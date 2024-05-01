Magnet Warnings and Recalls

Sobeauty of Port Jefferson Station, N.Y., is recalling about 600 “Mag Cube” magnetic ball sets.

The magnet sets contain high-powered magnets and violate the federal standard for children’s toys.

When two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, they can link together inside a child’s intestines and clamp onto body tissues, causing intestinal obstructions, perforations, sepsis and death.

Internal injury from magnets can pose serious lifelong health effects.

While no incidents or injuries have been reported with these recalled magnet sets, CPSC staff has received numerous incident reports of ingestion involving other small, high-powered magnets, including many that required surgery.

This recall includes “Mag Cube” magnetic ball sets labeled as “3D MAGNETIC PUZZLE”, “MAGCUBE BUCKYBALLS” and “JOYNOTE” with “MAG CUBE” on the back of the box.

The magnet ball sets contain 216 spherical high-power rare earth magnets. The gold-colored spherical magnets is about 3 millimeters in diameter each, and the red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple-colored spherical magnets are about 5 millimeters in diameter each.

The box contains: a drum-shape, dark blue-colored metal container, a black velvet pouch, a plastic separator, and an instructional paper.

“MAG CUBE” and “BUCKYBALLS” are printed on the metal container.

The metal container has the following cautionary statement “WARNING Keep Away From All Children! Do not put in nose or mouth. This product contains small magnet(s). Swallowed magnets can stick together across intestines causing serious infections and death. Seek immediate medical attention if magnet(s) are swallowed or inhaled. AGES 14+.”

The magnet sets, manufactured in China, were sold online at Walmart.com from March 2018, through December 2019, for between $13 and $20.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled magnetic balls and take them away from children. If the recalled magnetic balls were purchased for someone else, notify the recipient immediately.

Consumers should contact Sobeauty Inc. for instructions on returning the product and receiving a full refund including taxes and the original shipping cost.

Consumers may contact Sobeauty toll-free at (844) 946-7437 anytime or by email at recall@sobeautyinc.com for more information.