Two deaths prompt the recall of Triangle Tube Prestige and Aerco gas boilers

Triangle Tube has issued a recall of about 60,000 Triangle Prestige and Aerco gas boilers due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. Two deaths have been linked to the boilers.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the boilers can release carbon monoxide (CO) due to delayed ignitions or component damage, posing a risk of serious injury or death.

Triangle Tube has received 25 reports of CO leaks from the recalled boilers

Since 2011, approximately 60,000 boilers were sold in the United States and about 7,500 of the boilers were sold in Canada.

The recalled Prestige Solo, Prestige Excellence, and Aerco Esteem boilers are wall-hung condensing gas boilers housed in a white metal box. “Prestige” is printed on the white front panel of the recalled Prestige Solo and Prestige Excellence boilers.

“Aerco” is printed on the front of the recalled Esteem boilers. Please visit the Triangle Tube recall website for directions on identifying if you have a recalled boiler by serial number, which can be located either on the Boiler Rating Label located on the white front panel, on a panel on the right hand side of the boiler, or behind the boiler front door.

The boilers were manufactured by Burnsen SA, of Belgium, from December 2011 through April 2019 and were sold by wholesale distributors and installed by independent contractors nationwide for between $3,400 and $9,700.

The boilers were imported by Triangle Tube/Phase III Co. Inc., of West Deptford, New Jersey, and manufactured in Belgium.

What to do

Consumers with recalled boilers should immediately contact Triangle Tube to schedule a free boiler inspection and, if applicable, free installation of a new boiler ignition system. Consumers who continue using the recalled boilers while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms on each level of their homes and outside sleeping areas.

Consumers who do not have a carbon monoxide alarm can contact Triangle Tube to have one shipped to them free of charge.

Consumers may contact Triangle Tube toll-free at 877-574-5036 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at productrecall@triangletube.com, or online at https://triangletube.com/products/product-recall/ or at www.triangletube.com and click on “PRODUCT RECALL” for more information.

