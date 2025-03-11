Zaarah supplements recalled due to potential arsenic contamination

New York Wholesale Group is recalling Zaarah Herbals Rasayan Churan, Zaarah Herbals Gurmar Powder, Zaarah Herbals Vasaka Powder, and Zaarah Herbals Bhringraj Powder to the consumer/user level because it has the potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead and arsenic.

Consumption of inorganic arsenic has been associated with cancer, skin lesions, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes in humans. Inorganic arsenic exposure during fetal development, infancy, and childhood may contribute to neurodevelopment effects, as well as increase lifetime cancer risk.

Zaarah Herbals products were distributed to retailers located in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and California between Dec. 20, 2024 and Jan. 7, 2025.

The recalled products are packaged in clear 100g (3.5oz) jars with a gold lids. The name of the product is prominently displayed on the front of the jars.

The following codes are included in the recall:

BRAND Product Description Batch No. Mfd. Date UPC ZAARAH HERBALS Bhringraj Powder BJ 04 July/2022 6 35028 99973 1 ZAARAH HERBALS Gurmar Powder GD 04 July/2022 6 35028 99969 4 ZAARAH HERBALS Vasaka Powder VK 04 July/2022 6 35028 99967 0 ZAARAH HERBALS Rasayan Churan RY 04 July/2022 6 35028 99966 3

All Codes can be found on the back panel of the bottles. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall is the result of an analysis conducted by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection; Food & Standards Division that revealed the product contained elevated levels of lead and inorganic arsenic.

Consumers who have purchased these products should not consume them and can return to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-516-7606 Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm EDT.

