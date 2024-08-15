Trader Joe’s recalls 653,000 candles for fire hazard

Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of 653,000 Mango Tangerine scented candles because the candle flame can spread from the wick to the wax causing a larger than expected flame, posing a fire hazard.

The recall involves Trader Joe’s Mango Tangerine Scented Candles with SKU 56879. The candles are white colored wax with a cotton wick in a tin container. The candles weigh about 5.7 ounces, and SKU number 56879 is located on the bottom of the tin container.

Trader Joe’s has received 14 reports of incidents involving high flames with the recalled candles, including three reports of minor property damage and two reports of minor burns.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Mango Tangerine Scented Candles sold in June 2024 and return the candle to any Trader Joe’s store for a full cash refund of $4, or complete the Product Feedback Form online at https://www.traderjoes.com/home/contact-us/product-feedback to receive a $4 Trader Joe’s gift card by mail.

Consumers will receive a response from Customer Relations requesting a receipt or a photo of the candle.

Consumer may contact Trader Joe's Company toll-free at 833-771-0299 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, online at https://www.traderjoes.com/home/contact-us/product-feedback, https://www.traderjoes.com/home/announcements?category=recalls or www.traderjoes.com and click on “Announcements” and then “Recalls”.