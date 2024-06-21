Vitamix recalls over 500,000 blending containers, bases after more injuries

Vitamix is expanding its recall of blending containers and bases after more people have been injured.

The recall now affects around 569,000 Vitamix Ascent Series and Venturist Series 8-ounce and 20-ounce Blending Containers and Blade Bases, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday. Vitamix first recalled around 105,000 of the blending containers in August 2018.

The containers can separate from the blade's base and expose an owner's hands to the sharp edges, which has led to 27 reported injuries, including 11 from the previous 2018 recall, the CPSC said.

Vitamix sold the blender components at numerous big and small retail stores, including Costco, Target and Walmart, and on Vitamix's website, Amazon and QVC.com from April 2017 to May 2024.

The containers and bases sold for between $30 to $990, depending on if they were included with other products. They were made in the U.S.

This is Vitamix's second recall, according to the CPSC's database. In 2013, it recalled around 165,000 blenders because their blades could break. No injuries were reported from that recall.

What to do

Owners of the containers and bases should stop using them and contact Vitamix via its recall webpage for a repair kit, which involves putting a plastic cover over the blade base. Vitamix has been sending repair kits to buyers it can identify.