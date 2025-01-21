Veyer recalls 64,000 office chairs due to a fall hazard

Veyer has issued a recall for 64,000 WorkPro office chairs because the bolts that connect the back of the chair to its base can fail, posing a fall hazard to users.

Veyer has received seven reports of consumers falling out of the chair, resulting in two minor injuries. The chairs were sold at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com, www.officedepot.com, www.walmart.com, www.ebay.com and other websites from October 2021 through September 2024 for about $430.

This recall involves WorkPro Momentum office chairs. The recalled ergonomic chairs were sold in black (model number 8517865) or gray (model number 2864384) and have a metal frame, cushioned seat, five coaster wheels and a high back that shifts side-to-side. The model number is located underneath the seat cushion.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chair until repaired, and contact Veyer to receive a free repair kit, including shipping, and installation instructions. The repair kit consists of a back bracket, three bolts, an Allen wrench and a decorative cover. Veyer is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may contact Veyer toll-free at 833-881-0087 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at support@momentumwarranty.com, or online at https://help.officedepot.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/7555/kw/recall or www.officedepot.com/ and click on “Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.