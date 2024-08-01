Write a review
Baby Crib Recalls

Recalls of Childrens' and Infants' Products

UBBCARE recalls play yard mattresses

The play yard mattresses violate multiple provisions of the federal safety regulation for crib mattresses

UBBCARE of China is recalling about 1,000 UBBCARE play yard mattresses.

The play yard mattresses violate multiple provisions of the federal safety regulation for crib mattresses, including the thickness test, and are missing warnings and labels. This poses a suffocation hazard to infants.

No incidents or injuries are reported.

This recall involves UBBCARE play yard mattresses that are 38 inches long and 26 inches wide.

The play yard mattresses are white with a repeating qui...

Featured Recalls of Childrens' and Infants' Products photo

    Graco recalls inclined sleeper accessories

    Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products

    Graco Children’s Products of Atlanta, Ga., is recalling about 51,000 inclined sleeper accessories included with various Graco playard products.

    Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported with the Graco product.

    This recall involves the inclined sleeper accessory sold with the Graco Pack ‘n Play Day2Dream Playard with Bedside Sleeper, Graco Pack ‘n Play Nuzzle Nest Playard, Graco Pack ‘n Play Everest Playard and Graco Pack ‘n Play Rock ‘n Grow Playard.

    A list of the model numbers, located on a label on the underside of the playyard on one of the tubes, may be found here.

    The inclined sleeper accessory is the only portion of the product that is being recalled.

    The inclined sleeper accessories, manufactured in China, were sold at Babies R Us, BuyBuyBaby and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Target.com and various other websites from November 2017, through September 2020, for Day2Dream Playard & Bedside Sleeper, May 2015, through December 2018, for Nuzzle Nest Playard, September 2015, through December 2018, for Everest Playard, and December 2019, through April 2020, for Rock ‘n Grow Playard, for between $270 and $350.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled inclined sleeper accessory and contact Graco for a refund for the accessory. Consumers may continue to use the playard portion of the product and other accessories included with the playard.

    Consumers may contact Graco at (800) 345-4109 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at https://recalls.gracobaby.com for more information.

    Graco Children's Products of Atlanta, Ga., is recalling about 51,000 inclined sleeper accessories included with various Graco playard products. Infant f...

    Article Image

    Serena & Lily recalls Nash Convertible Cribs

    The leg can become partially detached

    Serena & Lily of Sausalito, Calif., is recalling about 260 Nash Convertible Cribs.

    The leg can become partially detached from the crib’s headboard and footboard, posing an injury hazard.

    The firm has received five reports of the leg partially detaching from the headboard/footboard. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Serena & Lily Nash Convertible cribs.

    The crib has a white finish with oak trim, can convert to a toddler bed, and is sold as part of a kit that includes the crib and toddler bed rails. The kit was sold under SKU CRIB10-NC1, which was printed on the order and confirmation.

    The crib itself, which is a component of the kit, bears a label with one of the following PO numbers and manufacturing date:

    • PO: 10320091, Date: 06-2018
    • PO: 10327234, Date: 08-2018
    • PO: 10361800, Date: 07-2019
    • PO: 10365097, Date: 08-2019

    The cribs, manufactured in Vietnam, were sold at Serena & Lily stores nationwide, through the Serena & Lily Catalog and online at SerenaandLily.com from September 2018, through April 2020, for about $900.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cribs and contact Serena & Lily for a repair, replacement or refund.

    Consumers can choose a replacement headboard and footboard to repair the crib, plus a coupon for $250 good for one year from date of issue; replace the Nash Convertible Crib; exchange for another Serena & Lily crib of equivalent value; or a full refund.

    Serena & Lily is contacting all purchasers of recalled cribs directly.

    Consumers may contact Serena & Lily toll-free at (866) 597-2742 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (PT), Monday through Friday or from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (PT) on Saturday.

    Serena & Lily of Sausalito, Calif., is recalling about 260 Nash Convertible Cribs. The leg can become partially detached from the crib's headboard and f...

    Article Image

    DaVinci issues second recall of bassinets

    The mattress support can become disengaged

    DaVinci of Pico Rivera, Calif., is recalling about 3,300 DaVinci Bailey bassinets sold in the U.S. and Canada originally recalled in December 2019.

    The bassinet’s mattress support can become disengaged, posing fall and entrapment hazards to babies.

    The firm has received 13 reports of the mattress support becoming disengaged. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves wooden DaVinci Bailey Bassinets for infants sold in gray (M0934G), espresso (M0934E), natural (M0934N) and white (M0934W). The model number “0934” is printed on a white label attached to the mattress support board and on the external product package.

