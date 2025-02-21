One Source Nutrition recalls Vitality capsules nationwide due to undeclared erectile dysfunction drugs

One Source Nutrition, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of all lots of its Vitality capsules, a male enhancement dietary supplement. The recall is based on the detection of undeclared sildenafil and tadalafil, ingredients commonly found in prescription medications for erectile dysfunction.
These hidden ingredients were identified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during product analysis. The recalled product was distributed across the country through retail outlets supplied by wholesale distributors.
The manufacturer has not provided specific lot numbers or expiration dates on the packaging. One Source Nutrition, Inc. has removed the affected product from shelves and is working with authorities to address the issue.
What to look for?
Product Name and Description:
- Vitality capsules (male enhancement dietary supplement)
- A single pill in an orange and gray package with blue writing
Identifiers:
- There are no lot numbers or expiration dates on the packaging
- The product name “Vitality” and the manufacturer “One Source Nutrition” appear on the label
Affected Purchase Locations and Dates:
- Nationwide distribution at retail outlets
- No specific sale dates provided
What should buyers do?
Product handling:
- Stop using the product immediately
- Return any unused capsules to the place of purchase
Refunds, Replacements, or Repairs:
- Contact One Source Nutrition, Inc. for information on refunds or other options:
- Phone: 501-778-3311
- Email: onesourcelr@gmail.com
- Available Monday-Friday, 10 AM - 6 PM CST
Health and safety advice:
- Consumers who have used the recalled capsules and experienced health problems should consult a healthcare provider
- Potential risks include a dangerous drop in blood pressure, especially for individuals taking medications such as nitrates