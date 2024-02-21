Lawn Mower and Tractor News, Recalls

Write a review
Husqvarna recalls grass trimmers

Incorrect wiring can cause an electrical spark

Husqvarna Professional Products of Charlotte, N.C., is recalling about 430,000 gas-powered grass trimmers sold in the U S. And Canada.

Incorrect wiring in the ignition module on the grass trimmers can cause an electrical spark or arcing, posing a fire hazard if gas is on or near the unit.

The firm has received 12 reports of the recalled grass trimmers catching fire, electrical sparks or arcing, including two reports of property damage and one report of a consumer who suff...

    STIHL recalls PolyCut mowing heads

    The mowing head can come apart, posing a risk of injury

    STIHL Incorporated of Virginia Beach, Va., is recalling about 73,000 STIHL PolyCut mowing heads.

    The bolts connecting the plastic blades and holding the mowing head together can come loose and the mowing head can come apart, posing a risk of injury to the user or bystanders.

    The firm has received 28 reports of loose bolts or mowing heads coming apart, including two reports of injuries.

    This recall involves mowing head cutting attachments compatible with some models of STIHL-brand trimmers, brushcutters, and clearing saws.

    The mowing heads can be identified by the name “STIHL” and model number “27-3” or “47-3” located on the original packaging and molded on the top side of the mowing head.

    The mowing heads have three orange plastic blades, each attached with a bolt and a nut, a black top housing, and a white bottom housing.

    The mowing heads, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at authorized full line STIHL servicing dealers nationwide from July 2018, through July 2019, for about $30 for the 27-3 model and about $40 for the 47-3 model.

    What to do

    Consumers should stop using the recalled mowing heads immediately and take them to an authorized STIHL dealer for a full refund.

    Consumers may contact STIHL at (800) 610-6677 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by e-mail stihlrecall@stihl.us or online at www.stihlusa.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    John Deere recalls Frontier grooming mowers

    The safety shield may not spin independently, posing an entanglement injury hazard

    Deere & Company is recalling about 750 Frontier FM3012, GM1060, GM1072, GM1084, GM1190, GM3060, and GM3072 grooming mowers.

    Incorrect assembly of the mower’s drivelines can prevent the safety shield from spinning independently, posing an entanglement injury hazard.

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves John Deere’s Frontier-branded grooming mowers for use with compact utility tractors.

    “Frontier” and model FM3012, GM1060, GM1072, GM1084, GM1190, GM3060 or GM3072 are printed on the mower.

    A complete list of serial numbers included in this recall along with the location of the serial number is available at www.JohnDeere.com/FrontierMowerRecall.

    The mowers, manufactured in the U.S, were sold at John Deere dealers nationwide from April 2018, through May 2019, for between $3,100 and $16,700.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mowers and contact an authorized John Deere dealer for a free repair. John Deere is contacting all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Deere & Company at (800) 537-8233 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (ET), or online at www.deere.com and click on Recalls under the Parts & Service drop-down menu at the top of the page for more information.

    Excel Industries recalls zero-turn mowers

    A wire tie underneath the seat could damage the fuel line,

    Excel Industries of Hesston, Kan., is recalling about 5,400 zero turn lawn mowers.

    A wire tie underneath the seat could damage the fuel line, posing a fire hazard.

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves zero-turn mowers sold under the Hustler FasTrak, Hustler FasTrak SDX, BigDog Stout, and BigDog Stout MP brand names. Hustler mowers are yellow, and BigDog mowers are red.

    The brand names are on a decal located in the front below the seat. Model name and serial numbers can be found on a tag located on the right side of the mower behind the seat.

    The recalled mowers have serial numbers between 18058001 and 19028225.

    Model Name

    Model Number

    BigDog Stout

    937615, 937623, 937631, 937649EX, 937656EX, 937664EX

    BigDog Stout MP

    937680, 937698, 937706

    Hustler FasTrak

    938704, 938712, 938720, 938738, 938746, 938753, 938761, 938704CE, 938704EX, 938712CE, 938712EX, 938720EX, 938738CE

    Hustler FasTrak SDX

    938779, 938787, 938795, 938779CE, 938779EX, 938787CE, 938787EX, 938795CE, 938795EX, 938845CE

    The mowers, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at authorized BigDog or Hustler dealers nationwide from June 2018, through March 2019, for between $6,800 and $9,400.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mowers and contact a BigDog or Hustler authorized dealer to schedule a free repair. Excel is contacting all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Excel toll-free at (844) 594-2448 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CTO Monday through Friday, or online at www.hustlerturf.com or www.bigdogmowers.com, depending on the brand of your mower, and click on “Product Recall Info” at the bottom of the page for more information.

