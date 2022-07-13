Write a review
Car Seat Recalls

Recalls of Childrens' and Infants' Products

Clek recalls Olli and Ozzi booster seats

The installation diagram is missing

Featured Recalls of Childrens' and Infants' Products photo

Clek is recalling 11,123 Olli booster seats -- model number OL12U2 manufactured between January 20, 2020, and May 10, 2022 -- and Ozzi booster seats, model number OZ11U2, manufactured between March 1, 2020, and May 10, 2022.

The installation diagram that displays the proper way to install the booster seat with a continuous-loop lap/shoulder belt is missing.

A missing installation label may result in an improperly installed child seat, increasing the risk of injury in a cr...

    Article Image

    Dorel China America recalls Babidéal Storm Booster Car Seats

    The label may not have the required safety warnings and instructions

    Dorel China America (DCA) is recalling 28,800 Babidéal Storm Booster Car Seats, model BC901BPXL, sold exclusively at Family Dollar Stores.

    The label attached to the fabric cover may not have the required safety warnings and instructions.

    Without the safety warnings and instructions, caregivers may not know the risks or how to use the child seat properly, increasing the risk of an injury in the event of a crash.

    What to do

    DCA will notify the registered owners, and will provide a replacement fabric cover that has a compliant warning label in place, free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin December 9, 2019. Owners may contact DCA customer service at (877) 657-9546 or text (812) 373-6673.

    Dorel China America (DCA) is recalling 28,800 Babidéal Storm Booster Car Seats, model BC901BPXL, sold exclusively at Family Dollar Stores.The label att...

    Article Image

    WAYB Pico child restraints recalled

    The headrest's aluminum tubular frame can break

    WAYB is recalling 4,558 WAYB Pico child restraints manufactured between March 1, 2019, and May 12, 2019.

    The headrest's aluminum tubular frame can break allowing the headrest to detach, increasing the risk of injury during a crash.

    What to do

    The manufacturer is still developing a plan to replace the headrests on the recalled seats.

    The recall is expected to begin September 30, 2019.

    Owners may contact WAYB customer service at (888) 924-9292.

    WAYB is recalling 4,558 WAYB Pico child restraints manufactured between March 1, 2019, and May 12, 2019.The headrest's aluminum tubular frame can break...

    Article Image

    Harmony recalls Big Boost Deluxe booster seats

    The seat belt may cause excessive force to be applied to the restrained child's chest

    Harmony Juvenile Products is recalling 148,165 Harmony Big Boost Deluxe booster seats.

    In the event of a crash, the seat belt may cause excessive force to be applied to the restrained child's chest, increasing the risk of injury.

    What to do

    The remedy for this recall is still under development.

    The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Harmony customer service at 1-877-306-1001.

    Harmony Juvenile Products is recalling 148,165 Harmony Big Boost Deluxe booster seats.In the event of a crash, the seat belt may cause excessive force...

    Article Image

    Combi recalls Coccoro Convertible Child Restraints

    Improper installation may increase the risk of injury

    Combi USA is recalling 39,395 Coccoro Convertible Child Restraints, model number 8220, manufactured January 1, 2009, to June 29, 2016.

    When the car seat is installed in a forward facing position and secured with only the vehicle’s lap belt, excessive force may be transmitted to the seat occupant in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury. As such, these child seats fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 213, "Child Restraint Systems."

    In the event of a crash, the seat occupant is at an increased risk of injury.

    This recall does not affect the use of the Coccoro child restraint when it is installed in a rearward-facing position.

    What to do

    Combi will notify owners, and provide them with a cover to be added to the bottom of the seat, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin in July 2016.

    Owners may contact Combi customer service at 1-888-232-3294, or by going to http://registration.combiusa.com/recall. Combi's number for this recall is 610.  

    Combi USA is recalling 39,395 Coccoro Convertible Child Restraints, model number 8220, manufactured January 1, 2009, to June 29, 2016. When the car...