    The assembled bassinets measure 38 inches long by 20 inches wide by 30 inches high, and each weighs about 21 pounds. The bassinets were sold with a 1-inch waterproof cradle pad.

    “DaVinci” is printed on the product packaging, instruction manual and product registration card.

    The bassinets, manufactured in Taiwan, were sold online at Amazon.com, buybuybaby.com, Target.com jcpenney.com and other online retailers from August 2018, through September 2019, for about $110.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bassinets and contact DaVinci for a free repair kit that will reinforce the mattress support. In the meantime, parents should find an alternate, safe sleeping environment for the child, such as a crib that meets current safety standards. DaVinci is contacting all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact DaVinci toll-free at (833) 932-0208 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT), by email at bailey@milliondollarbaby.zendesk.com or online at www.davincibaby.com/baileyrepair or www.davincibaby.com and click on “Recalls” under the Help tab at the bottom of the page for more information.

    DaVinci of Pico Rivera, Calif., is recalling about 3,300 DaVinci Bailey bassinets sold in the U.S. and Canada originally recalled in December 2019. The ...

    Article Image

    Kolcraft Recalls inclined sleeper accessory included with baby beds

    Infants may roll from their back to their stomach or side

    Kolcraft Enterprises of Chicago, Ill., is recalling about 51,000 inclined sleeper accessories included with Kolcraft Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers and Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers.

    Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves the inclined sleeper accessory sold with the Kolcraft Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleeper (model number starting with KB063) and the Kolcraft Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleeper (model number starting with KB061).

    Model numbers are located on the metal bar between the bassinets’ legs.

    The inclined sleeper is the only portion of the product that is being recalled.

    The inclined sleeper, manufactured in China, was sold at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide from March 2011, through December 2017, for about $140.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled inclined sleeper accessory and contact Kolcraft for a $35 voucher to be used on www.Kolcraft.com or a $20 refund. The voucher can be used until February 20, 2022.

    Kolcraft is contacting all registered owners and known purchasers directly via a postcard by mail.

    Consumers can continue to use the bassinet without the inclined sleeper accessory.

    Consumers may contact Kolcraft at (800) 453-7673 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (CT), by email customerservice@kolcraft.com, or online at www.kolcraft.com and click on “Safety Notifications” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    Kolcraft Enterprises of Chicago, Ill., is recalling about 51,000 inclined sleeper accessories included with Kolcraft Cuddle 'n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incli...

    Article Image

    DaVinci recalls bassinets

    The bassinet’s support legs can break

    DaVinci of Pico Rivera, Calif.., is recalling about 3,300 DaVinci Bailey bassinets sold in the U.S., and Canada.

    The bassinet’s support legs can break, posing a fall hazard.

    The firm has received 19 reports of the bassinet legs breaking. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves wooden DaVinci Bailey Bassinets for infants sold in the following four colors, with corresponding product numbers – gray (M0934G), espresso (M0934Q), natural (M0934N) and white (M0934W).

    The model number “0934” is printed on a white label attached to the mattress support board and on the external product package.

    The assembled bassinets measure 38 inches long by 20 inches wide by 30 inches high, and each weighs about 21 pounds.

    They were sold with a 1-inch waterproof cradle pad.

    “DaVinci” is printed on the product packaging, instruction manual and product registration card.

    The bassinets, manufactured in Taiwan, were sold online at Amazon.com, Buybuybaby.com, Target.com, JCPenny.com and other online retailers from August 2018, through September 2019, for about $110.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bassinets and contact DaVinci for a free repair kit that includes new support legs.

    In the meantime, parents should remove the support legs and use the bassinet on a safe space on the floor or to find an alternate, safe sleeping environment for the child, such as a crib that meets current safety standards.

    DaVinci is contacting all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact DaVinci toll-free at (833) 932-0208 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) by email at bailey@milliondollarbaby.zendesk.com or online at www.davincibaby.com/baileyrepair or www.davincibaby.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    DaVinci of Pico Rivera, Calif.., is recalling about 3,300 DaVinci Bailey bassinets sold in the U.S., and Canada.The bassinet's support legs can break,...

    Article Image

    Fisher-Price recalls inclined sleeper accessories

    Infant fatalities have been reported while using other inclined sleep products

    Fisher-Price of East Aurora, N.Y., is recalling about 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories included with all models of Fisher-Price Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards.

    Infant fatalities have been reported while using other inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves the inclined sleeper accessory sold with all Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards with model numbers CBV60, CHP86, CHR06, CJK24, and DJD11.

