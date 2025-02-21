Trek recalls 18,000 Electra e-bikes due to crash hazard from loose fender bolts

Trek Bicycle Corporation has announced a voluntary recall for specific models of Electra e-bikes due to a potential crash hazard. The recall involves approximately 18,000 units in the United States.
The issue relates to rear fender bolts that can loosen, possibly causing the fender to contact the rear wheel. One crash and related injuries have been reported.
The recall was prompted by reports of loose fender bolts, and it applies to e-bikes sold nationwide and online between August 2018 and November 2022. The company is working with authorized retailers to inspect and repair the affected e-bikes at no cost.
What to look for?
Product Name and Description:
- Electra Navigator Go!: Matte Nautilus Blue with map/ocean graphics, “Electra” on the chain guard, compass on the top tube
- Electra Ace of Spades Go!: Matte Black with a gold spade, “Electra” on the down tube and chain guard, spade on the top tube
Identifiers:
- Model years for Navigator Go!: 2021 and 2022
- Model years for Ace of Spades Go!: 2018, 2021, and 2022
- Rear fender bolts located near the wheel
- The model name is typically displayed on the top tube or chain guard
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold at Trek and Electra retailers nationwide
- Also sold online at trekbikes.com
- Purchased between August 2018 and November 2022
What should buyers do?
How to handle the product:
- Stop using the recalled e-bikes
- Contact an authorized Trek retailer for a free inspection and repair
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- A free repair kit will be provided
- Contact Trek customer support at 800-373-4594 for assistance
- Calls answered Monday-Friday, 8 AM - 6 PM CT
- For more details, visit Trek’s recall page and arrange for the inspection
Health and safety advice:
- If a rider has experienced any crash or related injury, contact a healthcare professional
- Monitor for injuries such as bruises, sprains, or more serious trauma