Automotive Recalls

To put it mildly, automakers don't like to conduct recalls. They are very expensive and don't exactly do wonders for marketing efforts. Most problems never get to the recall stage; that doesn't mean they're not problems, it just means the manufacturer has managed to wriggle out of conducting a full-scale recall. Much more common are "secret" warranties. Also, newer vehicles with persistent problems may be covered by the in your state.

For more information, consumers may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY: 1-800-424-9153) or at www.safercar.gov.

This listing may not include every recall. See www.safercar.gov for additional recalls, or try the official recall database of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.