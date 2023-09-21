Write a review
Cheese Recalls

Food Recalls

Kraft Heinz recalls Kraft Singles cheese slices

A strip of the individual film may remain on the slice after the wrapper has been removed

Featured Food Recalls photo

Kraft Heinz is recalling 83,800 cases of individually-wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices.

A thin strip of the individual film may remain on the slice after the wrapper has been removed, which could cause a gagging or choking hazard.

The firm has received six complaints of consumers saying they choked or gagged in connection with the issue. No injuries or serious health issues have been reported.

Products included in the recall include:

 The recalled prod...


Featured Food Recalls photo

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest
    Article Image

    Market of Choice recalls Sour Cherry Baked Brie

    The product contains almonds, an allergen not declared on the label

    Market of Choice of Eugene, Ore., is recalling its in-house Sour Cherry Baked Brie.

    The product contains almonds, an allergen not declared on the label.

    No illnesses have been reported to date.

    The recalled product, wrapped in a plastic shrink wrap with a white adhesive store label, UPC 0 217241 414996 and Sell By dates up to and including 12/12/20, was sold at Market Cheese Shops in Ashland, Bend, Corvallis, Eugene, Portland, and West Linn, Oregon, between November 1 and December 4, 2020. No related illnesses have been reported to date.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product and have an allergy to almonds should not consume it, but discard it

    Consumers with questions may contact the firm at (541) 345-0566, Ext. 3127, Monday – Friday, 8 am – 4:30 pm (PST).

    Market of Choice of Eugene, Ore., is recalling its in-house Sour Cherry Baked Brie. The product contains almonds, an allergen not declared on the label....

    Article Image

    Taste for Luxury recalls Raschera DOP (cheese)

    The products may be contaminated with Salmonella

    Taste for Luxury is recalling Raschera DOP (cheese) that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

    No illnesses have been reported to date.

    A list of the recalled products, sold in Canada's Ontario and Quebec provinces may be found here.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard or return them to the store where purchased.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at (800) 503-1581 or by email at info@tasteforluxury.ca

    Taste for Luxury is recalling Raschera DOP (cheese) that may be contaminated with Salmonella. No illnesses have been reported to date. A list of the ...

    Article Image

    Fromagerie Blackburn expands recall of Le Mont-Jacob semi-soft cheese

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    Fromagerie Blackburn is expanding its earlier recall of Le Mont-Jacob semi-soft cheese.

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

    There are no reports of illness to date.

    The following cheese wheels of Le Mont-Jacob semi-soft cheese, sold cut up and re-packaged in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec, and possibly throughout Canada, are being recalled:

    BrandProductSizeUPCCodesLot
    Fromagerie BlackburnLe Mont-Jacob semi-soft cheese130 g6 28504 56408 0Best Before
    05JN20
    16JN20
    25JN20    		20007
    20020
    20028
    Fromagerie BlackburnLe Mont-Jacob semi-soft cheeseVariable weight – cheese wheels6 28504 56403 5All products with a BBD up to and including 15JN2020007,
    20008,
    20014,
    20015,
    20016,
    20020,
    20021,
    20022,
    20028,
    20036,
    20042,
    20043,
    20044,
    20050
    Fromagerie BlackburnLe Mont-Jacob semi-soft cheeseVariable weightBegins with 0 200007All units sold up to and including April 5, 2020None

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard or return them to the place of purchase .

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at (418) 547-4153 or by email at info@fromagerieblackburn.com.

    Fromagerie Blackburn is expanding its earlier recall of Le Mont-Jacob semi-soft cheese. The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. ...

    Article Image

    Taste for Luxury recalls Guffanti brand Taleggio DOP cheese

    The product may be contaminated with pathogenic E. coli

    Taste for Luxury is recalling Guffanti brand Taleggio DOP a Latte crudo incarto verde (cheese).

    The product may be contaminated with pathogenic E. coli.

    No illnesses are reported.

    The following product, sold clerk-served from counters with or without a label or coding in Ontario, is being recalled:

    BrandProductSizeUPCCodes
    Luigi Guffanti 1876Taleggio DOP a Latte crudo incarto verde (cheese)variablevariableLot: 134/20
    BB: 13/04/2020

    What to do

    Consumers who are unsure if they purchased the recalled product should contact their retailer.

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard or return it to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions may contact Taste for Luxury at (800) 503-1581 or by email at info@tasteforluxury.ca.

    Taste for Luxury is recalling Guffanti brand Taleggio DOP a Latte crudo incarto verde (cheese). The product may be contaminated with pathogenic E. coli....

    Article Image

    Fromagerie Blackburn brand Le Napoléon – Firm Cheese recalled

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    Fromagerie Blackburn is recalling its own brand of Le Napoléon – Firm Cheese.

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

    No illnesses are reported.

    The following product, sold in the Canadian province of Quebec, is being recalled:

    BrandProductSizeUPCCodes
    Fromagerie BlackburnLe Napoléon – Firm Cheese130 g6 28504 56410 3Best Before 10JL20
    19087
    Fromagerie BlackburnLe Napoléon – Firm CheeseVariable weightStarts with 0 200015All units sold up to and including March 26, 2020

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at

    (418) 547-4153 or by email at info@fromagerieblackburn.com.

    Fromagerie Blackburn is recalling its own brand of Le Napoléon – Firm Cheese.The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.No illness...

