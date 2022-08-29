Recalls of Household Products

IKEA recalls METALLISK espresso makers
Consumers who have a METALLISK espresso maker purchased from IKEA should stop using it immediately and return it to the store for a full refund.The hom…
Consumers who have a METALLISK espresso maker purchased from IKEA should stop using it immediately and return it to the store for a full refund.The hom…
Electrolux is recalling 367,500 Frigidaire and Electrolux side-by-side, top freezer and multi-door refrigerators sold in the U.S. Another 7,180 were sold i…
Global Sanitizers of Las Vegas, Nevada, is recalling 50,000 containers of Medically Minded hand sanitizers. The product contains methanol, which can res…
Consumers who take certain gummy vitamins may want to make sure that they aren’t actually a danger to their health. Consumer goods manufacturer Church & Dw…
Recall Roundup: Millions of Verizon hotspots recalled for getting too hot and catching fire
Acetaminophen tablets recalled over mislabeling error that could lead to liver damage
Grupo Yacana México recalls all lots of Yacana hand sanitizers
Broncolin S.A. de C.V. recalls Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer
King Arthur Flour updates flour recall
We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.