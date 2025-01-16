Thousands of smoke alarms recalled due to failure to detect fires

Three61hass issued a recall for about 328,000 Samurai smoke alarms because they may fail to warn owners of a fire. The units were sold exclusively by HSN.

Smoke sensitivity tests performed on the alarms by CPSC found that one of the detectors that was tested failed to alert when exposed to pre-determined concentrations of smoke.

This recall involves Samurai-branded mini smoke alarms, model number SM1. The white and silver plastic smoke alarms measure about 2.5 by 2.5 by 2.5 inches. They were sold in packs of two or three alarms and came with lithium-ion batteries, adhesive stickers, screws, mounting plates and an instruction manual.

“Smoke” appears on the front of the alarm below a button and “installed on” on the back. The model number is located on the product packaging. Three61 has received eight reports of the alarms failing to activate in the presence of smoke. No injuries have been reported.

What to do

Consumers should immediately contact Three61 for a free replacement alarm, including shipping. To register, consumers must write “Recalled” with a permanent marker on the smoke alarm and submit a photo of the marked product to the recall website at www.samuraibrands.com/recall.

Once registered, the firm will immediately ship the replacement alarm. Consumers should keep the recalled smoke alarms installed until receiving the replacement alarm. Consumers should install the replacement alarms immediately upon receiving them. Three61 is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may contact Three61 via email at recall@samuraibrands.com, or online at www.samuraibrands.com/recall or www.samuraibrands.com and click the recall banner on the top of the page for more information.