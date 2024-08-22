Unilever recalls 137,000 cases of Popsicle products that contain undeclared milk

Unilever is recalling approximately 137,000 cases of Popsicle Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection Pop products (single serve offerings) because the products may contain milk, which is not listed as an ingredient on the label.

Persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The only impacted products are Popsicle Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection Pop single-serve products which are marked for individual sale. These products are typically sold through channels such as ice cream trucks, concession stands, and grab-and-go freezers throughout the United States. This recall does not apply to the 18-count Popsicle Jolly Rancher multi-pack products that are sold in grocery stores and retailers nationwide.

The following products are subject to recall:

The products were distributed nationally to wholesale distributors and operators between February 1, 2024, and August 15, 2024. The applicable UPC and lot codes can be found on the outside wrapper of the product.

This recall has been initiated as a result of findings which indicate there may be a presence of milk allergens in the product which is not disclosed on the packaging. There have been two reported allergic reactions in connection with the use of this product.

What to do

No other Unilever or Popsicle products are affected by this recall. Anyone concerned about an allergic reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product should not consume it and should visit www.PopsicleRecall.comExternal Link Disclaimer. Consumer services representatives are available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time, at (888) 926-3554. Reimbursement will be provided with proof of purchase.