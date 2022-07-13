Car Seat Recalls

Dorel China America (DCA) is recalling 28,800 Babidéal Storm Booster Car Seats, model BC901BPXL, sold exclusively at Family Dollar Stores.
The label attached to the fabric cover may not have the required safety warnings and instructions.
Without the safety warnings and instructions, caregivers may not know the risks or how to use the child seat properly, increasing the risk of an injury in the event of a crash.
What to do
DCA will notify the registered owners, and will provide a replacement fabric cover that has a compliant warning label in place, free of charge.
The recall is expected to begin December 9, 2019. Owners may contact DCA customer service at (877) 657-9546 or text (812) 373-6673.