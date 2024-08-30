Write a review
Toyota recalls more than 43,000 Sequoia hybrids with trailer hitches

Toyota is recalling Sequoia hybrid vehicles with a trailer hitch because the hitch cover can fall off - ConsumerAffairs

The hitch cover may detach and fall into the roadway

Toyota has issued a recall for more than 43,000 Sequoia Hybrid vehicles equipped with a tow hitch cover attached to the rear bumper. The company says tow hitch cover may come loose from the bumper and detach from the vehicle.

A tow hitch cover that detaches can become a road hazard and increase the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will replace the tow hitch cover and modify the rear bumper, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by October 5, 2024. Owners may contact Toyota customer service at 1-800-331-4331. Toyota's numbers for this recall are 24TB10 and 24TA10.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

