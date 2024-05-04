Salad Recalls

Write a review
Taylor Farms Pacific recalls Kroger-brand salad bowls

The product may contain wheat, an allergen not declared on the label

Taylor Farms Pacific of Tracy, Calif., is recalling approximately 19,976 pounds of Kroger-brand ready-to-eat apple walnut with chicken salad bowls.

The product may contain wheat, an allergen not declared on the label.

There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

The following item, produced from Feb. 28, 2024, through March 9, 2024, is being recalled:

The recalled product, bearing establishment number “P-34013” below the use by date and lot code, was sold at retail ...