    Article Image

    Quesos La Ricura recalls Cotija Cheese (Queso Cotija)

    The product may be contaminated with Shiga toxin producing E. coli

    Quesos La Ricura of Hicksville, N.Y., is recalling 12 oz. packages of Cotija Cheese (Queso Cotija).

    The product may be contaminated with Shiga toxin producing E. coli.

    No illnesses have been reported to date.

    The recalled product product comes in a plastic wrapped yellow styrofoam container with a label reading “Quesos La Ricura Queso Cotija, Cotija Cheese aged over 60 days.” The UPC is 7 69087 00933 6, and the item weighs 12 oz. with a “Sell By” date of May 20, 2020-3/ May 20, 2020-4.

    It was sold in retail stores in New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Florida.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at (516) 932-5756; Monday – Friday, 9 am – 3 pm (EST).

    Quesos La Ricura of Hicksville, N.Y., is recalling 12 oz. packages of Cotija Cheese (Queso Cotija). The product may be contaminated with Shiga toxin pro...

    Article Image

    Limena recalls Salvadorean String Cheese (Quesillo Cheese)

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    Limena of Palm Springs, Fla., is recalling its 1 lb. (16-oz.) blocks of Salvadorean String Cheese (Quesillo Cheese).

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

    No illnesses have been reported to date.

    The recalled product, which comes in clear plastic vacuum package with a blue and white label marked with lot #1041020 on the top and no expiration date, was sold by retail stores and through mail orders.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should discard the it.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at (561) 541-5206, Monday – Friday, 8 am – 6 pm (EST).

    Limena of Palm Springs, Fla., is recalling its 1 lb. (16-oz.) blocks of Salvadorean String Cheese (Quesillo Cheese).The product may be contaminated wit...

    Article Image

    Whole Foods Market recalls Dorset Cheese

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    Whole Foods Market stores in the Northeast and North Atlantic regions are recalling Dorset cheese in response to a recall from Consider Bardwell Farm.

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

    No illnesses have been reported to date.

    The recalled product, cut and wrapped in plastic with a Whole Foods Market scale label, and identifiable by PLU code 97776 with sell-by dates through 10/30/2019, was sold at Whole Foods Market stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product may bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may call (844) 936-8255 between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. (CST) Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

    Whole Foods Market stores in the Northeast and North Atlantic regions are recalling Dorset cheese in response to a recall from Consider Bardwell Farm.T...

    Article Image

    Consider Bardwell Farm recalls Dorset, Slyboro and Experience cheeses

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    Consider Bardwell Farm of West Pawlet, Vt., is recalling Dorset, Slyboro and Experience cheeses.

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

    No illnesses have been reported to date.

    The following items, sold in California, Massachusetts, New York, Texas and Vermont, are being recalled:

    Slyboro

    • Unit Size: 2 pound wheel
    • Comments: 
      • Units per case: 2
      • Case dimensions: 12”x 6”x 4”
      • Gross case weight: 4 lb
      • Pallet boxes per layer (TI): 24
      • Pallet number of tiers (HI): 12
      • Cases per pallet: 288
    • Product Code: All in your possession
    • Product Dates: 4/28/2019 until present

    Dorset

    • Unit Size: 2.5 pound wheel
    • Comments: 
      • Units per case: 4
      • Case dimensions: 8”x 8”x10”
      • Gross case weight: 10 lb
      • Pallet boxes per layer (TI): 30
      • Pallet number of tiers (HI): 8
      • Cases per pallet: 240
    • Product Code: All in your possession
    • Product Dates: 4/28/2019 until present

    Experience

    • Unit Size: Three quarters pound square
    • Comments: 
      • Units per case: 8
      • Case dimensions: 12”x 6”x 4”
      • Gross case weight: 4 lb
      • Pallet boxes per layer (TI): 24
      • Pallet number of tiers (HI): 12
      • Cases per pallet: 288
    • Product Code: All in your possession
    • Product Dates: 4/28/2019 until present

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at (802) 645-9928

    Consider Bardwell Farm of West Pawlet, Vt., is recalling Dorset, Slyboro and Experience cheeses.The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocyto...

    Article Image

    Ryki brand Gouda Cheese Slices recalled

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    Polish Trade Center is recalling Ryki brand Gouda Cheese Slices.

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

    There have been no reported illnesses to date.

    The following item, sold in Canada's Ontario province, is being recalled:

    • Ryki Gouda Cheese Slices, 4.76 oz. package, UPC 5 902208 000859, product code: C29N / 290351

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard or return it to the store where purchased.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at (+48) 81 865 15 07 or by email at sekretariat@smryki.pl

    Polish Trade Center is recalling Ryki brand Gouda Cheese Slices.The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.There have been no repo...

    Article Image

    Rycki Edam cheese slices recalled

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    Polish Trade Center Ltd. is recalling Ryki brand Rycki Edam Cheese Slices.

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

    There have been no reported illnesses connected to consumption of the recalled products.

    The following products, sold throughout Canada's Ontario province, are being recalled:

    Brand NameCommon NameSizeUPCCode(s) on Product
    RykiRycki Edam Cheese Slices4.76 oz5 902208 000811D30N / 300454
    RykiRycki Edam Smoked Cheese Slices4.76 oz5 902208 000828D30N / 300469

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard or return it to the store where purchased.

    Consumers with questions may call (800) 442-2342 (Canada and U.S.)

    Polish Trade Center Ltd. is recalling Ryki brand Rycki Edam Cheese Slices.The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.There have b...

