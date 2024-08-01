Baby Crib Recalls

Graco Children’s Products of Atlanta, Ga., is recalling about 51,000 inclined sleeper accessories included with various Graco playard products.

Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

No incidents or injuries have been reported with the Graco product.

This recall involves the inclined sleeper accessory sold with the Graco Pack ‘n Play Day2Dream Playard with Bedside Sleeper, Graco Pack ‘n Play Nuzzle Nest Playard, Graco Pack ‘n Play Everest Playard and Graco Pack ‘n Play Rock ‘n Grow Playard.

A list of the model numbers, located on a label on the underside of the playyard on one of the tubes, may be found here.

The inclined sleeper accessory is the only portion of the product that is being recalled.

The inclined sleeper accessories, manufactured in China, were sold at Babies R Us, BuyBuyBaby and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Target.com and various other websites from November 2017, through September 2020, for Day2Dream Playard & Bedside Sleeper, May 2015, through December 2018, for Nuzzle Nest Playard, September 2015, through December 2018, for Everest Playard, and December 2019, through April 2020, for Rock ‘n Grow Playard, for between $270 and $350.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled inclined sleeper accessory and contact Graco for a refund for the accessory. Consumers may continue to use the playard portion of the product and other accessories included with the playard.

Consumers may contact Graco at (800) 345-4109 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at https://recalls.gracobaby.com for more information.