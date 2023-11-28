Ice Cream Recalls

Write a review
Wilcox recalls dozens of ice cream products

The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

Wilcox Ice Cream of East Arlington, Vt., is recalling all flavors of Wilcox brand ice cream, yogurt, and ice cream bars, as well as Leonardo’s brand gelato.

The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.

A list of the recalled products, sold at retail stores and Co-Ops in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and new York, may be found here.

Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume t...

