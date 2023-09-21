Cheese Recalls

Market of Choice of Eugene, Ore., is recalling its in-house Sour Cherry Baked Brie.
The product contains almonds, an allergen not declared on the label.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
The recalled product, wrapped in a plastic shrink wrap with a white adhesive store label, UPC 0 217241 414996 and Sell By dates up to and including 12/12/20, was sold at Market Cheese Shops in Ashland, Bend, Corvallis, Eugene, Portland, and West Linn, Oregon, between November 1 and December 4, 2020. No related illnesses have been reported to date.
What to do
Customers who purchased the recalled product and have an allergy to almonds should not consume it, but discard it
Consumers with questions may contact the firm at (541) 345-0566, Ext. 3127, Monday – Friday, 8 am – 4:30 pm (PST).