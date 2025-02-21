Triumph recalls TF250-X motorcycles due to unexpected start risk

A voluntary recall has been issued for Triumph TF250-X closed course competition motorcycles from model years 2024 and 2025. The recalled motorcycles have a right-hand plastic switch cube that can crack when exposed to brake fluid, which may allow water to enter and cause the motorcycle to start unexpectedly.
This issue was identified during internal testing, and no injuries have been reported. About 700 units are affected in this recall. The motorcycles were sold nationwide through authorized Triumph dealers between August 2023 and January 2025.
Triumph Motorcycles America is working with regulators to address this matter, pulling affected inventory from distribution and offering free repairs.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Triumph TF250-X closed course competition motorcycles (model years 2024 and 2025)
- Black color
- “Triumph” printed on the seat
Identifiers:
- Vehicle identification numbers (VIN) ranging from BP6028 to CC7868, located on the left side of the steering head
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold at authorized Triumph dealers in the United States
- Timeframe of sales: August 2023 through January 2025
What should buyers do?
Product handling:
- Stop using the affected motorcycles immediately
- Do not attempt to ride or operate them until repaired
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Triumph Motorcycles America is offering free repairs through authorized dealers
- Contact customer service at 888-284-6288 or visit the company’s website for guidance on scheduling a repair
Health and safety advice:
- If the motorcycle was operated and started unexpectedly, watch for any injuries that may have occurred
- Seek medical attention if any harm is suspected