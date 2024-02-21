Lawn Mower and Tractor News, Recalls

STIHL Incorporated of Virginia Beach, Va., is recalling about 73,000 STIHL PolyCut mowing heads.

The bolts connecting the plastic blades and holding the mowing head together can come loose and the mowing head can come apart, posing a risk of injury to the user or bystanders.

The firm has received 28 reports of loose bolts or mowing heads coming apart, including two reports of injuries.

This recall involves mowing head cutting attachments compatible with some models of STIHL-brand trimmers, brushcutters, and clearing saws.

The mowing heads can be identified by the name “STIHL” and model number “27-3” or “47-3” located on the original packaging and molded on the top side of the mowing head.

The mowing heads have three orange plastic blades, each attached with a bolt and a nut, a black top housing, and a white bottom housing.

The mowing heads, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at authorized full line STIHL servicing dealers nationwide from July 2018, through July 2019, for about $30 for the 27-3 model and about $40 for the 47-3 model.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled mowing heads immediately and take them to an authorized STIHL dealer for a full refund.

Consumers may contact STIHL at (800) 610-6677 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by e-mail stihlrecall@stihl.us or online at www.stihlusa.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.