Recalls of Household Products

Just because household products aren't recalled doesn't mean they're not dangerous, unreliable or just plain unsatisfactory. Check our Homeowners Section for consumer reviews of everything from appliances to utilities. If you have children, it's also important to watch out for recalls of children's products.

April, 2021

Recall Roundup: Millions of Verizon hotspots recalled for getting too hot and catching fire

Acetaminophen tablets recalled over mislabeling error that could lead to liver damage

December, 2020

Scentsy recalls electrical oil warmers

August, 2020

Grupo Yacana México recalls all lots of Yacana hand sanitizers

Intertex recalls blowers

Broncolin S.A. de C.V. recalls Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer

November, 2019

King Arthur Flour updates flour recall

New Port Sales recalls All-Gloo Craft Glue

