Volkswagen is recalling 271,000 Atlas Cross Sport vehicles

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. is recalling 271,000 2021-2024 Atlas and 2020-2024 Atlas Cross Sport vehicles because airbag might not work - VW

The front passenger airbag might not work

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. is recalling 271,000 2021-2024 Atlas and 2020-2024 Atlas Cross Sport vehicles. The passenger occupant detection system (PODS) may experience a fault in the wiring and deactivate the front passenger airbag when the seat is occupied.

A deactivated passenger air bag increases the risk of injury during a crash.

What to do

Dealers will replace the PODS sensor mat and wiring harness, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by August 16, 2024. 

Owners may contact Volkswagen's customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen's number for this recall is 69PZ.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

