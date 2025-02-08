UVIPC Baby Gates recalled because of entrapment hazard

A voluntary recall has been issued for UVIPC Baby Gates (model number W046) made by Xianshengyouli. The recall addresses an entrapment hazard identified during evaluation by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). About 1,500 units were sold exclusively on Amazon.com. The company is pulling these items from distribution and offering refunds.
What to look for?
Product Name and Description:
UVIPC Baby Gates
Pressure-mounted gates made of steel and ABS plastic
Available in white or black, open both inward and outward
Versions with and without a secondary pet door
Identifiers:
Model number: W046
This information appears on the product’s tracking label
Affected Purchase Locations and Dates:
Sold exclusively on Amazon.com
Sold in the United States (specific sales timeframe not provided)
What should buyers do?
Product disposal:
Stop using the baby gate immediately
Contact the manufacturer at (626) 529-6048 or xianshengyouli@outlook.com for instructions on safe disposal and proof of destruction
Refunds, Replacements, or Repairs:
Buyers are eligible for a full refund
Contact customer service for a prepaid return label or to arrange destruction with proof of disposal
Customer service is available Monday–Friday, 9 AM–5 PM EST
Health and safety advice:
Check for any injuries related to entrapment
Seek medical attention if a child may have been harmed