U.S. local public health agencies regulate, inspect, or license public aquatic facilities,” so consumers may want to take pool safety into their own hands.

    One way to reduce the risk of a pH level-related health issue is to test the water yourself. Bring pH strips to see if the water’s pH is between 6 and 8. Other ways to protect yourself from pool irritants include wearing goggles while swimming, never drinking the water, and showering afterward. 

    Consumers can also ask pool staff when the pool was last inspected.

    As warmer weather approaches, public swimming pools will inevitably begin to repopulate. But while taking a dip may be a fun way to beat the heat, the acti...

    Anchor Industries recalls safety pool covers

    The hooks used to connect the cover’s cables to the wall can break

    Anchor Industries of Evansville, Ind., is recalling about 350 safety pool covers.

    The brass-plated snap hooks used to connect the cover’s cables to the wall can break, posing a drowning risk.

    The firm has received 20 reports of snap hook failure. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves mesh and solid-material Anchor 5-Star, Anchor Mesh, Classic Solid and Defender Mesh brand custom safety pool covers. The covers’ cables are connected to the pool wall using brass-plated snap hooks with a gold-tone spring tab, a seam and a hook end with a bezel.

    The date of manufacture appears on the warning label on the underside of each pool cover. Manufacture dates of “Sep 14,” “Oct 14” and “Nov 14” are subject to the recall. “Manufactured by Anchor Industries, Inc.” also appears on the label.

    The pool covers, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at independent pool supply stores and dealers nationwide from September 2014, to November 2014, for about $3,000.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately contact their pool cover dealer to schedule an inspection and replacement of the snap hooks.

    Consumers may contact Anchor Industries toll-free at 800-255-5552 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at http://anchorinc.com/products/safety-pool-covers/safety-pool-covers for more information.

    Anchor Industries of Evansville, Ind., is recalling about 350 safety pool covers. The brass-plated snap hooks used to connect the cover’s cables to...

    Trident Recalls ultraviolet sanitation systems for pools

    Electrical arcing can cause the units to catch fire

    Trident Ultraviolet Corp., of Marina del Rey, Calif., is recalling about 3,660 Trident Series 2 Ultraviolet Sanitation Systems for pools.

    Electrical arcing can cause the units to catch fire.

    There have been 38 reports of the sanitation systems melting and or catching fire, one burn injury to a consumer’s hand and about $23,000 in property damage reported.

    This recall involves all Trident Series 2 ultraviolet sanitation systems for pools. The sanitation system is a gray tube that stands 32 inches high by 11 inches in diameter. It is plumbed into the pool’s water circulation pipes and plugged in or hard-wired into an electrical system. The pool’s water runs through the unit and is sanitized by ultraviolet lamps. This is a secondary sanitation system used in conjunction with chemical sanitizers such as chlorine or bromine.

    “Trident Ultraviolet Corporation,” “Series 2” and “UV Ultraviolet Sanitation System” are printed on a black label on the front of the units. “Trident Series 2 Ultraviolet Water Treatment System” and a series of letters for the date code are printed on a silver sticker on the units. Go to www.uvrecall.org to determine if the date code is included in the recall.

    The systems, manufactured in the U.S. and China, were sold at pool companies nationwide from February 2009, through September 2013, for about $600.

    Consumers should immediately unplug the units from the outlet, or if hard-wired, the power source should be disconnected or turned off at the circuit breaker. Contact Trident for a free repair kit.

    Consumers may contact Trident toll-free at (855) 522-8200 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or by email at assistance@uvrecall.org.

    Trident Ultraviolet Corp., of Marina del Rey, Calif., is recalling about 3,660 Trident Series 2 Ultraviolet Sanitation Systems for pools. Electrical arcin...

    What not to do in the pool this summer

    Have you ever wondered if it's safe to pee in the pool? Here's the answer

    Despite the tardy arrival of springlike weather in much of the country, thoughts invariably turn towards such summer pleasures as backyard barbecues and afternoons in the pool. 

    Pool safety is important, and so is etiquette. Your mother probably told you not to pee in the pool. And you know what? She was right.

    Even though everyday swimmers and Olympians alike admit to the practice, researchers now say that there's scientific evidence that argues against pool peeing.

    They report that when mixed, urine and chlorine can form substances that can cause potential health problems. Their study appears in the American Chemical Society journal Environmental Science & Technology.

    Jing Li, Ernest Blatchley, III, and colleagues note that adding chlorine to pool water is the most common way to kill disease-causing microbes and prevent swimmers from getting sick.

    But as people swim, splash, play — and pee — in the pool, chlorine mixes with sweat and urine and makes other substances. Two of these compounds, including trichloramine (NCl3) and cyanogen chloride (CNCl), are ubiquitous in swimming pools.

    The first one is associated with lung problems, and the second one can also affect the lungs, as well as the heart and central nervous system. But scientists have not yet identified all of the specific ingredients in sweat and urine that could cause these potentially harmful compounds to form.

    So Li's team looked at how chlorine interacts with uric acid, a component of sweat and urine.

    They mixed uric acid and chlorine, and within an hour, both NCl3 and CNCl formed. Though some uric acid comes from sweat, the scientists calculated that more than 90 percent of the compound in pools comes from urine.

    They conclude that swimmers can improve pool conditions by simply urinating where they're supposed to — in the bathrooms.

    The study was funded by the Chinese Universities Scientific Fund, the National Natural Science Foundation of China and the National Swimming Pool Foundation.

    Despite the tardy arrival of springlike weather in much of the country, thoughts invariably turn towards such summer pleasures as backyard barbecues and af...

    Trident pool gate latches recalled

    The latch may not secure the gate properly

    Nationwide Industries of Tampa, Fla., is recalling about 2,500 Trident pool gate latches.

    The magnet contained in the striker portion of the latch assembly can come loose, preventing the latch from securing a gate.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    The recalled magnetic gate latches are 10” or 20” models in black or white, and are marked with the “Trident” name and image on the face of the latch body below the key hole. The latch body, which is typically attached to a fence post, contains a knob and a key cylinder on the uppermost portion and a recessed area on the bottom portion designed to engage and retain the striker. The striker, which contains the magnet, is typically attached to the active gate portion of a fence gate assembly, and moves with the gate as it is opened and closed. The Trident latches are frequently used to secure gates for pools.

    The latches, manufactured in China, were sold nationwide from February to October of 2013 to professional fence contractors, dealers and gate manufacturers for between $50 to $60.

    Consumers should contact Nationwide Industries for a replacement striker kit that can be installed with a Phillips head screwdriver.

    Consumers may contact Nationwide Industries at (800) 409-3901 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 pm ET Monday through Friday, use after-hours voicemail, or by e-mail at Striker@NationwideIndustries.com.

    Nationwide Industries of Tampa, Fla., is recalling about 2,500 Trident pool gate latches. The magnet contained in the striker portion of the latch assembl...

