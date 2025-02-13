Volvo recalls 2025 EX90 SUVs for second-row seat belt issue

Volvo Car USA, LLC has initiated a voluntary recall for certain 2025 EX90 vehicles due to improperly tightened bolts in the second-row free-standing seats. The recall is identified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) under recall number 24V869000. Internal assessments suggest that 209 vehicles manufactured between November 30, 2023, and December 15, 2023, may have this issue. The potentially affected vehicles were distributed across authorized Volvo dealerships throughout the United States. Volvo Car USA, LLC is working with NHTSA to inspect and correct the seat bolt tightening at no cost to owners.
What to look for?
Product Name and Description
- Product name: 2025 Volvo EX90
- Description: An electric SUV featuring a second-row free-standing seat configuration
Identifiers
- Recall number: NHTSA 24V869000
- Model year: 2025
- Manufacture dates: November 30, 2023, to December 15, 2023
- Location of markings: The vehicle’s production date label can be found on the driver’s door jamb
Affected purchase locations and dates
- Retailers: Authorized Volvo dealerships
- Timeframe of sales: Vehicles sold during and shortly after the specified manufacture dates in late 2023
What should buyers do?
- Product handling recommendation: Owners are advised to avoid placing stress on the second-row free-standing seats until they have been inspected
- Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Contact Volvo customer service at 1-800-458-1552 (available Monday–Friday, 9 AM – 5 PM EST) to schedule a free inspection and repair
- Repairs involve tightening or replacing seat bolts, provided at no cost
Owners who need a prepaid return label or towing assistance (if required) can arrange these through Volvo customer support
Health and safety advice:
- If a seat appears loose or unstable, discontinue use of that seat before the repair is performed
- If an occupant experiences any discomfort or minor injury related to seat movement, consult a medical professional for an evaluation