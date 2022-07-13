Car Seat Recalls

The installation diagram is missing

Clek is recalling 11,123 Olli booster seats -- model number OL12U2 manufactured between January 20, 2020, and May 10, 2022 -- and Ozzi booster seats, model number OZ11U2, manufactured between March 1, 2020, and May 10, 2022.

The installation diagram that displays the proper way to install the booster seat with a continuous-loop lap/shoulder belt is missing.

A missing installation label may result in an improperly installed child seat, increasing the risk of injury in a cr...