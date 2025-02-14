Umarex USA recalls 26,500 T4E TR50 air pistols for CO2 cartridge ejection hazard

A recall has been issued for the T4E TR50 Air Pistol by Umarex USA. This recall, conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), addresses a safety hazard in which the CO2 cartridge can be unintentionally ejected from the handle with force. Approximately 26,500 units are affected.
The recall was prompted by reports indicating an impact hazard, and the issue was identified following product testing. These air pistols have been sold through various sporting goods retailers and online channels across the United States. Umarex USA is assisting by removing affected products from the market and providing free replacements to consumers.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- T4E TR50 Air Pistol
- CO2 powered, holds six .50 caliber rounds
- Black plastic polymer construction, approximately nine inches long
- Shoots rubber, plastic, or powder ball (non-lethal) ammunition
- T4E logo and “TR50” engraved on the left-hand side of the muzzle
- Serial number engraved on the right-hand side of the muzzle
Identifiers:
- Model numbers: 2292112, 2280182, 2280199
- Affected serial numbers: between 22D226941 and 23C087042
- This information is typically found engraved on the muzzle and on the product packaging
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold in sporting goods stores and online retailers throughout the United States
- Sales occurred between May 2022 and February 2023
What should buyers do?
Product return method:
- Stop using the recalled air pistols immediately
- Contact Umarex USA for instructions on returning the product for a free replacement
- Pack the product securely and follow the carrier guidelines provided by Umarex USA
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- A free replacement air pistol is provided
- To arrange this, contact Umarex USA at 877-212-1036 (toll-free) Monday through Friday, 8 AM - 5 PM CT, or email customerservice@umarex.com
- Umarex USA will supply prepaid return labels and instructions for shipping
Health and safety advice:
- If the CO2 cartridge is ejected suddenly, it may cause an impact injury
- Seek medical attention if any injury occurs or if there are concerns about possible harm