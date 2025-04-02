Tony’s Chocolonely recalls chocolate bars due to small stones found in products

Tony’s Chocolonely Inc. has announced a voluntary recall involving specific batches of its Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt Bar and Everything Bar. The action follows reports of small stones found in the chocolates. Internal investigation revealed that inadequate filtration during a third-party almond harvesting process led to potential contamination.
The affected units were distributed across the United States and Canada through retail outlets and the company’s website from February 7, 2025, through March 24, 2025. So far, there have been 12 reports of small stones, with no injuries reported. The company has removed these products from circulation and is offering refunds or replacements.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt Bar (6.35 oz): A dark chocolate bar that includes almonds and sea salt
- Everything Bar (6.35 oz): A chocolate bar that contains a mix of savory and sweet ingredients
Identifiers:
- Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt Bar:
- Lot codes: 163094, 162634, M162634
- Best-by dates: February 28, 2026; April 2, 2026
UPCs: 858010005641, 850011828908
Everything Bar:
- Lot codes: 4327, 4330, 4331, M4331
- Best-by dates: November 22, 2025; November 25, 2025; November 26, 2025
- UPCs: 850011828564, 850032676441
These codes and dates are usually printed on the packaging near the base or on the back panel.
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold both online and at retail stores across the United States and Canada
- Distributed between February 7, 2025, and March 24, 2025
What should buyers do?
Product handling:
- Do not eat any bars matching these lot codes or best-by dates
- Return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or a replacement
- If disposal is chosen, discard them according to local waste guidelines
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Contact the company at +1 (503)-388-5990 or email tonys@ledecompany.com for assistance
- A prepaid return label is available by request
- Customer service is available Monday–Friday, 9 AM – 5 PM EST
Health and safety advice (if applicable):
- There have been no injury reports, but ingesting foreign objects could cause injury
- Seek medical advice if you have consumed a product affected by this recall and experience any discomfort
Sources
- FDA official recall notice
- Tony’s Chocolonely recall announcement
- Detailed recall information from EatingWell
- New Food Magazine article on the recall
Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.