    The model number is located on the fabric label inside of the play yard and on the fabric label on the back of the inclined sleeper pad.

    The product is a portable play yard with inclined sleeper and changing station clutch accessories and a carry bag.

    The inclined sleeper accessory is the only portion of the product that is being recalled.

    The inclined sleeper accessories, manufactured in China, were sold at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide from October 2014, through June 2019, for between $90 and $110.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleeper accessory and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher. Consumers can continue to use the play yard portion of the product without the inclined sleeper accessory, and can also continue to use the changing station clutch accessory and carry bag.

    Consumers may contact Fisher-Price online at www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” at the top of the page, or at (800) 432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday for more information.

    Fisher-Price of East Aurora, N.Y., is recalling about 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories included with all models of Fisher-Price Ultra-Lite Day & Night P...

    Article Image

    Reports of Deaths prompts recall of all Kids II Rocking Sleepers

    Infant fatalities have occurred after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach

    Kids II of Atlanta, Georgia, is recalling about 694,0000 Kids II Rocking Sleepers.

    Infant fatalities have occurred in the Rocking Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

    Five infant fatalities have occurred since the the product was introduced in 2012.

    This recall involves ALL models of Kids II Rocking Sleepers:

    Style Number

    Product Name

    10081

    Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper

    10126

    Rock & Dream Sleeper - Iggy

    10127

    Ingenuity Rock And Dream Sleeper Lucy

    10148

    Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Giraffe

    10178

    Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper

    10289

    Ingenuity Smartrock Poweradapt Sleeper Cambridge

    10292

    Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper Dayton

    10320

    Automatic Rock 'N Soothe Sleeper - Cuddle Lamb

    10380

    Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Lion

    10568

    Ingenuity Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper Vesper

    10729

    Bright Starts Toucan Tango Rocking Sleeper

    10872

    Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Zoo Zoo Zebra

    10888

    DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper - Whitley

    10890

    DreamComfort Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper - Addington

    11021

    Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper Jungle Bursts

    11022

    Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Rocking Sleeper Jungle Blooms

    11063

    Rock n' Soothe Sleeper - Moxley

    11164

    Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lion

    11171

    Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper SUNNY SNUGGLES

    11357

    Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper DAYTON

    11429

    Ingenuity Dream Comfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper Braden

    11714

    DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper - Anders

    11792

    Automatic Rock 'n Soothe Sleeper - Nolan

    11894

    Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER - JUNGLE GARDEN

    11895

    Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER - EVENING SAFARI

    11962

    Automatic Rock 'n Soothe Sleeper - Flora the Unicorn

    12115

    Automatic Rock N Soothe Sleeper – Nolan - Display

    60130

    Taggies Snuggle Me Sleeper Nestling Vine

    60131

    Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper

    60163

    Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper

    60327

    Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Emerson

    60328

    Disney Baby/Bright Starts Bows & Butterflies Sleeper Minnie Mouse

    60331

    Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lamb

    60401

    Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper Playful Pinwheels

    60600

    Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Winslow

    60635

    Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Seneca

    All cloth component parts of the models identified above

    The Rocking Sleepers, manufactured in China, were sold at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Toys “R” Us and online from March 2012, through April 26, 2019, for approximately $40-$80.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Kids II for a refund or voucher.

    Consumers may contact Kids II toll-free at (866) 869-7954from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at www.kids2.com and click on “IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page.

    Kids II of Atlanta, Georgia, is recalling about 694,0000 Kids II Rocking Sleepers.Infant fatalities have occurred in the Rocking Sleepers, after the in...

    Article Image

    Shermag recalls convertible 4-in-1 crib

    The hardware on the crib can become loose and detach

    Shermag is recalling about 2,956 Shermag Harrison convertible 4-in-1 cribs.

    The hardware on the cribs can become loose and detach, allowing the sides of the crib to widen, creating a hazardous gap in which infants and toddlers can become wedged or trapped, posing risks of suffocation and strangulation.

    Hardware failures can also lead to the crib to collapse as sides may detach.

    No injuries have been reported.

    The following product, sold exclusively at Toys’ R Us Canada from January 2015, to September 2016, is being recalled:

    Model NameModel NumberUPC
    Shermag Harrison274348-02773378730489

    What to do


    Customers who purchased the recalled product should immediately stop using it and contact Shermag to receive a refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact Shermag at (800) 567-3419, Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (ET).

    Shermag is recalling about 2,956 Shermag Harrison convertible 4-in-1 cribs.The hardware on the cribs can become loose and detach, allowing the sides of...

