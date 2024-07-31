Two brands of cinnamon recalled for lead contamination

American Spices LLC and Advance Food International Inc., have issued recalls for cinnamon powder products because they may contain unhealthy levels of lead.

American Spices is recalling Spice Class brand Ground Cinnamon. Spice Class brand Ground Cinnamon was distributed to retailers in the New York City area between 12/01/2023 and 05/15/2024.

The product was not sold online.

The recalled product is SPICE CLASS BRAND Ground Cinnamon packed in 7oz and 11oz packing PET jars with an expiration date: 12/2026.

What to do

Consumers should discontinue use of the product immediately and are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-917-532-6768.

Advance Food International, Inc. of Maspeth, NY is recalling Shahzada brand Cinnamon Powder in 7oz packaging.

Shahzada brand Cinnamon Powder was distributed to retailers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts between 01/01/2024 and 05/24/2024. The product was not sold online.

The product was packed in 7oz plastic bags of the Shahzada brand. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was the result of an analysis conducted by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (NYSAGM) that revealed the product contained elevated levels of lead. The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as the FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

What to do

Consumers who have purchased Shahzada brand Cinnamon Powder 7oz are urged not to consume the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-718-482-0123.