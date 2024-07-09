Tideway hair dryers recalled due to electrocution or shock hazard

Focusee is recalling nearly 40,000 Tideway High-Speed Hair Dryers. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the handheld hair dryers lack an immersion protection device, posing an electrocution or shock hazard to consumers if they fall into water when plugged in.

The CPSC has determined that hair dryers not equipped with the integral immersion protection present a substantial product hazard. To date, no incidents have been reported.

The hair dryers come with a nozzle, and were sold in white with gold on the bottom of the handle. “Tideway” is printed on the front of the handle. The hair dryers have an LED ring on them that corresponds to the different temperature settings of the hair dryer. Red represents hot air, orange represents warm air, blue represents cold air, and green represents hot and cold cycles.

The hair dryers were sold online at TikTokShop.com, Shopify.com and other websites from November 2023 through March 2024 for about $170.

What to do

Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled hair dryers, and

contact Tideway Shop to receive a free replacement. Consumers should destroy the recalled hair dryers by unplugging the hair dryer, cutting the cord and disposing of them in accordance with local and state recycling laws, and send an image of the destroyed hair dryer to info@tideway.shop or tidewayshopify@gmail.com. Upon receipt of the photo, Focusee will send the customer a replacement hair dryer with an immersion protection device.

Consumers may contact Tideway Shop at collect 209-267-4999 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Saturday and Sunday, email at info@tideway.shop or tidewayshopify@gmail.com, or online at https://tideway.shop/ and click on “Recall” for more information, or click on https://tideway.shop/recall.