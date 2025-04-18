Sakar recalls 199,000 Vivitar Blender Bottles sold at Target for laceration hazard

Sakar International Inc. has issued a voluntary recall for Vivitar Blender Bottles, model item ES15‐BB‐TA, due to a laceration hazard. The recalled units feature blades that may continue to operate when the bottle is not properly attached, posing a risk of injury. One incident was reported when a consumer removed the bottle while the blades were still engaged, though no injuries have been confirmed.
These products were sold exclusively at Target, with approximately 199,000 units affected. Sakar International Inc. is working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to remove the product from store shelves and provide refunds to buyers.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Vivitar Blender Bottle
- Clear plastic container with a white plastic base and a white top
- Branded with “VIVITAR,” “Description: Blender Bottle,” and “ITEM: ES15-BB-TA” on a sticker under the base
Identifiers:
- MID #5220824 (also on the sticker under the base)
- The detailed product information is found on the underside label
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide
- Distribution took place prior to this recall announcement
What should buyers do?
Product handling:
- Stop using the recalled blender bottles immediately
- Remove the bottle from any power source and do not test the blades again
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Buyers may return the recalled product directly to Sakar for a full refund as either a $5 Target gift card or a check
- Proof of purchase is not required
- Contact Sakar at:
- 800-592-9541
- support@sakar.com
Visit the Vivitar website and select “Recalls”
Customer service is available Monday–Friday, 9 AM – 5 PM EST
Health and safety advice:
- If any lacerations or injuries occur, seek medical attention
- Monitor any wounds for signs of infection or additional complications
